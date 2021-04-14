This Is When Economic Growth Becomes A Headwind

Photo by Urupong/iStock via Getty Images

We are on the cusp of an economic boom, but the higher long-term interest rates and inflation that come with it may slow economic growth down the road, depending on how high both climbs. This is why the bond market is so critical to the outlook for the stock market. The problem is we really do not know at what level long-term rates will become a problem for the economy and the stock market, but there is one economic indicator that suggests we are likely to see a period of consolidation for risk assets, at a minimum, in the months ahead.

ISM Non-Manufacturing Index

The Institute for Supply Management’s Service Index soared in March to 63.7%, which is the highest reading on record, reflecting exception improvement in business activity from the month before, as the economy reopened. This follows the same level of strength seen in the survey of manufacturers. All 18 of the service industries tracked reported growth, which is very unusual. The strength was led by new orders and production, while the primary concern continues to be supply shortages. Input prices remain at a 10-year high.

IHS Markit Services Index

Markit’s index rose to 60.4 in March, which was the strongest reading in seven years. Output surged and new export orders are starting to rise again, but the rate of input cost increases and output charge inflation hit record levels. Business confidence remains robust, and hiring is on the rise as a result.

The JOLTS Report

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey revealed that openings rose to a two-year high of 7.37 million in February, which is up from 7.1 million in January. That reflects the rapid reopening of the economy, but the problem is that businesses can’t find enough workers to fill these positions, which is resulting in pay increases in certain industries to attract workers. Restaurants and hotels are at the top of the list with Darden (DRI) boosting pay to $10 an hour for all workers, which will increase to $12 in January 2022. Applebee’s restaurants are offering $3,000 bonuses for manager referrals. Hotels have increased pay approximately 15% above pre-pandemic levels. Rising wages are a precursor to consumer price inflation.

Unemployment Claims

Initial claims filed through states rose unexpectedly last week by 16,000 to 744,000 for the week ending April 3, but those filing through the temporary relief programs fell by more than 85,000 to 151,752, which kept the total below one million. Continuing claims for all state and federal programs fell modestly to 18.16 million, but I am not concerned here. We should start to see jobs recovered at a rate of one million per month this spring and summer, and claims should steadily decline.

Source: BLS

Producer Price Index

It comes as no surprise that producer prices rose at double the rate expected in March. The U.S. Labor Department reported that the PPI increased 1%, resulting in wholesale inflation of 4.2% over the past year, which is the highest level in a decade. Based on easy comparisons to last year, this number will remain high for several months. Energy costs rose 5.9%, which was the primary factor behind the increase, but the core rate that excludes food and energy still rose a 3.1% over the past year.

Conclusion

Higher long-term interest rates and a steepening yield curve are precursors to faster rates of economic growth, but there comes a point when the rise in rates starts to slow growth. Since the stock market is a discounting mechanism, depending on how high long-term rates climb, we may see the stock market struggle in anticipation of slower growth. One indication that we may have already captured the majority of this year’s market returns in the first quarter is that the ISM Manufacturing Index has risen above 60. Goldman Sachs (GS) has noted that the 3-6 month returns for the S&P 500 have been negative on average when we eclipse that level. This is when a rapid rate of economic growth becomes a headwind. I think we may see a lengthy period of consolidation in the months ahead, as the S&P 500 digests its 80% increase over the past 12 months.