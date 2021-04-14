Photo by wwing/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Earnings of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: NYSE:BOH) will likely trend upwards this year mostly because of a fall in provision expense. The loan portfolio's credit risk has substantially subsided, which will result in a plunge in provision expense. Further, the government stimulus and slow economic recovery will likely boost earning assets growth. However, lending opportunities will likely remain limited because of Hawaii's exposure to the tourism industry. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $4.46 per share, up from $3.86 per share last year. The year-end target price is quite close to the current market price. Hence, I'm adopting a neutral rating on the Bank of Hawaii Corporation.

Reduction in Credit Risk to Drive Earnings Recovery

After surging in 2020, the provision expense will likely plunge this year because of a dip in credit risk. Loans requiring payment deferrals fell to 3.6% of total loans by January 21, 2021, from 15.7% at the end of June 2020, as mentioned in the fourth quarter's investor presentation. Moreover, recoveries outweighed gross charge-offs in the fourth quarter, leading to negative net charge-offs.

However, the portfolio's credit risk is still above normal because of the exposure to the tourism industry. Loans to the lodging industry made up 4% of total loans at the end of last year, as mentioned in the presentation. However, the entire portfolio is indirectly exposed to the tourism industry because it is based in Hawaii, a state that is heavily dependent on tourism revenues.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the provision expense to drop to $40 million in 2021, from $118 million in 2020. The estimate for 2021 is above the actual pre-pandemic level. The provision estimate for 2021 makes up 33 basis points of total loans, whereas the provision expense for 2019 made up 15 basis points of total loans.

Deposit Growth to Outpace Loan Growth and Pressurize the Margin

Bank of Hawaii's deposits grew by 15.0%, while loans increased by 7.8% in 2020 from 2019. The strong growth in deposits was partly attributable to the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) and government stimulus for individuals. I'm expecting the deposits to continue to grow at a decent rate because of the new federal stimulus. The management mentioned in the fourth quarter’s conference call that it expects deposits to grow in a range of 4%.

Loans will likely also continue to grow because of the vaccine-driven recovery. Hawaii is currently leading most other states in the vaccine rollout. According to data maintained by John Hopkins, around 24.26% of Hawaii’s total population is currently fully vaccinated.

However, the deposit growth will likely outpace loan growth because of headwinds that will limit lending opportunities. Firstly, a large amount of PPP loans is scheduled to mature in the year ahead. As mentioned in the 10-K filing for 2020, the Bank of Hawaii had $528.1 million worth of PPP loans outstanding at the end of December 2020.

Moreover, Hawaii’s economy will likely recover quite gradually relative to other states because of Hawaii's dependence on the tourism industry. The travel restrictions, including quarantine requirements and pre-travel COVID test (tourism authority), are currently constraining the tourism industry. However, there is news that the Hawaiian government is considering vaccination passports, which may boost traveling to the state. The University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization (“UHERO”) expects visitor arrivals to remain below pre-pandemic levels through 2023. Partly based on the outlook for tourism, UHERO expects unemployment to gradually drop over the next couple of years towards a normal level.

Considering the headwinds and tailwinds mentioned above, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 3.2%, and deposits to grow by 4.1% by the end of 2021 from 2020. The following table shows my estimates for loans, deposits, and other balance sheet items.

As deposit growth will likely outpace loan growth in the year ahead, the asset mix will most probably shift towards lower-yielding assets. As a result, the average portfolio yield will likely face downward pressure. Moreover, the reinvestment of cash flows from maturing loans at lower rates will pressurize the average portfolio yield.

On the liability side, the deposit cost will likely remain stable because there is limited room to decline. As mentioned in the investor presentation, the total deposit cost was just 0.10% in December 2020.

The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects the net interest margin to decline by three to four basis points per quarter this year. Based on the factors mentioned above and management's guidance, I'm expecting the margin to drop by three basis points sequentially in each quarter from 2.54% in the fourth quarter of 2020. As a result, I'm expecting the average margin in 2021 to be 32 basis points below the average margin for 2020.

Expecting Earnings of $4.46 per Share

The dip in provision expense will likely be the chief driver of the earnings recovery this year. Moreover, the loan growth will likely boost net interest income this year. Further, I'm expecting the non-interest expense growth to be subdued because of the management's cost-saving efforts. As mentioned in the investor presentation, the management is looking to close some branches and ATMs this year which will result in $5.1 million annual savings. Further, the Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a voluntary separation scheme.

On the other hand, the net interest margin compression will likely limit earnings growth. Overall, I'm expecting Bank of Hawaii to report earnings of $4.46 per share in 2021, up 16% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and new variants.

Current Market Price Above the Year-end Target Price

Bank of Hawaii is offering a dividend yield of 3.0%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.67 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 60% for 2021, which is high but manageable. As a result, I believe there is little chance of a change in the dividend level this year.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book multiple (“P/TB”) to value the Bank of Hawaii Corporation. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 2.48 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $35.4 gives a target price of $88.0 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 1.8% downside from the April 13 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

Further, the earnings estimate and current market price suggest a forward price-to-earnings ("P/E") ratio of 20x, which is quite high from a historical perspective, as shown below.

The price downside and forward dividend yield combine to give a small total expected return of 1.2%. As a result, I’m adopting a neutral rating on Bank of Hawaii Corporation.

The company’s earnings are on track for recovery mostly due to a dip in credit risk and vaccine-driven boost in credit demand. However, the stock appears to be trading at an unattractive level.