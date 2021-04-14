Photo by rozdemir01/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Stereotaxis (NYSE:STXS) is a medical device company that manufacturers a robotic magnetic navigation system for endovascular procedures. The first health condition company’s devices currently work on is arrhythmias. Magnetic fields guide the working tip of the catheter. Magnetic navigation allows for more flexible catheters because of the high control the device gives physicians.

Rigid catheters used in manual procedures create more safety risks. The current manual method of treating arrhythmias forces physicians to try to be extremely accurate with a tool that’s several feet away. Imagine trying to use a hockey stick to pick up your food instead of chopsticks. Ease of use due to robotics expands the number of physicians who can perform the procedure.

Source: Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis currently has 3 main products. The first is the robotic magnetic systems themselves. The prior generation, which it still sells, is called Niobe. The current generation called Genesis is smaller, lighter, and faster than Niobe. It was the firm’s first upgrade in 15 years when it was launched in 2019.

The second product is Odyssey which is an information management system. Physicians performing procedures using this system don’t need to be in the same room as the patient which limits their exposure to radiation. This system is futuristic in that it lets physicians control the surgery with a mouse and keyboard. I think of Odyssey as the Bloomberg Terminal for electrophysiology.

Source: Stereotaxis

Plus, the procedure can be recorded for later review via the Odyssey Cinema System. Recorded cases can be used for training, auditing, and presentations.

The final main product is the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S which is a tightly integrated x-ray system. This lowers the cost of ownership of the entire system for hospitals.

Stereotaxis has a razor/razor blade business model. The Niobe & Genesis systems are the razor. The razor blade or recurring sales are disposable interventional devices, software, and services.

The most exciting aspect of Stereotaxis from an investor’s perspective besides the peer-reviewed publications which show the benefits of electromagnetic robotic technology is the fact that Joe Kiani (the founder & CEO of Masimo) co-led a $24 million investment in the company in 2016. He is now a Director of Stereotaxis. It shows he believes in the technology; it’s his only public investment outside of Masimo. This investment and leadership change helped turn the company around. Joe and DAFNA Capital Management’s investment in a flailing company shows a powerful belief in the underlying technology.

Thesis: Stereotaxis Is About To Accelerate

Following the management change, Stereotaxis upgraded its platform from Niobe to Genesis. COVID-19 caused a decline in recurring sales in 2020 as hospitals cut spending and patients delayed getting procedures done. I think the overall sales decline in previous years will be reversed because of increased Genesis sales through greenfield and replacement sales (from Niobe) along with a recovery in recurring sales. Macro conditions hurt recurring sales.

Stereotaxis is already showing signs of strong demand for Genesis. They have 5 outstanding capital orders for robotic systems (4 new ones revealed in the latest quarter). System sales increased from $2.1 million in 2019 to $3.6 million in 2020. System sales were strong and recurring sales were weak which was the reverse of recent years.

In the more intermediate term, the most exciting aspect of the company is the development of its own proprietary ablation catheter which increases its vertical integration. This increases its recurring sales. Stereotaxis is funding the development of this catheter through its strategic collaboration with Osypka in which it will be the sole owner of the catheter. When the catheter is cleared by regulatory bodies in the EU and USA, it will boost the stock.

Finally, the biggest upside scenario is the potential for the magnetic system to be expanded to other endovascular procedures such as complex interventional cardiology procedures. The company estimates 10% to 15% of the 4 million interventional cardiology procedures performed in America need longer procedure times and have sub-optimal outcomes. This is where Stereotaxis’ technology will come in. To be clear, this involves improving the technology and more regulatory approvals. However, the early positive signs that it will work are already here. For example, there was a randomized trial where Stereotaxis’ technology was used to treat pulmonary hypertension.

Stereotaxis Screens Poorly

At first glance, Stereotaxis’ financials won’t excite investors. As you can see from the chart below, annual revenue has been steadily falling. The turnaround in systems sales was hidden by COVID-19.

Data by YCharts

Stereotaxis is as much of a reopening play as a hotel or restaurant. The difference is this is new technology that’s not widely followed. The market doesn’t realize the revolutionary technology Stereotaxis has and its potential for a jump in recurring revenue. Once sales rebound in the next 2 years and more studies come out, investors will start to recognize the potential for its technology to be expanded to other applications, but by then it will be too late to invest and expect a fantastic return. The time to invest is before all this great news comes out.

The Technology Benefits Patients & Physicians

Robotic technology has fewer adverse events than manual treatment of atrial fibrillation, premature ventricular contraction, supraventricular tachycardia, and tachycardia. Based on data from over 400 publications and more than 100,000 procedures, there are 72% fewer major complications. Short & long term efficacy improves 6-8%. Patients receive 36% less radiation exposure. Patients will demand this technology from hospitals.

Source: Stereotaxis

Doctors will demand it too because of the decreased radiation exposure, cataracts, and orthopedic injuries. Specifically, 49% of professionals doing manual procedures suffer from orthopedic injuries. Stereotaxis’ tech eliminates this. 85% of brain tumors occur in the left side of the brain which is the side exposed to radiation during procedures. Being in another room, eliminates radiation risk.

Plus, more physicians can perform the procedure robotically than when it’s done manually (easier training). Training for manual procedures takes years beyond the training to become a specialist in cardiology causing a shortage in physicians. This technology makes it much easier to perform even complex procedures.

