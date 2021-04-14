Black Bear Value Partners LP Q1 2021 Letter
Summary
- Black Bear Value Fund, LP is an opportunistic, concentrated and fundamental value investment partnership.
- Black Bear Value Fund returned +13.6%, net, in March and is +25.2% YTD. The S&P 500 returned +4.4% in March and is +6.2% YTD and The HFRI index returned +2.0% in March and is +10.1% YTD.
- March was our best performing month in the Fund’s history, but I want to caution you. Please do not extrapolate these unusual results.
- That said, our portfolio remains similar to the start of the year as we continue to see a lot of value in the businesses we own and extreme mispricing in the names we are short (this includes our credit short).
