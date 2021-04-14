Cannabis Legalization Isn't A Threat, It's An Opportunity (Podcast)
Summary
- Cannabis industry as it stands today is 5% of what it's going to be - so says Jay Czarkowski, Founding Partner at Canna Advisors.
- Chasing competitive licenses, opportunities in MORE Act, MSOs primed to succeed, as well as some under the radar companies.
- Companies likely to be acquired, example of why management is the most essential thing when evaluating a company.
Jay Czarkowski is Founding Partner at Canna Advisors, Jay is a Founding Member of the NCIA, a sustaining member of SSDP, and a Lifetime Member of the Arcview Investment Group. In 2016, he received the Arcview Group’s Outstanding Member award for his career service to the industry.
Topics include:
- Opened up a dispensary in 2009 in Colorado when it was really the Wild West. The DEA shut down close to 100 businesses during that time. Then Connecticut went medically legal in 2012. A group asked for help in winning one of the licenses. They won it and Advanced Grow Labs subsequently sold to Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) for $80 million. Strong start in MA and that launched Canna Advisors.
- What's changed since he came in the sector - efficacy, packaging, labelling, potency, testing requirements, security requirements - much more professional. Evolved a tremendous amount but still has far to go. Still a Schedule One substance according to the US government.
- The big cannabis companies - Cresco (OTCQX:CRLBF), Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), GTI, - they should all be on the big exchanges. Why MSOs will dominate the landscape. Even if/when bigger companies come in, it's still a big opportunity for MSOs and solid single state operators, especially vertical operators.
- The unlikelihood of government taking over running dispensaries. If MORE Act passes it opens a lot of practical opportunities. Interstate commerce still unclear, but more opportunities coming. The near future for cannabis domestically and globally. Also a bunch of under the radar private companies and those that haven't been formed yet.
- Recent spate of SPACs in cannabis - risk in many people coming in that have no experience in cannabis, but good management is good management - the right acquisitions in the right states are a good play.
- Jay tries to avoid California because there's a lot of chaos in the industry there. Harborside (OTCQX:HBORF) is a good example of a company that's likely to be acquired, but there are also good operators in other states.
- Advice to investors in cannabis industry. General Cannabis (OTCQB:CANN) wasn't doing well and was a bit of a laughingstock, but Jay really believed in management and began to buy the stock. That has paid off. Importance of focusing on management when evaluating companies.
This article was written by
On The Cannabis Investing Podcast, host Rena Sherbill provides actionable investment insight and the context with which to understand the burgeoning cannabis industry. Interviews with C-level executives, analysts and sector experts give you investment ideas to consider, help you think through your investing approach and give you a new lens with which to understand this ever-growing sector.