In our previous analysis on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), we concluded that the company was undervalued despite the delay of its node migration. Since then, the company's management has drafted its IDM2.0 strategy to catch up with competitors and close the technology gap. A turnaround at Intel's has been planned with business restructuring and major expansion plans such as the $20 bln Arizona investment to boost its wafer capacity and an ambition to compete in the foundry market. Nonetheless, this poses a great challenge even for Intel as both TSMC (TSM) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) dominate the foundry market with a combined market share of 74% with a massive scale advantage.

Additionally, the company is aiming to catch up with AMD (AMD) in process technology which it has lagged by a generation by outsourcing chips at the advanced nodes to third party foundries and is consolidating its business segments by selling its NAND business to SK Hynix and utilize the proceeds to fund its capacity expansion plans and R&D. Overall, the long-term outlook of Intel is looking rosier after facing heavy scrutiny for most of 2020 with supply shortages and technology roadmap delays.

However, the company is plagued with supply chain issues that could persist in the near term. A shortage of critical components such as substrates for manufacturing chips could remain as the key issue for the company in 2021 despite the robust semiconductor market growth. Recently, the management announced that it is trying to resolve the issue but has provided weak guidance with a revenue contraction guidance of 7.5% in 2021.

Strong Foundry Plans but Firm Competition from TSMC and Samsung

The race to ramp up capacity is heating up and Intel is investing $20 bln to build two new production facilities in Arizona and also expanding into the foundry services market to compete against TSMC and Samsung. It was previously announced last year that TSMC is building a fab in the state for $12 bln by 2024 and Samsung is also considering expanding there and Texas. Based on TSMC's $12 bln investment in Arizona with an estimated capacity of 20,000 wafers per month, we estimate Intel's capacity to be at least 33,000 wafers per month.

We believe Intel is the best competitor to rival TSMC and Samsung but remains disadvantaged in terms of scale compared to both companies. Comparing their manufacturing capacity, both TSMC and Samsung are well ahead of Intel with capacity at least tripled than that of the company. Additionally, both TSMC and Samsung's capex triumph over Intel. TSMC and Samsung's capex in 2020 was $29 bln and $17.2 bln respectively compared to just $14.3 bln for Intel. Moreover, TSMC has raised its capex guidance by 62.7% in 2021 and Samsung's additional capacity is also expected to growing rapidly after increasing capex by 43% in 2020 for its Pyeongtaek facilities expansion. Still, Intel's management remains highly committed to grow its wafer capacity evidenced by a strong capex growth guidance of 33% this year to $20 bln. We forecasted these companies' capacity growth based on their capex growth over the next 3 years.

Wafer Capacity ('000s) 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F Samsung 2,935 3,060 3,345 3,656 3,996 Samsung Growth % 4.30% 9.30% 9.30% 9.30% TSMC 2,505 2,719 3,198 3,760 4,422 TSMC Growth % 8.50% 17.60% 17.60% 17.60% Intel 817 884 978.6 1083.3 1199.2 Intel Growth % 8.20% 10.70% 10.70% 10.70%

We expect Intel's expansion plans to help the company solidify its market position and provide a firm entry into the foundry market. Though, we believe that Intel must commit more investment in order to gain a better chance to compete against TSMC and Samsung in terms of scale. This $20 bln investment from Intel is likely the start of additional commitments in the future. According to the company's management, its foundry plan has received support from Amazon (AMZN), Cisco (CSCO), Ericsson (ERIC), Google (GOOG), IBM (IBM), Microsoft (MSFT) and Qualcomm (QCOM).

US-based manufacturing is also becoming increasingly attractive underpinned by supportive government policy. For example, the CHIPS for America Act with investment tax credits to spur domestic manufacturing and is a positive long-term driver for Intel and the wider industry. At the same time, TSMC has responded with a $100 bln investment commitment for expansion and R&D and is reported to be considering increasing its Arizona investment from $12 bln to $35 bln which highlights its commitment to maintain its scale advantage. Whereas Samsung is also reported to be considering expanding in Arizona and Texas by 2023.

Outsourcing to TSMC to Catch Up with AMD in Process Technology

While Intel is aggressively expanding its capacity, the company will also outsource manufacturing to third party foundries such as TSMC for its CPU products in PC and data centers in 2023. In 2020, Intel was scrutinized for the delay of its 10nm CPUs to the second half of 2021. The company has recently announced its planned 7nm CPU for 2023 codenamed Meteor Lake and Granite Rapids. The company will also tap TSMC to produce some of the 7nm CPUs which confirms its outsourcing plans to close the technology gap with TSMC.

For the 2023 roadmap we will also leverage our relationship with TSMC to deliver leadership CPU products for our client and data center customers. This is the power of our new IDM 2.0 model combined with a modular approach to design and Intel's industry leading packaging technologies. - CEO Pat Gelsinger.

Despite that, the technology gap would likely remain as TSMC would already be on 3nm by 2023 and is making strong progress on 5nm. Intel also did not comment if it would also use TSMC's 3nm node by then. Also, outsourcing could weigh on the company's profit margins because Intel will have to compete against other fabless companies for tight supply. The company is subject to potential capacity constraints in the future due to the high cyclicity of the industry. As seen in the chart below, the supply chain is exposed to high cyclicity which sees supply tightness during boom periods with higher lead times.

Global lead times for chips surpassed their 2018 peak in February

For now, TSMC maintains its tech edge over Intel which provides a major tailwind to AMD to gain market share. That said, AMD is also be constrained by tight capacity at TSMC currently but anticipated additional capacity towards the second half of the year could resolve the issue. Its strong product roadmap is in full throttle in 2021 with the launch of its Ryzen 5000 and EPYC CPUs as discussed in our analysis of AMD. Thus, we maintain our market share forecast which shows Intel continue to lose CPU market share to AMD.

