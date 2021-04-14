Anticipating The Climate Change Risks For Sovereign Bonds: Part 1 - Insights On The Macroeconomic Impacts

Summary

  • Due to the nature of climate change, with unprecedented and non-linear, dynamics, relying on historical data is not sufficient to anticipate climate change risks.
  • This paper proposes a methodology for a forward-looking assessment of climate risks as recommended by regulating international institutions.
  • It is the first of a two-part study whose objective is to explore how sovereign bonds could be affected by climate change risks. This first part focuses on assessing the macroeconomic impacts related to climate change.

By Nicolas Lancesseur, PhD, Senior Sustainable Investment Manager - Head of Global Climate Research, and Thomas Lorans, Senior Sustainable Investment Macro Analyst

Overview

The deep economic changes necessary to achieve the Paris Agreement objectives require a consistent reallocation of resources. This gives the financial sector a key role in tackling climate change. Risk analysis is important in that perspective.

Due to the nature of climate change, with unprecedented and non-linear, dynamics, relying on historical data is not sufficient to anticipate climate change risks. This paper proposes a methodology for a forward-looking assessment of climate risks as recommended by regulating international institutions.

It is the first of a two-part study whose objective is to explore how sovereign bonds could be affected by climate change risks. This first part focuses on assessing the macroeconomic impacts related to climate change. Two “worst case” scenarios (similar to current trends, though) are explored, leading to the following conclusions:

  • The magnitude of the estimated impacts is very high, with tens of GDP percentage points at risk in 2050 in the most vulnerable countries, from both transition and physical risks.
  • Economically significant impacts could appear from 2030 onward.
  • Accordingly, investors should take climate change consequences very seriously in their investment decisions.
  • Overall, the results underline clear benefits of an orderly transition that would enable the development of sustainable economic activities.

