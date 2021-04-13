Photo by Petmal/iStock via Getty Images

The demand for lithium should be very strong in the near future due to the expected growth of electric vehicles, with Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) being one of the best ways to be exposed to this theme given that it is one of the leading lithium miners in the world.

Business Overview

Albemarle was incorporated in 1993, and has been listed since 1994, and currently has a market capitalization of about $17 billion. The company is a leader producer of specialty chemicals, including Lithium, Bromine and Catalyst solutions, with a diversified business profile between the three segments, serving a diverse range of end-markets. The company has a large number of customers (around 2,300 at the end of 2020), and no one represents more than 10% of its annual sales.

By business units, Lithium is the largest segment representing some 37% of total revenue, followed by Bromine Specialties (31% of revenue) and Catalysts (26%). By geography, it also has good diversification with Asia being the largest market, generating close to half of the company’s revenues, followed by North America (26% of revenue) and Europe, Middle East and Africa (24%).

Source: Albemarle.

Albemarle’s largest segment is Lithium and is also the one with better growth prospects over the long-term, boosted by lithium batteries that are used, for instance, in consumer electronics and electric vehicles. Albemarle has two lithium brine resources, one in Chile and another in the U.S., plus a stake of 49% in an Australian mine operated by Talison Lithium. In 2019, it also acquired 60% in an Australian project (Wogdina project) for $1.3 billion, and Albemarle also has mineral rights in the U.S. and Argentina that are undeveloped.

The global lithium market consists mainly of operators in the Americas, Asia and Australia and its main competitors are mainly foreign companies, including China’s Ganfeng Lithium (OTCPK:GNENY) and Chile’s Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM), and other smaller miners, such as Lithium Americas (LAC) and Livent (LTHM).

Growth Prospects

Even though Albemarle is a company with a long history, it has very good growth prospects over the long-term, supported mainly by its Lithium operations, due to the expected increase in electric vehicles (EV) sales in the coming years.

According to IEA, sales of EVs amounted to about 3.2 million units in 2020, an increase of almost 50% from the previous year, with China and Europe being the regions that represented the vast majority of EV sales last year. The market share of EV was still quite low, at only 4.4% of global car sales, but is increasing quite rapidly (it was only 2.5% in 2019 and near zero in 2010) and this trend is only expected to accelerate in the next decade.

Source: IEA.

Indeed, global sales projections for the next years is for compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 30%, with IEA projecting sales of 14 million EV units by 2025 and 25 million in 2030, representing a market share of around 22% and 39% respectively, assuming a flat global auto market during this period.

Albemarle has slightly different data in their investor presentation (based on IHS Markit projections), expecting EV sales of about 15.3 million units in 2025 and a market penetration of about 16%. I assume this market share is not only related to passenger car sales, but also includes light commercial vehicles and trucks plus some market growth during this period, leading to global sales of about 95 million units by 2025.

Source: Albemarle.

Nevertheless, what is important for Albemarle is that increased production of EV in the next few years lead to very good growth prospects for its lithium operations, as demand for this material should be highly related to the production of batteries.

Lithium-ion batteries have different applications, from smartphones to other consumer electronics, as well to battery electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV). Given the backdrop of the growing production of EVs expected in the coming years, the demand for this metal should certainly continue to be in strong in the near future boosted by batteries.

Source: Albemarle.

This bodes well for lithium producers in the long-term, but this does not necessarily mean higher profits ahead for mining companies. Like other commodities, the price of lithium is determined by the demand-supply situation in the market and the price has been quite volatile in the recent past.

Due to Covid-19 and lockdowns across the world, demand for lithium was weak in 2020 and the price dropped even further in the first half of the year (the trend had been downwards since mid-2018), but prices have rebounded sharply since the beginning of 2021 (+47% year-to-date) and are now at the same level they were in mid-2019.

Source: Bloomberg.

The drop in lithium prices has led to some projects for new capacity to be put on hold during 2020, especially for junior miners, and a supply shortage may happen in the next few years. It is difficult to forecast when that will happen, but the strong increase in EV sales expected in the next years is likely to lead to an imbalanced supply-demand situation down the road, which will probably result in higher lithium price and be a strong tailwind for higher earnings for lithium producers, such as Albemarle.

Given the strong demand expected for lithium in the coming years, major players have big investment plans. Albemarle expected demand to reach 1,170,000 tonnes by 2025 (CAGR of 31% from 2020-25), while SQM is more conservative and is expecting the market to expand in the long-term by 20% per year. The Chilean company aims to double its annual capacity of lithium carbonate to 180,000 tonnes from 70,000 tonnes currently.