Source: Mercury Research, Khaveen Investments

Sale of NAND Business to SK Hynix to Fund Capacity Expansion and R&D

In October 2020, Intel agreed to sell its NAND memory business unit to SK Hynix for $9 bln. The transaction includes its NAND SSD, component and wafer business and Dalian manufacturing facility in China but will retain its Intel Optane business. The deal is only expected to close in late 2021 by the earliest. Until then, Intel will continue to make NAND products and maintain its IP rights. In 2020, the NSG segment represented only 6.88% of its revenues.

Source: Intel

We believe that the move to divest its NAND business is a strategically positive one. The NAND market is highly cyclical and competitive with increasing consolidation among top players and potential supply growth from Chinese based companies such as Yangtze Memory. Intel does not have a dominant market position here with a market share of below 10% placing it in 5th place behind Samsung, Kioxia, Western Digital (WDC) and Micron (MU). Additionally, the NAND market is a low margin business for Intel with an operating margin of only 7.4% in 2020 compared to 38% for the group. In 2019, the segment had an operating margin of -27% in 2019 as pricing collapse due to excess supply in the market. By realizing the proceeds from the sale, Intel can redirect its focus on capacity expansion of its IDM2.0 strategy and R&D to close the tech gap.

Supply Chain Shortage Risk and Poor Guidance in 2021

Intel's supply chain issues continue to persist after struggling with CPU shortages in 2020 with B460 and H410 chipset shortages in the latter half of the year. According to the company's press release, the main reason of the CPU shortage is caused by an industry-wide shortage of critical third-party components.

The company highlighted third-party components including substrates in short supply. For example, laminated packages used in chips often use IC substrates featuring Ajinomoto build-up film ('ABF') which is solely supplied by Ajinomoto Fine-Techno Co. These films are needed in ABF substrates produced by suppliers such as Unimicron Technology, Nan Ya PCB, and Kinsus Interconnect Technology which then supply to Intel and other chipmakers. According to Digitimes, the production yield of ABF substrate is significantly less for complex product offerings such as CPUs, GPUs and ASICs affecting Intel, AMD, Nvidia and Xilinx. The ABF substrate producing companies are gradually expanding production by around 10% in 2022.

Valuation

As supply chain issues are expected to persist throughout 2021 due to the shortage of critical components for manufacturing, Intel's management has guided a sharp revenue contraction of 7.5% in 2021. This is also in line with analyst consensus as production expansion will be gradual. Beyond 2021, we forecast its revenues to grow at 10.7% based on our derived calculation of its capacity expansion above. In 2022, we factored in the loss of revenues from the sale of its NAND business by subtracting $5,400 mln from its total revenues forecast.

Intel Revenue Forecasts 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Intel Revenues ($ mln) 77,867 72,000 74,304 82,255 87,766 93,646 Intel Revenue Growth % -7.5% 3.2% 10.7% 6.7% 6.7%

Source: Intel, SEMI, Khaveen Investments

As noted in our previous analysis, the company has a very stable long-term P/S ratio in the past 5 years with an average of between 3.04x to 3.16x.

Current P/S 3.49 1-yr Average 3.07 3-yr Average 3.16 5-yr Average 3.04

Source: Macrotrend

Applying its 3-year average P/S ratio on its projected revenues, our model shows that the company has a downside of 12.1% based on 2021 forecast revenues. However, the limitation of this valuation method is that it does not factor in the sale price of its NAND business unit to SK Hynix.

Intel Valuation 2021F 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Intel Revenues 72,000 74,304 82,255 87,766 93,646 Valuation 227,820 235,110 260,267 277,705 296,311 Shares outstanding 4,062 4,062 4,062 4,062 4,062 Target Share Price $56.09 $57.88 $64.07 $68.37 $72.95 Current Price $63.77 $63.77 $63.77 $63.77 $63.77 Upside -12.1% -9.2% 0.5% 7.2% 14.4%

Source: Intel, Khaveen Investments

Therefore, we instead opted to for a DCF analysis valuation due to the company's steady stream of free cash flows which has averaged at a FCF margin of 14.7% in the past 10 years. Only in 2016 its FCF margins were negative because of the Altera acquisition in the prior year for $16.7 bln.

Source: Khaveen Investments, Intel

Based on a discount rate of 9.7% (company's WACC) and an EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.6x which is the company's 5-year average ratio and has been very stable, our model shows an upside of -9.7% even after adding the proceeds of $9 bln to its equity value.

Source: Khaveen Investments

Verdict

The company is hoping for a turnaround after being heavily scrutinized for its lagging process technology and market share losses. Its new CEO has touted strong ambitions for the company with the IDM2.0 strategy to focus on expanding capacity with the $20 bln Arizona expansion and competing with TSMC and Samsung in the foundry market. Still, the company's committed investment has to be stronger if to effectively compete against TSMC and Samsung who control three quarters of the market combined. Interestingly, the company's IDM2.0 strategy also entails outsourcing to third party foundries with TSMC tapped by the company for the production of 7nm products. Still, the technology gap would continue to exist between Intel and AMD it would already be on 3nm by then. Also, outsourcing exposes Intel to the competitive nature of foundry business as it has to compete with other customers for supply which could impact its profit margins if capacity tightens.

The divesture of its NAND business is welcomed as it should be overall positive on the company in terms of margins. It can also utilize the proceeds from the sale to focus on capacity expansion and R&D. However, the supply chain issues relating to critical components for CPU production which could persist throughout 2021 results in a gloomy outlook this year. Overall, we rate the company as a Hold with a price target of $57.53.