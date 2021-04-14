Why It Makes Sense To Diversify Investment Wrapper Exposure

Photo by solarseven/iStock via Getty Images

Closed-end funds remain core holdings for many income investors due to their wide mandates and holdings, active management and high distribution rates. In this article, we discuss why it makes sense for some investors to diversify their exposure into other income securities such as individual preferreds, bonds and open-end funds. Our main takeaway is that the discount dynamic, low underlying yields and confusing yield optics make CEFs marginally less attractive in the current environment.

Discount Dynamics

One of the key dynamics of the CEF market over the last few months has been the persistent grind tighter in discounts. Fixed-income CEF sector discounts are, on average, close to their 7-year tights with equity CEF sector discounts a bit less elevated though still on the tighter side.

Relatively tight discounts have potential knock-on impacts for income investors. First, they decrease the yield enjoyed by investors since tightening discounts raise the price of the fund, lowering its price yield. Secondly, they can exacerbate drawdowns during risk-off periods - the tighter the discounts the further they can widen. The fact that discount widening adds to the drop in NAVs during risk-off periods can also make it difficult to take advantage of attractive opportunities by rotating from CEFs since larger drawdowns reduce the capital available in CEF holdings.

Thirdly, by holding exclusively or primarily CEFs, investors will find it difficult to diversify their risk exposure. For example, investors may want to position in floating-rate sectors to avoid the negative impact of rising rates. However, since days of sharply higher rates are typically risk-off, discounts will tend to widen which will offset the resilience of NAVs, resulting in lower prices all the same.

Unlike CEFs, senior securities don't feature discounts and open-end fund discount moves are typically very small, which can make them attractive options for investors looking to avoid the downsides of the discount dynamic.

Fee And Distribution Dynamics

One obvious feature of CEFs is their fees. However, what is often overlooked is the growing proportion of the fee relative to the overall yield generated by funds. This is because, as overall yields have compressed, fees have remained the same. The chart below shows the fee of a typical high-yield corporate credit CEF as a proportion of the overall leveraged portfolio yield.

Unlike funds, senior securities like preferreds and bonds don't have fees. In fact, senior security holders are only too happy to have common shareholders pay all the fees in order to generate the yields on their assets. Not only do they not have to worry about how much of the underlying yield goes to fund managers, they don't need to think about distribution cuts either.

When thinking about using CEFs over open-end funds, a metric we like to use is excess yield, that is, the additional yield generated by the CEF wrapper over and above the underlying portfolio yield. As underlying portfolio yields fall, the additional excess yield that a CEF can generate is reduced. The chart below plots this excess yield for a typical high-yield corporate credit CEF and shows that it is near a decade low. This means that CEF investors are taking all the additional discount volatility and leveraged exposure while enjoying very little additional compensation for bearing these risks. Of course, CEFs also feature active management, which can generate alpha, but there are actively-managed inexpensive open-end funds as well.

True Yield Dynamics

One response we often get, in the context of preferred securities in particular, is - I get distributions of 6-7% on my preferred CEFs, so why would I go for individual preferreds earning 3-5%? This view mistakes stripped yield for its true yield. To illustrate the confusion, we can approach this bottom-up or top-down.

For a bottom-up analysis, let's dig into actual fund holdings, using the very popular Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund (FFC). The largest individual holding of the fund, based on the last available shareholder report, is the PNC Financial Services Group 6.12%, Series P (PNC.PP) at $41.8m or about 3% of the portfolio. PNC.PP is trading at a clean price of $26.41 and is callable in Jan-2022. The stock has a stripped yield of 5.80% and a YTC of -0.9%. If the stock is not redeemed in Jan-2022 its coupon will step down from 6.125% to about 4.26% (3m Libor + 4.068%).

Whenever we talk about the large differential between stripped yield and YTC we get a comment of something along the lines of - well I hold this illiquid ute preferred that IPO'd in 1865 and has been callable since 1910 that my granddaddy passed down to me and it hasn't been called yet so I don't need to worry about stuff like redemptions. And that's fine - there are certainly stocks that should have been called on economic grounds but haven't been for many years. However, there are two key issues for investors.

First, a big chunk of preferred CEF portfolios (FFC is 83% allocated to financials) are financials which are, as one would expect, fairly sophisticated institutions that are closely scrutinized by shareholders and are not allowed to leave a lot of money on the table. This means they are much more likely to refinance preferreds if it makes sense economically, making YTC/YTW is a much more relevant metric.

