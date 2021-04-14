Photo by DarioZg/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Stock Analysis: Kikkoman

Kikkoman (OTCPK:KIKOY) (OTCPK:KIKOF) has a long-term proven business model and a wide portfolio of food and beverage products. As a global group and world market leader for soy sauces, KIKOY is in the saturation phase and can only show low but stable growth. In addition, its products are subject to strong competition, which is reflected in margins, among other things. Finally, the stock has a high valuation that cannot be justified by the fundamental key figures. Whether KIKOY nevertheless remains a reasonable investment possibility, is discussed in more detail in the following article.

Overview

For many years, Asian cuisine has enjoyed great popularity worldwide. Particularly popular are Japanese specialties, which in international comparison represent the third most popular cuisine. One of the most important ingredients of Japanese cuisine is soy sauce.

KIKOY is a company founded in 1917 in Japan with a very long tradition, many years of experience in the production of soy sauces and at the same time the world market leader in this field and has established a worldwide distribution of its soy sauces and soy based products in over 100 countries with a total of 41 international subsidiaries. Over the years since its founding, KIKOY has significantly expanded its product portfolio. In addition, typical Japanese ingredients such as miso, vinegar and seaweed are sold in the USA and also other countries around the world. Among other things, KIKOY also sells tomato products and canned fruits and vegetables in Asia under the Del Monte brand. Finally, the product portfolio is rounded off by wines, sauces, marinades, seasonings and juices. All these products can be assigned to Japanese cuisine and complement each other very well, as they often have to be used together for recipes from traditional Japanese cuisine.

KIKOY is a very internationally oriented company that generates around 60% of its sales outside its home market in Japan, with a strong focus on the American market. Nevertheless, the company attaches great importance to a traditional image and manufacturing methods.

Growth

The soy sauce market is one of the most important for KIKOY. The global market is worth around USD 45.03 billion. The annual growth rate of the market for soy sauces is estimated at about 6%. KIKOY has managed to outperform the market outside of Japan by growing at around 7.1% per year from 2010 to 2019.

However, growth has slowed significantly in the last two years and can no longer match the figures of previous years. Among other things, this can be attributed to the already saturated Japanese market, which is declining. Also, KIKOY's market share of around 33.3% is already relatively large, so increases are hardly to be expected. Future growth can therefore be attributed mainly to the regions of North America (2010-2019: 5.1% p.a.), Europe (2010-2019: 9.0% p.a.) and Asia and Oceania (2010-2019: 15.1% p.a.). However, it should be noted that North America accounts for around 73% of revenue and 68% of operating profit outside of Japan, while Europe, at around 11% of revenue, and Asia & Oceania, at 14%, operate on a much smaller basis.

If you take a look at KIKOY's current growth in its main markets, it becomes clear that it is a company in the saturation phase. If we look back, an average annual sales growth of 7.5% was achieved in the years between 1974 and 2019. However, this growth has weakened significantly, so that only 3.3% was achieved in 2020. In the coming years, the management aims to increase sales growth to around 5.8% and thus at least keep pace with market growth. Looking at the strategy of the last few years and the outlook for the coming years, it is clear that no major efforts will be made to achieve higher growth. Neither major investments in new markets nor expansions of existing production sites are planned. At the same time, it must be said that both sales and profits are very stable and independent of economic cycles. Thus, even major economic crises have hardly posed a problem for KIKOY and its sales development.

In addition, the distribution of food products and beverages plays an important role. In these areas, KIKOY can demonstrate slow but very steady growth and has managed to increase its profit more than its sales over the years through margin increases.

This brings us to the point of which way sales and profits could be increased in the last few years. Here it quickly becomes clear that KIKOY is acting relatively conservatively and is not aiming for an offensive growth strategy. No major acquisitions have been made in recent years, nor have any expansions been pursued. Thus, sales growth is mainly in line with market growth and only in smaller and still immature markets above-average growth rates can be achieved. Profits have increased disproportionately to sales over the last 10 years. This can be explained by improved margins on raw material procurement and manufacturing costs.

In summary, KIKOY will probably continue to pursue a conservative growth strategy in the future and grow in line with the market. Major swings both upwards and downwards should not be expected.

Stability

KIKOY is a company with a solid balance sheet and high financial stability. This can be attributed to the company's conservative financing. A look at the equity ratio over the last few years reveals that it is relatively stable in the range of around 70% and has increased by around 20% since 2009. At the same time, gearing has been reduced since 2015, when it was around 25%, to 10% in 2020, which is a very solid figure and a good indicator of the company's excellent financial situation.

Profitability

To assess profitability, I looked at KIKOY's profitability ratios over time and in comparison, to its competitors.

