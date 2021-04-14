Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images News via Getty Images

As the world becomes increasingly vaccinated and begins looking beyond Covid, investors are looking for opportunity. Some may be inclined to circle back on beaten down companies and industries that were depressed during Covid and the ensuing lockdowns. The travel industry is a great example, with an expectation for "pent up" travel demand to take hold once travelers feel confident in vacationing/business travel again.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was hit hard by the pandemic, and the share price remains more than 20% below pre-Covid levels despite the market at all-time highs. However, investors should take caution before looking to American Airlines for a reopening themed investment. There are numerous red flags that should keep investors away. I will detail them below.

Red Flag #1: Airlines Are Traditionally Bad Investments

Investors can sometimes get caught in the trap of investing in a company for a specific catalyst, when it's usually the overall quality of the business model that drives long term returns via growth of revenue and earnings. The first and most obvious problem with investing in American Airlines for exposure to the revival of travel, is the stock's historical track record of dramatically underperforming the S&P 500.

It's not like the pandemic created a fluky environment where the stock languished for no good reason, the stock has underperformed for decades. But why?

Airlines are extremely tough business models to invest in. While there are only so many airlines due to high capital requirements, the players in the industry are constantly undercutting each other on price. The margins are just very low.

You then have to deal with the fluctuation of fuel prices that can impact profitability (something that airlines have little control over). Finally, the large capital requirements of the business (buying and servicing expensive planes) mean that there is often little/no free cash flow left over to return to shareholders.

With little cash flow, airlines will return cash to shareholders by borrowing money. Airlines will buyback shares to help grow EPS. American Airlines spent billions on buybacks from 2016 until the pandemic. This is great until a negative economic event occurs that disrupts the business (such as Covid in 2020).

Red Flag #2: Balance Sheet Is Wrecked

Airlines are a cyclical business. They are extremely sensitive to fluctuations in the economy. During a recession or other event that slows travel, airlines struggle because the costs to fly a plane are largely fixed. It costs a similar amount of money to fly a jet full of people versus a jet that is half full. Yet revenues are entirely dependent on how many seats are full on a flight.

The Covid pandemic created an almost unprecedented drop in air travel, that pulled the rug out from airlines and ratcheted up cash burn. Airlines had little choice but to borrow to stay afloat.

American Airlines was no exception and has severely levered up its balance sheet.

Now, American Airlines has just $245 million in cash against a whopping $32.6 billion in total debt. If we used the company's EBITDA from 2019 of $5.66 billion (the year prior to the pandemic), the resulting leverage ratio is 5.7X. This is well in excess of my personal "safety benchmark" for when I analyze a company (2.5X EBITDA or less). And because American Airlines has little/no free cash flow, it will be difficult for American Airlines to dig out of that hole.

Red Flag #3: Share Dilution Has Closed Share Price Gap

Unfortunately, it gets worse for investors. In addition to borrowing during the pandemic, American Airlines was forced to issue equity. The number of outstanding shares has drastically increased from 484 million shares to 641 million.

So while the share price of American Airlines remains below pre-pandemic levels, the company's overall enterprise value actually exceeds pre-pandemic levels. In the meantime, the company's fundamentals have collapsed due to the pandemic and increased leverage on the balance sheet. In other words, the stock's fundamentals got worse, and shares "cost more" when factoring in dilution.

Red Flag #4: Covid Remains Unpredictable Over Long Term

The last red flag is the uncertainty that remains over the long term. While vaccinations are rolling out, we still don't know a number of answers to important questions. Covid mutations/variants have begun to emerge, and we don't yet know the degree of protection that existing vaccines offer.

I don't think we are going to see a full return to lock downs, but it's uncertain right now what the quantifiable impact will be on the travel industry. Will 60% of air traffic return over the next year or two? What about 80%? 90%?

It's just too difficult to know at this point in time. With the closure of the value gap via enterprise value, there is really no margin of safety to account for all of the existing and potential bad news surrounding American Airlines.

Wrapping Up

As an investor, I try to think about "long term winners", and avoid using a specific catalyst to build an investment thesis. American Airlines may be looked at as a "rebound play" for the travel industry, but it's more complicated than that.

Airlines fail my first rule of investing: "quality above all else". When you dig deeper, the airline still faces a list of hurdles including its balance sheet, a bloated share count, and the possibility that Covid could impact the travel industry for some time to come. For these reasons, I am flying clear of American Airlines indefinitely.