Investment Thesis

Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) is adapting well to the new COVID-19 situation, with more than 35,000 of their restaurants offering deliveries. This is an increase of 16% year-over-year. Furthermore, their digital sales broke a record with over $17 billion in sales, which is a 45% increase over the prior year.

We believe that Yum Brands will continue to deliver strong results in the years ahead. Yet, for the Pizza Hut brand, which in terms of turn-over is their second brand, we see can see that the brand is losing value.

KFC had a 2% same-store sales decline, mostly as a result of COVID-19. However, this decline was partially offset by 4% net new unit growth. More importantly, the most impacted geographies from Q3, such as India, Latin America and the Caribbean and the Middle East, are starting to show recovery. Pizza Hut reported a Q4 system sales decline of 6% and a 6% net new unit decline and a 1% same-store sales decline. We would have expected that Pizza Hut would have shown a smaller decline, as Pizza is traditionally more of a take-away food or at-home delivery food.

From a competitive perspective, Yum Brands earnings per share are slightly above one of its competitors, McDonald's. The operating margin for Yum Brands is below the performance of some of its competitors.

As for shareholder value creation in the past 5-years, Yum Brands is an average performer.

In this article, we will go into more detail on the performance of Yum Brands and try to analyze if the current valuation and outlook warrant an investment.

Company overview

YUM has over 50,000 restaurants in more than 150 countries. The restaurants operate under some very well-known concepts, namely; KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill. The last brand is not as well-known as the others and focuses on serving burgers, sandwiches, and more.

98% of their restaurant units are operated by independent franchisees or licensees under the terms of franchise or license agreements.

The KFC franchise is the largest contributor to sales. With $26.289 million in sales in 2020. Followed by Pizza Hut and Taco Bell with both around $12.000 million in annual sales. The Habit Burger Grill Division is much smaller than the other concepts and had in 2020 annual sales of 370 million.

Valuation

At the current share price ($115) and last year's earnings per share ($2.99), Yum Brands is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 38.46. This is far above the 5-year average of 25.1. It should however be noted that in FY2020 the EPS are heavily impacted by COVID-19 and the temporary closure of many restaurants and limitations on the use of dining rooms, upon which some of their markets heavily rely. This adversely impacted their core operating profit, which declined 8%

With the new earnings per share expectations for 2021 ($3.75), Yum Brands is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 30.6, still far above the 4-year average.

This valuation at a P/E ratio of 30.6 makes it a very expensive company to buy at the moment compared to the 4-year average. Yet, we do believe that the high P/E ratio is currently still worth the investment. This mainly because despite the COVID-19 limitations, the off-premise channels, aided by digital, offset most of those lost sales made by the closure of dining rooms and enabled the open store base to deliver same-store sales that were about flat for the fourth quarter in aggregate.

Now that vaccination around the world is taken up-pace, and some countries already opening up restaurants it is to be expected that sales will increase significantly in the coming year.

When comparing Yum Brands to some of its competitors, we can see that Yum Brands is trading is just above the P/E ratio of McDonald's (MCD) and slightly below the P/E ratio of Restaurant Brands (QSR).

If we compare the operating margin between these companies, we can see that Yum Brands has the lowest operating margin, at 31.17%. Slightly below the operating margin of Restaurant Brands which has an operating margin of 32%. McDonald's has the highest operating margin, with an operating margin of 37.76%.

Company Operating Margin 2020 Yum Brands 31.17% McDonald's 37.76% Restaurant Brands 32.0%

Dividends and repurchases

Yum Brands capital priorities are firstly to invest in their business, secondly to maintain a healthy balance sheet and lastly to pay a competitive dividend. All remaining excess cash flow they use to repurchase shares. After maintaining their dividend in 2020, they announced that they will increase their quarterly dividend by 6% to $0.50 per share.

When we look at the historical dividends paid, we can see it had a decrease in dividends paid in 2017. Over a 5-year period (2016 till 2020) the dividend grew at a 5-year CAGR of 6.70%. For 2021 they expect to pay $2 in yearly dividends. Based on the lowest EPS expectations for 2021 ($3.75) and $2 in annual dividends, the payout ratio is 53.3% which should provide plenty of buffer to atleast maintain current dividend levels.

Besides paying dividends, Yum Brands also returned value to its shareholders in terms of share repurchases. In 2020 they repurchased 2.4 million shares totaling $250 million at an average price per share of $103.

Metric: Value: Policy Quarterly cash dividend payments, amount depending on circumstances. Dividend CAGR (5 years) 6.70% Payout Ratio 53.3% Current Yield 1.72%

When looking at total shareholder returns in the past 5 years, we can see that Yum Brands outperforms Restaurant Brands but is falling behind McDonalds. McDonalds has the highest shareholder return at 53.78% whilst Yum Brands has a shareholder return of 43.18% followed by Restaurants Brands with a return of 31.83%.

Conclusion - Not the best restaurant investment

All-in, the situation in 2020 was challenging for Yum Brands and the performance was largely dependent on local government responses to COVID. In the period ahead, we believe Yum Brands is a strong company with a good balance sheet. Now that more and more restaurants start opening up, we can expect to see a significant increase in sales.

However, from a competitive standpoint, we believe some other companies are better suited to deliver higher shareholder value. Yum Brands P/E ratio is higher than some of its competitors, yet the operating margin and outlook don't warrant this higher P/E ratio.

Furthermore, one of their largest franchises, Pizza Hut, is seeing large declines in sales and stores. In our opinion signaling that this brand in under pressure.

As for now, we put Yum Brands on a short list of restaurant stocks to watch in the near future.