The latest CPI data showed an increase (emphasis added):

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.6 percent in March on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.4 percent in February, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. The March 1-month increase was the largest rise since a 0.6-percent increase in August 2012. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 2.6 percent before seasonal adjustment.

However, remember that the Y/Y comparison goes back to last March, when the country went into a lockdown and economic activity cratered. Hence, there was no price pressure. And this latest increase is all the result of energy prices: Energy prices are up over 20% Y/Y.

A commenter to a previous story sent this link that shows how the little guy is contributing to the current market rally (emphasis added):

Equity funds have attracted more than half a trillion dollars in the past five months, exceeding inflows recorded over the previous 12 years, according to data from BofA, which has likened the stampede to a "melt-up" in markets. The flows are also raising fears of a pullback from record highs, given valuations are at the highest since the dotcom bubble of the late 1990s, with the S&P 500 trading at nearly 22 times forward earnings. "Goldilocks and melt-up are popular terms this week and we think that can be seen through market valuation," said Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays. "We remain optimistic but there's less upside left in our view."

In general, professional investors are the first people to invest in a new rally. As prices rise, more and more amateurs jump in. The above data could be a classic, late-stage market rally development. All we need now is the current day equivalent of a Time Magazine cover story.

A number of people have noted that the market is overbought. The following tables are from Bespoke Investment Group's Twitter feed:

With the exception of the energy sector, all major sectors are overbought to some degree. Three key sectors (technology, communication services, and consumer discretionary) are very overbought. These three comprise a large percentage of the SPY and QQQ. Other broader indexes are also overbought.

And finally, what happens in the years following an overbought market? Here's the answer:

We could be in for a period of weaker gains, which I proposed in a piece over the weekend.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables from stockcharts.com:

The QQQ was up over 1% and broke through resistance (see below). Other large caps posted modest gains. But smaller caps continued to lose ground. And the long-end of the treasury market rallied in reaction to the inflation report, indicating bond traders aren't concerned about the CPI report's ramifications. The top four spots are divided between aggressive and defensive sectors. Also notice that industrials and financials are near the bottom, which explains small caps' underperformance.

Here are today's charts:

From the author's Quotetracker.

It's been a few days since we've seen a really solid rally. But all indexes started to move higher around noon. The indexes kept moving higher until about 2:15 when traders started to take profits.

Ultimately, however, it's still a big-cap market: SPY 3 Months

The SPY is moving solidly higher, although volume is decreasing. QQQ 3 Months

The QQQ broke through resistance today, printing a fairly decent bar. IWM 3 Months

But small caps are mired around their 10 and 20-day EMAs. So far, the large-cap play is still the main market narrative.