And secondly, most financials are fix-to-float stocks which means that, even if they are not called, their coupons will step down over the coming years. Unless, Libor rises back up to where it was prior to the COVID drawdown which, to say the least, is pretty unlikely given the Fed's stance of keeping rates on hold through 2023 and raising them only gradually after.

Coming back to PNC.PP, there are only two things that can happen to this position in the fund (barring an unlikely default). The stock will either be redeemed on the first call date, delivering a negative return to the fund from today. Or, the stock's yield will be cut by a third and will drop to around 4% based on today's price and the then floating-rate coupon. Of course, the fund could simply sell the position and rotate into something though presumably if there were blindingly better highly-rated, fixed-coupon stocks with long call protection it would have already done that.

PNC.PP is far from the only position of the fund with a stripped yield that vastly overstates its future return potential. Moving down the list, the second largest position is the Fifth Third Bancorp 6.625% Series I (FITBI), which is callable in late 2023. The stock has a stripped yield of 5.89% and a YTC of 2.05%. If the stock is not called, its stripped yield will step down to 3.73% based on today's Libor.

We can keep going but you probably get the picture. The point here is that the preferred CEFs can easily show net income of 6-7%, however, that income overstates the actual future yield that these funds will deliver to investors because 1) the YTC of their holdings is much lower and 2) reset yields on the fix-to-float issues will shift significantly lower due to low short-term rates.

It's true that not every holding of the fund is trading at very low YTC or is a fix/float issue but the two holdings above are far from the only positions with a significant divergence between their stripped yield and YTC. This dynamic highlights one of the potential agency issues facing fund investors where fund managers are incentivized to support income levels at the expense of actual portfolio yields or longer-term performance. Flaherty are upfront about this when they say in the shareholder report that one of their primary goals is to support high income levels.

We continue to value call protection and current income, as they allow better control over reinvestment decisions and more stable distributions to shareholders.

However, what goes unsaid is that doing so tilts them to securities that behave more like annuities - distributing high levels of income by, in effect, borrowing it from principal. What this points to, which is not often acknowledged, is that fund managers make certain choices in their allocations, which in some cases is to prioritize current income. However, this choice has clear consequences in either total return and future income. It also suits some investors more than others. Some investors are more than happy to earn 6% now while giving up 4% from their principal. Other investors, however, operate from a holistic mindset and are less happy to have their principal pay their coupons.

Having looked an example of bottom-up analysis, let's take a look at a top-down view to see how preferred CEFs generate their income.

We begin with the yield of the broader junior-subordinated capital securities space across both traditional preferreds as well as contingent capital indices which spans all ratings as well as both retail and institutional issues. The weighted-average yield of the space is around 3.45% as of end of February. This is somewhat higher than the 3.06% yield figure that Nuveen shows as of their weekly fixed-income update but is not a million miles away. Worst case, we are being conservative (kinder to CEFs in this analysis). More likely than not, the actual underlying yields of preferreds CEF holdings are lower than this figure since the funds tend to overweight both financials as well as rated securities, often hugely underweighting higher-yielding sectors such as mREIT preferreds, for example.

In any case, if we start with our (likely too high) yield of 3.45% and crank the handle on the CEF sausage-maker using average leverage, expense and leverage cost metrics of the preferred CEF sector what we get at the end of the process is a yield of 3.4%, which is actually below where we started.

Source: Systematic Income

What this suggests is that 1) CEFs reduce the starting yield of their portfolios as their expenses and leverage costs can exceed the additional yield they generate via leverage, leaving investors with additional leveraged exposure, without the additional yield to show for it, and 2) the fair comparison for individual preferred yield benchmarks is not 6-7% but actually 3-4%, which is a much lower bar to clear.

Both the bottom-up and top-down approaches show that much of the income generated by preferred CEFs, in this case, overstates the true yield that investors are likely to enjoy. Preferred CEFs are far from the only sector where this is the case - this dynamic affects the entire fixed-income CEF space.

What this points to is that investors who operate from a true yield perspective and are mindful of the additional risks posed by CEFs should consider senior securities and open-end funds in their allocations. CEFs are very attractive assets during periods of cheap valuations and high yields, however, the current environment is very different from that which makes them less appealing for income portfolios. This does not mean investors should avoid CEFs entirely as there are still pockets of value and attractive sub-sectors. However, portfolios allocated entirely to CEFs can likely be improved through judicious allocation to other types of income assets.