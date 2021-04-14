TuSimple's IPO Provides An Early AV Investment Opportunity

Photo by Scharfsinn86/iStock via Getty Images

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) is going public at an expected share price of $35-$39 and a market value of approximately $8 billion. It is the first pure-play autonomous vehicle investment opportunity and provides both significant long-term opportunity and risk.

The company was founded in 2015 by Dr. Xiaodi Hou, a world leader in computer vision software from Cal Tech. The company has facilities in China, California, and Arizona, and it previously raised approximately $850 million in financing.

The Attractiveness of The Long-Haul Trucking Market

As I've written in my books, the long-haul trucking market is very attractive for the early implementation of autonomous driving technology for several reasons. First, long-haul trucking generally uses long stretches of interstate highways. This makes autonomous driving much easier because there are far fewer driving variations. It's mostly (but not exclusively) driving straight ahead.

The complicated driving situations of getting to and from a highway and navigating within a delivery site can be eliminated by starting and ending at a terminal just off the highway. This is referred to as the "middle-mile." The cargo is detached at the terminal, picked up, and driven to its final destination along surface streets.

Second, most freight transport is concentrated on a small number of commercial corridors. Just 10% of the interstate highways account for almost 80% of all freight transport. This makes the detailed high-definition maps required for sufficiently autonomous driving much easier to develop.

Finally, this is a large market, estimated at $800 billion in the U.S. alone. More than two million Class 8 semi-trucks are in operation, driving more than 450 billion miles annually.

So, it's a very large, relatively easier market for autonomous vehicles, and the cost savings are significant.

Cost Savings

Autonomous trucking can eliminate the most significant cost, labor, in long-distance trucking. Labor costs are approximately 47% of the total cost per mile. This typically equates on average to approximately $0.94 per mile on revenue of $1.98 per mile. To put this into perspective, operating profit is only about $0.16 per mile.

There will be other significant benefits as well.

There is currently a driver shortage, and it is expected to worsen with the anticipated increase in shipping. Autonomous trucking won't need as many drivers.

Autonomous trucks will have much higher utilization since they won't need to sit idle for mandated driver rest periods. This will increase capacity utilization.

There can also be faster shipping times when these mandated rest times are eliminated from travel time.

And finally, there are expected to be some significant safety benefits as autonomous trucks won't encounter drivers' issues.

TuSimple Autonomous Freight Network Platform

What I find most attractive is that TuSimple is not just offering autonomous technology; it's providing a complete solution with its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN), including autonomous freight capacity as a service. Its freight network platform combines three layers: core autonomous technology, products, and service offerings.

TuSimple Autonomous Freight Network Platform. Source: TuSimple

Its core autonomous technology, comprised of its proprietary autonomous software platform and custom sensor system, forms the defining technology of its AFN. Typical of autonomous driving software, its proprietary software includes perception, motion planning, control, machine learning, and mapping. The sensors for autonomous trucking are different from typical autonomous driving because the radar and lidar need to see further ahead to stop a heavy truck at high speeds safely.

These core technologies are the building blocks for its purpose-built L4 autonomous semi-trucks and TuSimplePath, its primary user products. TuSimple Path includes TySimple Connect, on-board autonomous software, HD route mapping, and services/warranty. Its strategic terminal network is the third element of its product offering, providing a valuable and accessible infrastructure.

Importantly, the combination of its core technologies and product platform layers enables two different service models: Carrier-Owned Capacity and TuSimple Capacity.

With the Carrier-Owned model, customers acquire an autonomous truck from TuSimple and operate it themselves but pay a per-mile service fee for a TuSimple Path subscription. TuSimple estimates a service fee of $0.35 per mile for TuSimple Path. This includes its onboard software with updates, TuSimple Connect to monitor each autonomous truck (which is essential), and continuously updated HD maps. This appears to be a valuable and necessary service, which still provides a cost reduction of $0.40-$0.50 per mile for customers. TuSimple appears to be trying to split the cost-benefit equally with its customers.

TuSimple has a partnership with Navistar to manufacture its trucks under the International and IC brands. It also has a partnership with TRATON to develop purpose-built L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the European and Chinese markets. TuSimple claims to have 5,700 reservations for new autonomous semi-trucks, although these are cancellable and many are from its own investors.

TuSimple Capacity provides autonomous freight capacity as a service. Customers pay per mile as they do now from third-party freight companies. TuSimple plans on providing this freight service at approximately a 15% lower cost than traditional rates today. It intends to finance its autonomous delivery fleet through third parties.

TuSimple will also provide access to its terminal network, which will be essential for most customers. Its Autonomous Freight Network is also an excellent strategy because it is a scalable go-to-market strategy under its control.

Risks

TuSimple is also a risky investment at this point in its development since it doesn't have a proven product. Here are some of the risks:

TuSimple still hasn't proven its technology. It expects to demonstrate its technology's viability later this year by operating a semi-truck on public roads without a safety driver or passenger.

It doesn't expect to begin manufacturing its purpose-built trucks until 2024.

It won't have meaningful revenue from its autonomous products and services until 2024 or 2025. It currently has revenue, but that's from traditional freight shipping as it is testing its trucks.

It will have a dual share class structure that will give the two founders voting control. I tend to see stocks with those provisions as not really publicly held.

There is also expected competition from Embark, Daimler, Waymo, and Volvo. And, of course, the Tesla Semi is also out there someplace.

Valuation is always a risk for a company that won't be fairly valued for five more years. Most likely, the stock will go up and down significantly before it has sufficient revenue and profit to justify any valuation.

There are also potential issues related to Chinese investment. On March 1, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) requested a written notice from TuSimple regarding an investment by Sun Dream, an affiliate of Sina Corporation, which runs China’s biggest microblogging platform Sina Weibo. Sun Dream is TuSimple’s largest shareholder, with 20% Class A shares. Charles Chao and Bonnie Yi Zhang, respectively the CEO and CFO of Weibo, are both members of TuSimple’s board. If the U.S. government concludes that Sun Dream’s investment poses a threat to the national security of the country, the investor may be told to divest from TuSimple, as was noted in TuSimple's S-1.

Conclusion

Overall, TuSimple is an interesting long-term investment opportunity for a patient investor. Autonomous trucking will most likely replace trucking as we know it today. The economics are just too compelling. TuSimple has good technology, strong partners, and an excellent platform strategy. The risks are manageable. Unlike companies recently going public through SPACs, TuSimple is using a traditional IPO approach. So, it hasn't published long-term revenue projections. Investors need to be confident that the opportunity is large and that the company has a good strategy to be comfortable investing.