In Memory Of SA Contributor DoctoRx

Apr. 14, 2021 7:45 AM ET312 Comments413 Likes
SA Abby Carmel profile picture
SA Abby Carmel
304 Followers

The SA community mourns the recent loss of long-time contributor and biotech expert Lawrence Solomon, M.D., otherwise known as DoctoRx.

Since 2013, Lawrence contributed 848 articles, which were appreciated by close to 27k followers and countless additional readers. In the comments on his farewell post from November of last year, hundreds of readers expressed their sorrow that they will no longer have the benefit of learning from his invaluable insights.

His beloved wife of forty years, Ellie, shared that Lawrence was a father and grandfather, beloved cardiologist, mathematician, inventor (with dozens of patents for drug delivery), art and music lover, and a history and literature expert.

A truly incredible man, we were fortunate to count DoctoRx among our very best authors.

We share our deepest condolences with Ellie and all of Lawrence's family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

This article was written by

SA Abby Carmel profile picture
SA Abby Carmel
304 Followers
VP Contributor Content.I've been on my Seeking Alpha journey since 2006 - and have loved witnessing and contributing to the evolvement of our community and content every step of the way!  Before joining SA, I worked in IR at a PA-based hedge fund. I have an MA in Information Sciences from the Hebrew University, Jerusalem. If you'd like to join the ranks of our outstanding contributors, adding your voice to the conversation and sharing ideas with fellow investors, I'd love to hear from you. Feel free to send me a direct message or connect via acarmel@seekingalpha.com.
Follow
312 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.