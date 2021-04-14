Photo by joebelanger/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Vancouver-based Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) reported its fourth quarter of 2020 and full-year 2020 results on March 3, 2021.

It was an impressive quarter with record revenues of $252.63 million and gold production of 136,352 Au Oz for the fourth quarter and a total of 477,186 Au Oz for the full-year 2020 above guidance with a midpoint at 445K Oz.

Note: This article is an update of my preceding article on Equinox Gold published on February 10, 2021. (However, the final production numbers have slightly changed from the preliminary production numbers).

The investment thesis is not totally transparent yet. I believe the company is running well and has great future growth potential that easily should qualify it as a "keeper" long term.

A look at other gold miners in this sector is enough to appreciate the intrinsic quality of the company's assets. However, Equinox Gold has a lot on its plate in 2021, and we should be cautious with gold price still weakening.

Equinox Gold is now underperforming the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDX) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) slightly. I guess that the recent acquisition of Premier Gold Mine has played a negative for the stock, but it is only temporary.

I recommend trading short-term a large part (40%) of your long position to profit from the gold volatility and reduce the risk.

Christian Milau, CEO of Equinox Gold, said in the conference call:

We had the highest production quarter to-date and good cost performance. So, we’re pleased with the end to the year, as we go into a big investment year, this year. We had very good solid cash generation.

Equinox Gold - Financial Snapshot 4Q'20 - The Raw Numbers

Equinox Gold 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 119.02 130.04 215.39 244.45 252.63 Net Income in $ Million -8.51 10.90 -58.68 11.81 65.25 EBITDA $ Million 19.07 65.66 -4.99 73.47 103.54 EPS diluted in $/share -0.07 0.08 -0.26 0.05 0.31 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 38.93 -11.49 83.75 61.33 82.93 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 15.83 34.44 39.89 47.67 50.91 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 23.11 -45.93 43.86 13.66 32.02 Total Cash $ Million 67.72 303.06 494.06 310.72 344.93 Total Long term Debt in $ Million 264.05 749.9 738.3 543.13 545.24 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 113.44 166.82 227.94 244.07 266.03

Gold Production And Balance Sheet Details

1 - Revenues were $252.63 million in 4Q'20.

Equinox Gold reported new record revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $252.63 million. Net income was $65.25 million, up from a loss of $8.51 million the same quarter a year ago, and the adjusted net income was $82.7 million or $0.39 per share after adjusting for non-cash expenses.

2 - Free cash flow was $32.02 million in 4Q'20

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx.

2020 free cash flow was $43.61 million with a free cash flow for Q4 of $32.02 million.

The next step is to declare a dividend. I believe the company can afford such an expense to reward long-term shareholders. However, priority should be given to reduce debt.

3 - Net debt was $200.3 million in Q4'20 Net debt was down to $200.31 million as of December 31, 2020. The company's cash on hand increased to $344.93 million and liquidity is >$600 million now. Furthermore, Equinox Gold refinanced debt with a low-cost $500 million corporate credit facility.

4 -Gold production consolidated details - Total 2020 production was 477,186 Au Oz with 136,352 Au Oz in 4Q'20.

Note: Gold production numbers changed slightly from the preliminary numbers announced earlier.

Note: Q4 production includes gold poured during commissioning and ramp-up at Castle Mountain of 5,336 Au ounces. AISC in Q4 was $1,093 per ounce sold.

5 - 2021 Guidance

The company's goal is to produce 1M Au Oz annually.

6 - Production details per mine for the four quarters of 2020 and AISC.

Equinox Gold owns seven operating mines now. Compared to 2019, 2020 production has more than doubled.

Discussion and Technical Analysis (Short Term)

Equinox Gold is changing fast since its acquisition of Premier Gold. One interesting project is the Hardrock Project (JV 60/40) which is already permitted for construction and, of course, the Mercedes mine in Mexico will add about 50K Au Oz to the new company. It is an exciting development.

The Nevada-focused spin-out of Premier Gold as part of a takeover called I-80 made its debut on the Toronto Stock Exchange on April 13, 2021. EQX will retain a 30% interest.

i-80, in which Equinox remains a cornerstone shareholder, opened at C$3.05 a share, but closed 21% down at C$2.40 a share.

Technical Analysis (Short Term)

EQX forms a descending triangle pattern with a resistance line at $8.90 and horizontal support at $7.85. The stock is now trading at resistance after a first unsuccessful breakout attempt on April 12.

The trading strategy takes about 20% profits between $8.90 and $9.20 and waits for an eventual retracement below $8 to buy back. I believe the stock should eventually break out and retest the 200MA at $10.75. However, it will depend on the gold price as we advance.

The gold price has recovered from its low at $1,680 per ounce but is still weak and could eventually retrace the next few weeks even below $1,700. If the gold price turns bearish again, then EQX will drop to its recent low. Conversely, if gold can trade above $1,775, EQX will get a boost.

The TA Chart above is only a picture "frozen in time." To be accurate, you must always update frequently the TA chart. It is part of the service my subscribers are enjoying exclusively.

Watch the gold price like a hawk.

