Whenever I look at an industry-specific ETF, I first look at the sector's macroeconomic environment and then the ETFs charts.

Overall, the housing market is in very good shape. Let's start with the cost of capital:

Thanks to the Fed lowering rates to stimulate the economy, mortgages are cheap. Despite recent increases, 15-year (left) and 30-year (right) mortgages are near 5-year lows. As a result, there is plenty of activity. New home sales spiked earlier this year but have since returned to a somewhat slower level Still, the multi-year trend is clearly higher. Existing home sales exhibit a similar pattern. Notice that the existing home sales market is much larger than the new home sales market.

Housing supply is lower ...

... for new ... ... and existing homes.

This is spiking prices:

The 20-city (left) and 10-city (right) Case-Shiller home price index has been increasing sharply during the last few months. As a result, there has been a large increase in housing market activity. Both permits (in blue) and 1-unit housing starts (in red) are increased smartly.

Finally, all this activity has supported a very bullish home builder sentiment: The housing market sentiment index is just shy of a record high.

However, the XHB ETF has had an incredibly strong run since last Spring.

XHB Weekly

The XHB ETF has rallied 208% since last March, rising from an absolute low of 23.66 to the latest high of 74.02.

XHB daily

The daily chart shows a solid, multi-stage rally. Prices first rose from the lower 30s to the mid-50s between late April and early August. They kept rising through early March, but at a slow pace. Then, at the beginning of last month, activity again picked-up, sending prices from the upper 50s to the mid-70s.

This is a great sector and a wonderful looking chart. However, I can't help but be somewhat cautious for a few reasons. First, rates are increasing. Not by a lot, but they are moving higher. Second, prices are increasing at a fairly steep rate. Third, the ETF has moved significantly higher during the last year, as has the broader market. The size of these gains combined with recent slowing means we could be done for awhile. Overall, I'd hold off on the chance that the markets are moving into a period of consolidation.