A look at the income statement shows that KIKOY spends about 61% of its revenue on product and manufacturing costs. Here, the prices for soybeans and wheat are particularly important. Another 30% is needed for distribution. This results in a gross margin of around 8.3%, which is rather mediocre compared to the industry average. Among other things, this shows KIKOY's high dependence on raw material costs. In addition, the margins show that there is hardly any pricing power and that the company is exposed to tough competition. Another good indicator of this is the return on equity. Over the past 12 years, this has only increased by four percentage points from 6% in 2008 to around 10% in 2020. According to management, the margin should tend to be maintained in the future, so no increases should be expected.

If we first look at the EBIT margin over time, it becomes clear that it has also increased over time and that EBIT growth has been higher than sales growth, especially in recent years. This is mainly attributable to better raw material prices. I also compared the EBIT margin with three companies in KIKOY's peer group. For the comparison, I looked at the figures of Campbell Soup Company (CPB), McCormick & Company (MKC) and Ajinomoto Co. (OTCPK:AJINY) It quickly becomes clear that the EBIT margins of the first two competitors in particular are significantly higher than KIKOY's margin. In addition to the reasons already mentioned, this can also be attributed to the fact that KIKOY achieves higher margins abroad in the Overseas Foods Manufacturing and Sales division that can keep up with the competition, while lower margins are achieved on the domestic market in Japan.

In terms of profitability, it is important to note that KIKOY is able to generate free cash flow, although it is subject to relatively large fluctuations. This is due, among other things, to the high level of investment in property in the last few years. As soon as this value decreases again after the investments have been completed, a higher free cash flow can be expected. At this point, KIKOY benefits from its sustainable and long-term successful business model, which does not require continuous high investments in new factories, technologies, and research in order to continue to be successful in the market, as it is the case with companies e.g., from the technology sector.

Competition

KIKOY operates in a very competitive business environment with a highly fragmented market. Both in the area of soy sauces and for all other products offered by KIKOY, there are a large number of larger international as well as smaller local competitors. There are more than 1100 soy sauce breweries just in Japan. To meet the competition, KIKOY is clearly positioning itself as a premium supplier with very high quality and a focus on natural ingredients as well as traditional production methods. Furthermore, as a premium supplier and market leader, it has managed to build a strong and globally recognized brand with high recognition value.

At the same time, however, it is not an essential brand like Coca-Cola (KO), for example, which must be present in practically every restaurant. Basically, there is practically no hurdle at all for the customer when changing products, so in my view, there is no deep moat and customer loyalty is therefore rather weak. This circumstance has already been reflected in the company's margins, which show no signs of pricing power or a strong position compared with competitors.

Dividend

As you would expect from a company in the development stage of KIKOY, it consistently pays dividends. The dividend growth over the last 5 years is around 15.5%, but it fluctuates a lot and was only around 3.7% in the last two years. This suggests that dividend growth is not really reliable and predictable.

In recent years, the dividend has always been paid from free cash flow. In addition, there is room for increase, as currently only around 48% of free cash flow is paid out as dividends. The dividend yield over the past 4 years has been around 0.9%, which is rather weak for KIKOY compared to its peers (Campbell: 2.98%, McCormick: 1.69%, Ajinomoto: 1%). The unreliable dividend growth and low dividend yield suggest that KIKOY is not a strong pick if you want to focus on dividend stocks.

Valuation

I have valued KIKOY based on the return on equity method. This valuation method is particularly suitable for slow but steadily growing companies with relatively constant margins, as it is the case with KIKOY. My assumptions included a 9.5% return on equity, a dividend payout ratio of about 33%, and a resulting equity growth rate of about 6.3%. Based on these assumptions, I determined a fair price of 36 USD. I see a strong overvaluation in KIKOY, as the current share price does not justify the expected profits and growth. Moreover, in my view, there is no possible scenario in which KIKOY could increase its metrics in the coming years to match its current valuation. In the course of the current market upswing, the share could rise higher in the short term and further increase the overvaluation. Nevertheless I believe that the share will face a correction in the medium to long term.

Summary

KIKOY is a traditional company with a solid business model and a range of established products. Due to its size, saturated markets, and conservative strategy, it is a slow-growing company. The business model, strategy and financial situation guarantee high security but also limit opportunities. While companies of similar size and strategy are often dividend aristocrats, this is not the case with KIKOY.

The high number of competitors and the mediocre margins are an indicator of high competition and a lack of pricing power. Finally, the company is in my view way overvalued considering its earnings, margins, and growth prospects. For investors looking for stability, security and dividends, there are certainly better options on the market.