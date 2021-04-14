The SA community mourns the recent loss of long-time contributor and biotech expert Lawrence Solomon, M.D., otherwise known as DoctoRx.

Since 2013, Lawrence contributed 848 articles, which were appreciated by close to 27k followers and countless additional readers. In the comments on his farewell post from November of last year, hundreds of readers expressed their sorrow that they will no longer have the benefit of learning from his invaluable insights.

His beloved wife of forty years, Ellie, shared that Lawrence was a father and grandfather, beloved cardiologist, mathematician, inventor (with dozens of patents for drug delivery), art and music lover, and a history and literature expert.

A truly incredible man, we were fortunate to count DoctoRx among our very best authors.

We share our deepest condolences with Ellie and all of Lawrence's family and friends.

May he rest in peace.