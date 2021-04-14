Photo by Madhourse/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) was launched later in 2020. This brings PGIM's closed-end fund count up to just three. All three funds focus on high yield investments; and SDHY's tilt is towards shorter durations. The fund has been spending its time heading to the discount territory quite quickly after launch. This could be creating an opportunity.

High yield investments already typically have shorter durations through shorter maturities. This is due to the greater economic and financial stresses that "junk" rated companies come with. Investors want to get their money back soon, without going out 10, 15 or 20+ years. Those longer maturities are fairly typical with municipal debt offerings or even companies with investment-grade credit ratings.

Lower duration translates into lower sensitivity to interest rate changes. That means that this fund is coming around at a pretty great time. Interest rates had been heading higher. Looking forward, rates aren't suspected to move considerably as the Fed continues to target around 0% for several years. However, the next moves seem as though they will head higher - that is the logical direction, anyway.

(Source)

About The Fund

The fund "seeks to provide total return, through a combination of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in below-investment-grade fixed income instruments." They also target "portfolio duration of three years or less and a weighted average maturity of five years or less."

As we touched on, the lower maturity leads to lower duration, which is a good thing for investors that want to hold fixed income but are worried about rates. The investment objectives of the fund are fairly standard for a CEF.

The fund launched on 11/24/2020. They have total managed assets of almost $642 billion, net assets of around $491 million. This works out to being leveraged at around 23.5%. Leverage can be a great thing when times are good. However, leverage can also impact the fund quite negatively in a down market. I view this amount of leverage as quite reasonable.

The total expense ratio for the fund comes to 1.9%. Excluding leverage expenses, this comes to a reasonable expense ratio of 1.13%.

Not to sound like a broken record, but as we have seen with all fund launches over the last few years - it is a limited-term fund structure. That means that the fund is anticipated to liquidate at a future date. For SDHY, this is on or about the 9th anniversary of the fund or around November 30th, 2029.

The board can choose to extend out this liquidation date "once for up to six months..." This is a good feature to have on the fund because of situations like March 2020 - where allowing for a bit more time would have saved investors from a significant amount of losses. Of course, even if it was liquidated an investor could just take those funds and invest elsewhere in a similar fund.

Similar to other funds too, the fund will also have the choice to change to a perpetual fund. This is through a tender offer for 100% of outstanding shares at 100% of NAV. That can happen "within twelve months preceding the Dissolution Date..." Again, this is a positive for investors as it would allow them to cash out at NAV if they so wish.

If the fund has a minimum of $200 million in net assets after such an offer, then the fund will switch to a perpetual fund and continue operation. Looks like the $200 million amount is quickly becoming the standard after several other funds also mention this amount is required.

Performance - Brief Review

The fund hasn't been around all that long, so far, the performance has been relatively flat.

Data by YCharts

What we can see in this short amount of time is that the fund's NAV has hardly moved, while the share price was heading south. However, it looks like we got a sharp spike in the price, an over 3% move on 3/29. This will have closed its discount that it was sporting as of the 3/26/2021 close at 7.69%. We see that the NAV only climbed $0.01 on today's moves. Therefore, the discount now comes to 5.32%. Still an attractive entry point, but not as much as it so recently was. As of closing on 4/12/2021, the discount comes to 4.24% - helping to show just how volatile this fund can be while it is finding its footing.

That being said, another recent high yield fund to launch, the First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (FTHY), is also showing a healthy discount. Not a perfect match between the funds, but a look at what new high-yield term CEF offerings might be trading at. FTHY's discount comes to 8% as of 3/26/2021 close.

Distribution - 6.75% Distribution Yield

The fund wasted no time in starting to pay out a distribution. They started off with a monthly distribution of $0.1080 or $1.296 annually. Based on the closing price today, that works out to 6.75%.

Due to its recent launch, the last Semi-Annual report is for an abbreviated period. It is for the period ending January 31, 2021, meaning that it is only a couple of months' worth of data.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

Net investment income [NII] coverage for that period came to almost 70%. What we really want to see is NII coverage at over 100% eventually as a fixed-income fund. Of course, as an abbreviated period, this doesn't tell us a whole lot at this time. They were still ramping up and investing the capital they raised for a period of this time. Though they didn't waste too much time as by January 31, 2021, they were already down to just 3.2% in a short-term ETF - PGIM Core Ultra Short Bond Fund (PULS).

Yes, an affiliated investment that they seemed to be using as their cash equivalent. They had also ramped up leverage at that time too - so they definitely were jumping right in. Though leverage came to about 12.6% as of January 31, meaning they were quite busy adding more leverage over the course of February.

Holdings - Lower Duration Means Less Interest Rate Sensitivity

The fund is reporting maturity and duration exactly where it should be as stated in their investment policy.

(Source - Fund Website)

Though they don't break it out, a portion of their portfolio is invested in floating-rate loans. This is another way that they can help limit the duration risk. From their latest report; "the Fund invested in bank loans. Bank loans include fixed and floating rate loans that are privately negotiated between a corporate borrower and one or more financial institutions, including, but not limited to, term loans, revolvers, and other instruments issued in the bank loan market. "

Floating rate loans are typically tied to LIBOR + a spread. Therefore, they don't have duration risk because the yields will rise if LIBOR rises sufficiently. At this time, we still aren't seeing LIBOR move too much. It has mostly been the 10-year treasury moving higher, indicating the long-term rates are rising while short-term remains rather subdued (i.e. yield curve is widening.)

(Source - Bankrate)

The credit quality is primarily composed of BB at 57.6% and 33.8% being allocated to B-rated securities. This is fairly typical with a high-yield CEF. Additionally, we see that tech is the largest industry concentration at 14.4%. This is followed by telecom at 10%, gaming at 8.7% and cable at 8.4%. Those are the top industries. However, they also have a meaningful amount of exposure outside of these industries too. This should translate into the fund being pretty well-diversified across various sectors of the market.

(Source - Fund Website)

Finally, we can move to some of the top issuers that the fund is invested in. They include some really well-known names. Depending on an investor's sentiment can be a good thing or a bad thing.

(Source - Fund Website)

Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGF) [ADR (OTCQX:DTEGY)] is the largest allocation, though not at an overly dominant position relative to the other larger holdings. The company is headquartered in Germany (if you couldn't guess) and they are an integrated telecommunication services company.

This is where it can get a bit confusing if you aren't familiar with T-Mobile (TMUS) and DTEGY. TMUS is a subsidiary of DTEGY that operates in the U.S. Of course, Sprint and TMUS have now merged so it is just TMUS. Anyway, the confusion can come in when you open up their total holdings and you can't see any holdings broken down for DTEGY. This is because it is debt held by Sprint and TMUS.

Below we can see the interest rates and maturity of the positions held under TMUS and Sprint. As we can see, they are quite attractive yields that they are paying.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

They are "guaranteed notes" due to be issued by subsidiaries. Meaning that DTEGY would be on the hook should TMUS default.

The "Next Luxembourg" position is a bit of a mystery. There is no mention of this position in their report. This is either a newer position or another situation where it is debt offered by subsidiaries. Though in this case, I'm not able to dig up any information. This isn't that uncommon for high-yield funds though a lot of them invest in 144A securities. These are securities that are only available to qualified institutional buyers.

Conclusion

SDHY is a newer fund that seems to be coming to the market at a fairly appealing time. This is due to its focus on lower duration. At a time when interest rates could be heading higher, that is a good thing that should help add stability to their portfolio. That being said, they are still high-yield investments. They are this way because their financial strength is being called into question, meaning they are more economically sensitive relative to more financially stable companies.