Albemarle also has an ambitious investment plan, with two expansion projects currently underway that are expected to be completed this year and sales volumes expected in 2022. These projects are what the company calls Wave 2 projects, which will increase its annual production to about 1750,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate and hydroxide, a huge increase from its 2016 capacity. Over the next few years, the company has projects that could further boost its capacity if demand increases as expected with Wave 3 projects requiring about $1.5 billion in capex and be executed in 3-5 years, while Wave 4 are long-term potential projects that Albemarle expects to finance with its own cash flow generation.

Source: Albemarle.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, Albemarle has a relatively good track record, which was interrupted in 2020 due to the pandemic. While its lithium business was not much directly affected by Covid-19, its Catalysts’ operation was greatly impacted by Covid-19, which led to lower revenues and earnings during the past year.

In 2020, Albemarle’s revenues amounted to $3.1 billion, a decline of 12.8% from the previous year, with this drop being justified by lower volumes in all segments and lower lithium prices during the year. By segment, Catalysts was the main responsible for lower revenues (-25% YoY), while in Lithium the company reported slightly lower volumes but the main responsible for lower revenues was pricing. Its Bromine Specialties segment was the most resilient one, reporting a revenue decline of 4% YoY.

Its adjusted EBITDA was $819 million (-21% YoY), again driven mainly by Catalysts that reported a decline in adjusted EBITDA of 51% YoY. Albemarle’s adjusted EBITDA margin was 26.2% (vs. 28.9% in 2019), due to lower revenues as the company achieved higher cost savings than expected. Indeed, Albemarle reached $80 million of cost savings in 2020, ahead of its $50 million target, as part of its cost reduction program. For 2021, it expects to reach annual run rate savings of about $120 million, which should help to achieve a slightly higher EBITDA margin in 2021 compared to the previous year.

Source: Albemarle.

Its earnings amounted to $375 million, a drop of close to 30% YoY, and its EPS was $3.52. Despite the improvement in cash from operations in 2020, the company is investing considerably in capacity (capex of $850 million in 2020), leading to negative free cash flow in the year. However, due to its projects coming online only in 2022, Albemarle’s financial profile is not expected to change much this year, but to improve considerably thereafter.

Indeed, according to analyst’s estimates, revenues are expected to increase rapidly after 2020, at about 13% per year to about $5.2 billion in 2025. Its margins are also projected to improve due to higher efficiency and capex should decrease in 2023 to a level of about $700 million per year, which altogether will boost free cash flow generation significantly.

Moreover, I think these projections don’t incorporate a potential supply shortage, something that may happen during the next 2-3 years and will certainly lead to higher lithium prices and be a strong support for Albemarle to be able to beat current medium-term expectations.

Regarding its balance sheet, Albemarle increased considerably its debt levels following the acquisition of a 60% stake in the Australian project in 2019, and its net debt was around $3.4 billion at the end of 2020. It has recently raised $1.5 billion in equity to de-leverage its balance sheet and its medium-term target is to maintain a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio between 2-2.5x over the long-term, which is an acceptable leverage ratio for a capital intensive business.

Source: Albemarle.

Moreover, the company recently agreed to sell some of its chemistry assets for $570 million, helping to reduce its debt levels and focusing even more its business in lithium, where it has better growth prospects.

Regarding its dividend, Albemarle is a dividend aristocrat given that it has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years, even though its dividend yield is quite low. Its current quarterly dividend was recently raised to $0.39 per share, or $1.56 annually, which at its current share price leads to a dividend yield of only 1.05%. Therefore, Albemarle is not an income stock right now and is not expected to become on in the near future, as the company will most likely use free cash flow to finance its investments rather than distributing more capital to shareholders.

Conclusion

Electric vehicles are the future and will take a large market share of the global automotive market in the coming years, which is obviously very bullish for EV-focused companies. Most investors who want to be exposed to this theme go to the most obvious play – Tesla (TSLA) – or other smaller companies such as NIO Inc. (NIO), pushing the valuation of these companies to questionable levels.

A good alternative to diversify a portfolio and remain exposed to the EV growth over the long-term may be lithium producers, with Albemarle being a good play given that it is one of the largest companies in the industry and is based in the U.S., while its major competitors are based in jurisdictions with much more political risk.

Albemarle is currently trading at more than 40x forward earnings, which may seem high for a company that reported lower revenues in 2020, but its financial profile is expected to change significantly after 2022. Therefore, I’m not much worried about current multiples and focus more on the long-term potential, with demand for lithium expected to be quite strong for many years which will certainly be a strong tailwind for Albemarle’s revenues and earnings growth in the medium to long-term.