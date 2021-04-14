Photo by gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

We have covered Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) in the past and generally held a positive view on the stock. This was driven by a belief that the company had a steady business that despite bears asserting to the contrary was not actually declining. IRM also was paying a rather generous yield to the point that very little growth or even a no-growth scenario was acceptable from a total return perspective. The stock has had a great run over the past few months and we examine the recent results and guidance to see if this is now appropriately valued.

The Business

IRM is primarily a physical records management and storage business. The company has a reach across six continents and manages more than 1,400 facilities. Its customer base is extremely diversified and it benefits from steady repeat business from these customers.

This steadiness can be best seen by its physical storage volumes which were unimpacted by COVID-19.

Current Results

While the storage revenue story was a happy one, IRM did have lower service revenues.

The service revenue is diversified across multiple lines but records management and secured shredding form the bulk of it.

Companies have little choice to keep paying for records storage, even in the middle of a pandemic as IRM is essentially holding those documents hostage. But the same companies can delay shredding and can delay the conversion of physical records to digital during the pandemic. This is what essentially happened. What was impressive here was IRM's EBITDA margin expansion during the pandemic which allowed for a small bump in adjusted funds from operation (AFFO).

Key Things To Consider For A Long Position

What we have seen above is a business that can hold its own during the worst of times. If bears were hoping for something that would crumble under pressure, they were certainly in the wrong spot for that. On the other hand, IRM has struggled for years to produce growth. Funds from operations (FFO) have been flat for over a decade.

Data by YCharts

FFO is calculated after interest costs and IRM has had fantastic tailwinds there. An easy way to graph this is to look at total interest expense as a ratio of total long-term debt.

Data by YCharts

This has dropped about 23% over the last decade, thanks to lower interest rates. Normally, this would flow straight to the bottom line (FFO), but it has not. This likely shows a history of poor capital allocation over the years that has prevented this tailwind from catalyzing higher FFO per share.

The second major thing we would look at is the capital expenditure cycle. IRM tends to spend a healthy amount in capex every year. Below we show the trailing 12 months capex over the last decade.

Data by YCharts

Now, investors must note that IRM deducts far less than that capex number in reaching its AFFO.

This is true for every single year, with no exceptions. We actually did a dive into these numbers in the past (Vibranium Mountain) and concluded that the reoccurring capex that was subtracted to reach the AFFO was accurate in our opinion. In other words, we agree with the company on the calculation of AFFO. The point we want to make here though is that IRM's massive "growth" capex plans have not produced growth. While some investors may be happy with "just the dividend", the lack of capex produced growth is a legitimate concern. It shows that management is poorly allocating capital over the long run. Of course, an alternate explanation (one we disagree with) is that IRM is understating its maintenance capex expenses.

2021 A Defining Year

IRM's stock price increase could be blamed on a short squeeze. It certainly rocketed higher with many heavily shorted names. But the company deserves credit for delivering on the hard numbers.

Those midpoints are extremely impressive and we think IRM can hit it based on some "pent-up" service revenue demand from 2020 which leaks into 2021-2022. The company's data center capex will also start flowing to the bottom line as more projects come online.

If the company can deliver these midpoints, it will likely win over a whole new investor base and cause the remaining bears to go scurrying for cover.

Conclusion

IRM has delivered steady income for investors over the years. This has been offset by modestly poor capital allocation. This includes its acquisition of Recall for about $2 billion. Based on the 2021 numbers though, IRM may be turning this around. The EBITDA and AFFO numbers are exceptionally good for a company doling out such a fat dividend. The company will still face headwinds from movement to digital storage over the next decade. IRM is moving into data storage, but that sector is currently producing very poor returns on capital expenditures as well as we recently showed. We have a fair value of $40 (about 12X AFFO) on the stock and this puts it in a neutral category.

