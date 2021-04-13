Photo by Grassetto/iStock via Getty Images

Since writing my bullish piece on Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), the shares have returned about 34% against a gain of 27.5% for the S&P 500. Much has happened since then, obviously, so I thought I’d check in on the name to see if it’s worth holding, buying more, or selling. I’ll make this determination by looking at the most recent financial performance here and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. I’ll also summarize my options gains, and will offer a new options trade that is different from most others for me.

I’ll leap right to the point dear readers. Although there are some problems related to both the company and to the overall market, I’m comfortable continuing to hold my shares. The past year was not that great, but the company did improve dramatically in many ways. Additionally, the shares remain relatively inexpensive, so it’d be challenging for me to walk away at this point. That said, I’m nervous about the state of the overall market, and I’ll only continue to hold shares if I also marry them with put options. I offer the specific trade below.

Financial Snapshot

The year 2020 wasn’t a particularly good one for the company in my view. Revenue declined by ~5.6%, and net income absolutely collapsed, down fully 105% from the same period in 2019. In spite of that, the company managed to increase dividends per share by 3.6% from the prior year. Additionally, the company upped its stock buyback program by just under 30% from 2019. As I suggested in my previous article on this name, 2022 will be a particularly challenging year for the firm, so I doubt whether the combination of increased returns to shareholders in the teeth of slowing business is sustainable. Put another way, the company has grown dividends per share at a CAGR of ~4.6% over the past seven years. I’m not certain that they can maintain this level of growth, and I think shareholders should prepare themselves for more muted gains in future. It’s not all dour news at Genuine Parts, though, as evidenced by the massive improvement in the cash conversion cycle.

Cash Conversion Cycle

It may come as a shock to you, dear readers, but I look at a host of variables, and not all of them make it into my articles. It’s as if there’s more to this magic than the 1,600 words or so that you actually see!. I have two motivations for not sharing everything with you. First, it would be too much work to write out everything I want to say about a given company, and at some point, things would become redundant. Second, I have your attention for ~2,000 words at an absolute maximum, and at some point lengthy articles become some combination of disrespectful and cruel.

That said, I will trot out a never written about variable when I think it’s relevant, and I think the improvement in the cash conversion cycle is relevant in this case. As you may remember, the cash conversion cycle describes how long it takes for a company to pay for and generate cash from its sales. We see from the following table that this has improved by ~14 days from the previous year, which I consider to be a remarkable feat.

In my view the final thing to say about the financial history here is that the company’s cash from operations increased massively from ~$832 million in 2019 to just over $2 billion in 2020. The problem here is that this was driven by the “add back” of $192.5 million loss from discontinued operations, $506 million in goodwill impairment charges. These are obvious economic costs to investors, and thus cash might express too rosy a perspective in my view. While I think the company is fine, I want you to keep this in mind when I write about the current price to free cash flow later in the article.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

My regular reader victims know that I am of the view that a great business can be a terrible investment if the investor overpays for it. This is one of the reasons why I look at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. I act from the (very uncontroversial) idea that the price paid for a given investment matters a great deal about future returns. I think Genuine Parts stock itself drives this point home. For instance, someone who bought this stock exactly 2 years ago today has earned a price on price compounded return of ~1.9%. The compares to someone who purchased one year ago sitting on a return of ~100%. The more an investor pays for a given investment, the lower their subsequent returns will be. This is why I insist on buying cheaply.

I measure cheapness in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I like to look at the relationship between current stock price and some measure of economic value, like earnings, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, a stock will be trading at a discount to both the overall market and its own history. The following graph shows that, on a price to free cash flow basis, Genuine Parts seems quite inexpensive.

Source: YCharts

We should remember, though, that ~$700 million of $2 billion cash from operations consists of “add backs” that are themselves economic costs. Even accounting for this, though, the shares remain quite inexpensive on this basis in my view.

In addition to looking at the simple relationship between price and value, I want to try to work out what the market is currently assuming about a given company’s future. In order to do this, I turn to the work done by Stephen Penman in his book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman describes how an investor can isolate the “g” (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market is currently assuming about a given company’s future. Applying this approach to Genuine Parts suggests the market is assuming a perpetual growth rate here of ~6.3%. I consider this a bit optimistic given the financial history here.

Options Update

In my previous missive, I recommended selling the January 2021 puts with a strike of $70 for $2.60. In the article before that, I recommended selling the puts with a strike of $90 with the same expiration month for $3.60. In spite of the fact that the latter group were unprofitable for a time, both sets of options expired worthless and I managed to pocket $6.20 in premia.

I normally like to repeat success, but I can’t manage it in this case as I consider the premia on offer for reasonable strike prices to be too thin. For example, the August put with a strike of $90 is currently priced at $.70-$1.00.

This prompts a change in strategy for me. I’m interested in holding the stock, as I think the dividend is secure at this point. I’m also interested in protecting my capital at a time when I think the overall market is a bit richly priced. For that reason, I’m going to be a buyer of puts at the moment. I’m willing to pay $1.00 for the right to sell these shares at a breakeven price over the next four months. If they expire worthless, that’ll be fine, as that would mean that the shares remain profitable for me. If the shares fall in price, my long put will obviously offer some protection. For that reason, I’ll be spending some of the $6.20 I’ve earned selling puts to actually buy some puts.

Conclusion

I think there are many bright spots here, and I’m impressed by the fact that the company improved its cash conversion cycle massively. At the same time, the shares remain inexpensive even after factoring back the non-cash economic costs to shareholders. That said, I grow nervous about the state of the overall market, and for that reason I’m willing to spend some money insuring this position against capital loss. The strike price corresponds to my approximate purchase price. I think this is consistent with the “win-win” strategy that short puts have offered me over the past few years. If the shares remain elevated in price, the puts will expire worthless, but that won’t be a bad thing. If the shares fall, my puts will gain in value, and that also won’t be a bad thing.