New System Sales Will Increase & Recurring Sales Will Rebound

The pandemic caused recurring sales to fall 15% to $22 million. This caused the overall sales decline from $28.9 million to $26.63 million. Recurring sales will rebound with the increase in procedures and the sales of its new Genesis devices. The most difficult sales are greenfield because the hospital might not have robotics experience. It’s encouraging that 2 of the 4 new sales were to American hospitals with no prior experience with robotics. Another order in Europe was a greenfield one. The other in Europe was a replacement device for an old Niobe. Each were ordered with the Model S system I mentioned earlier. The 5th order the company has outstanding is for a Niobe in China because Genesis hasn’t been approved there yet.

The replacement cycle will begin in earnest next year. Previously, management said $15 million in replacement sales would be easy rely on, but that was before the pandemic. Sales were delayed, not canceled. It’ll probably be easier to sell replacement devices in America than Europe due to America’s higher vaccination rate. The company said on the call that there were multiple sales in discussion for next year. Replacements make a lot of sense because the Genesis System is 70% to 80% faster than Niobe. The Genesis system reduces the cabinet size by 46%.

Source: Stereotaxis

New Catheter Is Coming This Year

Stereotaxis currently has a royalty deal with Biosense Webster for catheter production. The proprietary catheter will give Stereotaxis all the profits in this recurring stream. Unlike the advancement of Stereotaxis’ technology into new areas, this technology is already fully developed. It’s just a matter of running formal tests and submitting it to EU and American regulators. Positive test results and approval by regulators will be important catalysts for the stock. The company will be able to launch sales in Europe immediately after it gets a CE mark. Stereotaxis needs to submit its IDE application to the FDA.

The CEO David Fischel described the process of getting the catheter ready for formal testing on the February call. He said,

“On the catheter side, and we've been going through a very, very intensive cycle of receiving batches of catheters, evaluating those batches to ensure that not just one catheter or a few catheters, but all catheters in a batch are performing according to specifications kind of across a wide range of things that you test and they continue to perform well despite some use, kind of some use and abuse. And then based on those learnings, you refine the manufacturing process to kind of to fix any areas or improve any aspect that kind of need improvement, and then you do another batch and you run the same cycle again. And so we've been running through that process multiple times now, and we're kind of getting to the point where now we're starting the manufacturing of hundreds of catheters to do formal testing that gets submitted to regulators.”

The production of the hundreds of catheters used in the formal studies began at the start of Q2. Regulatory submissions for the CE mark in Europe and the FDA IDE trial will be in the summer. 2021 will be a key year for commercialization in the EU and the trial in the US. News on these events can act as positive catalysts for the stock. The catheter could generate $20 million in incremental high margin annual recurring sales. It also increases the annual market opportunity by over $2 billion.

Expanded Use For Stereotaxis’ Tech

The company thinks its robotic magnetic navigation system has applications such as minimally invasive neurosurgery, including biopsies & the treatment of tumors, treatment of vascular malformations, and fetal interventions. The company likes to call itself the Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) of Endovascular Surgery. The technology definitely is there, but I don’t like this type of comparison. I’m never a fan of companies comparing themselves to amazingly successful incumbent businesses. Everyone wants to be the next Apple and Intuitive Surgical. I’d rather look at results than hype.

The addressable market is certainly huge (over $10 billion). There are multiple multi-billion dollar endovascular and endoluminal markets. The time horizon is uncertain on this front. A suite of interventional devices needs to be developed. The good news is the company has $44.2 million in cash and no debt. Money won’t be the issue here. Management will update investors on these applications at the end of the year which could also act as a catalyst for the stock. The company didn’t give formal guidance, but it did say,

“We wouldn't talk about it if it was years off from commercialization. But there is – there will be also a regulatory aspect to the time line.”

That’s a tricky answer because I’d argue they probably would be talking about it if it would take years to develop. It has the potential to transform the company and improve patient outcomes in new markets.

No Money Needed

Investor risk is limited by the company’s $44.2 million cash pile. Even with COVID-19 and heavy investments in new technology, the cash burn was only $1.2 million in 2020. However, that includes a benefit from the stimulus program. Outside of that, negative free cash flow was $3.3 million which was an improvement over the $4.4 million burned in 2019.

New CEO Comp Package

The CEO, David Fischel, has been working without pay since he took the helm in 2017. In February, the company unveiled his compensation package. He will make $60,000 in cash per year. The performance stock award is like Elon Musk’s. He gets stock awards every time the company’s market cap increases by $500 million. The first shares will be awarded after the market cap reaches $1 billion. The final of the 10 tranches will be awarded when it reaches $5.5 billion. By the end, Fischel will own about 10% of the company.

Risks

As with any medical devices company with products not fully approved by regulators, there are risks the proprietary catheter doesn’t get approved by various regulatory bodies. Genesis might not be approved in China. The proposed use cases for Stereotaxis’ electromagnetic technology might not work.

The stock is highly volatile. It’s tough to invest a large portion of your portfolio in a company that doesn’t make money. However, you don’t need to. By investing a small percentage of your portfolio in high risk stocks, you can get access to high upside without the risk of blowing up your account. The key is to not sell after the stock explodes higher.