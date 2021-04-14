Investment thesis

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) is a cryptocurrency company that owns a relatively small amount of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD). It’s also generating some revenues through an Ethereum staking operation.

However, the company is valued at $63.2 million as of the time of writing, which is much higher than the current market price of the digital assets in its portfolio plus its cash position. I think BTCS is a sell, but there are some issues with shorting the shares, so it could be safer to just avoid this company.

Overview of the business

BTCS was founded in 2013 and claims that it’s the first "Pure Play" U.S. public company focused on digital assets and blockchain technologies. Over the years, it has been covered several times on SA, but the share price performance has been abysmal most of the time. The total return since the first SA article on BTCS came out stands at minus 99.99%.

Back in 2013, BTCS had an online marketplace that accepted Bitcoin as payment. The company then shifted its focus to Bitcoin and Ethereum mining and it’s now doing it again with the development of a digital asset data analytics platform.

(Source: BTCS)

The platform is expected to launch in 2022, but I have doubts about its value. This isn't some groundbreaking idea and it's unclear how BTCS can monetize the platform in a meaningful way. Also, based on the company's failure to develop profitable online marketplace and cryptocurrency mining businesses in the past, I'm concerned about the ability of the management team to deliver. At the moment, BTCS has a transaction verification services operation on Ethereum 2.0 and on March 18 it revealed it had staked a total of 7,680 ETH. The staking operation has been expanded to 240 nodes and the company claims it can generate $1.1 million in annual revenues with gross margins standing at above 95%.

Looking at the cryptocurrency assets, BTCS owned a total of 88.1 BTC and 3,249 ETH as of February 20. They had a market value of $10.5 million back then.

(Source: BTCS)

Financials and valuation

Looking at the 2020 financials, there aren’t any revenues, and G&A expenses came in at $1.93 million.

(Source: BTCS)

The reason for this is that the transaction verification services operations were resumed in Q1 2021. As I mentioned, BTCS claims this business has the potential to generate $1.1 million in annual revenues, almost all of which is pure profit. However, this isn’t enough to cover G&A expenses and I view it as a red flag. In its current state, the business model of BTCS seems to be unprofitable. From a fundamentals point of view, I think the company should be evaluated based on its digital asset portfolio. Keep in mind that the value of the latter isn’t reflected in the balance sheet due to GAAP.

(Source: BTCS)

As I mentioned, BTCS had a total of 88.1 BTC and 3249 ETH as of February 20. As of the time of writing, these are valued at $13.4 million based on the current market prices.

Also, the company recently carried out a $9.5 million capital increase, thus boosting its cash balance to $10.2 million. This means that BTCS had around $23.6 million in cryptocurrencies and cash at the beginning of March. However, its market capitalization stood at $63.2 million as of April 13 and I think this is why it’s significantly overvalued.

Looking at the company’s shares, it’s clearly noticeable that the volume and price started soaring at the start of January, before reversing sharply.

(Source: TradingView)

You could say the rise had something to do with Bitcoin’s excellent performance in January. However, then how would do you explain the significant decline of the share price of BTCS over the following months?

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

My theory is that the January spike of BTCS’ share price could be attributed to retail investor interest. The company is currently popular on platforms such as twitter, StockTwits, Yahoo Finance, and reddit. Also, OTC-focused news portal Insider Financial has written several articles about the company over the past few months. According to a YouTube video that the news portal posted on January 9, BTCS was a great way to play the Bitcoin run.

Risks for the bear thesis

There are four main risks that I see for the bear thesis:

1) If Bitcoin and Ethereum prices continue to increase, the value of the cryptocurrency portfolio of BTCS will rise.

2) I could be underestimating the market potential of the company’s digital asset data analytics platform. The difference between the market capitalization and the implied value based on the cryptocurrency portfolio is $39.6 million. If you think that the new business should be worth above $40 million, BTCS looks undervalued.

3) If the share price is being driven by retail investor interest, it’s impossible to forecast whether it could spike again in the future.

4) BTCS has been talking about uplisting to a senior exchange, such as the Nasdaq or the NYSE. Doing this would put its shares on the radar of a lot of investors and could result in higher share prices.

Investor takeaway

I view BTCS as a small and unprofitable cryptocurrency company. Based on the poor performance of the business since 2013, I don’t think there’s much value in the company's idea for a digital asset data analytics platform.

BTCS has some cash as well as Bitcoin and Ethereum. However, they are currently worth around $23.6 million, while the company’s market capitalization stands at $63.2 million. Based on this, I think shares should be worth around $0.42 apiece.

In my view, BTCS is significantly overvalued and investors can take advantage of this by shorting the shares. However, there are no put options available and Fintel has no data about the current short borrow fee rate.

So, unless you have very high risk tolerance, I think the best course of action would be to avoid BTCS for now.