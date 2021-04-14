Photo by loops7/E+ via Getty Images

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) is moving deeper into 2021 with a bag full of catalysts that could have an enormous influence on the share price and could fundamentally change the company for years to come. Adamis has struggled to turn the corner over the past several years and the share price illustrates how the market has lost patience while waiting for the company to get a win. To sum it up, just about every prospective regulatory or commercial success has been a disappointment and nothing seems to go the company's way. Yet, after every let down, the company finds a way to keep the story alive and add a few more chapters or side quests, which keeps the share price afloat until the next setback. The endless cycle of a potential winner to probable blunder has created numerous opportunities to generate some profit. Personally, I have changed my ADMP strategy more times than I can remember, and have extracted some profits from the ticker. Now, I am once again changing my ADMP investment strategy to focus on trading around potential catalysts that may arise in 2021. These potential catalysts are potent and could change the company's fundamental outlook, which should have a positive impact on the share price. As a result, I still see ADMP as a speculative buy at these prices.

I will discuss some of these potential catalysts and will go over why I think they are so potent. In addition, I provide some downside risks and reveal how I intend to manage my ADMP around them.

Still Waiting On ZIMHI

Back in November, Adamis received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) concerning the company's high-dose naloxone injection rescue device for an opioid overdose, ZIMHI. Months went by without any concrete updates about a potential NDA resubmission or timeline for approval. Until recently, when Adamis announced that they had a positive Type A meeting with the FDA and intend to resubmit ZIMHI's NDA "within the next 45 days" following. Adamis also noted that the "FDA did not provide a detailed timeline for review but did indicate that it would attempt to work in an expeditious manner."

Once again, Adamis has the opportunity to offer a life-saving drug-device product in the middle of a crisis. In the press release, Adamis CEO Dr. Dennis J. Carlo pointed out that there has been "88,000 deaths due to drug overdoses have occurred in a 12-month period ending in August 2020 and deaths have increased by 27% during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to the previous year."

This spike in overdoses over the past year (Figure 1) should put some pressure on health agencies to find a solution to these extremely potent synthetics opioids.

Figure 1: Overdose Deaths 1999-2019 (Source: NIH)

This is an opening for ZIMHI to be approved and have an immediate impact on the opioid epidemic by year-end. If approved, ZIMHI would be entering a huge market opportunity because it would be the only available intramuscular naloxone injection available for the layperson.

I don't expect the NDA resubmission to be a huge catalyst for the stock, however, it will start a PDUFA clock for potential approval in 2021. Obviously, having another approved product should have a positive impact on the company's revenues and the share price.

Tempol Takes On COVID

The FDA has given Adamis the green light to proceed with Tempol's Phase II/III study for the treatment of COVID-19. This study will test Tempol's (MBM-02) ability to prevent COVID-19 related hospitalization in patients who are in the "early" stages of the infection. In addition, the study will take a look at Tempol's unique properties and how they impact inflammation markers. Tempol has "potent anti-inflammatory, anticoagulant, and antioxidant activity," so it should have a positive effect on inflammatory cytokines and possibly help thwart Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

The company has already reported Tempol's ability to decrease pro-inflammatory cytokines, reduction in lung inflammation, and decrease platelet accumulation in animal models. In another animal study, the company reported that "treatment with Tempol reduces the overall inflammatory responses and appears to start repairing damaged lungs."

Despite the approval and roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines, it appears the virus is not going away in the near future. The emergence of variants and vaccine supply issues will still drive demand for COVID-19 therapeutics at all stages of the disease. Based on preclinical models, it appears Tempol might have a place throughout the COVID-19 treatment paradigm. It might not have the ability to stop the virus from proliferating, but it does have the prospects to help dampen the deadly cytokine storm that can cause ARDS. In addition, it looks as if the antioxidant properties help repair the damaged lungs caused by the cytokine storm.

If Tempol is able to show it is safe and effective in COVID-19 patients, we could see an expedited review and EUA. What is more, any potential COVID-19 revenue has yet to be modeled into the company's long-term outlook and could drastically improve share price performance.

US Compounding Gets a For Sale Sign

Adamis recently publicized that they entered into "a non-binding letter of intent" with a prospective buyer for their US Compounding subsidiary for around $10M-20M. Of course, there are closing conditions which might include regulatory consents and approvals. In addition, the buyer will need the proper licenses, permits, registrations, in order to acquire and operate the facility. The press release also stated that "there can be no assurances that the parties will negotiate and enter into definitive transaction agreements."

Sadly, Adamis acquired US Compounding back in 2016 with the expectation it would be pulling in "$50 million per year with 24 months after closing." What is more, the subsidiary struggled to clear a profit despite the company's best efforts. Still, if the sale goes through, an extra $10M-20M in the bank would reduce the need for another offering in the near term.

SYMJEPI Launch 2.0

Back in July, the company announced they had signed a new commercial partnership with US WorldMeds for their epinephrine Injection products SYMJEPI and SYMJEPI Jr. Previously, the company announced that they had terminated their partnership with Sandoz after a botched launch. US WorldMeds proposed an in-person sales rep approach and would target high-prescribing allergist offices. Earlier this year, Adamis proclaimed that SYMJEPI and SYMJEPI Jr were now part of the Walgreens Prescription Savings Club program. SYMJEPI is now being sold at Walgreens at a discounted price of $99.99 for a two-pack, which is the lowest-priced epinephrine device on the market.

The combination of a new commercial partner and a discounted pricing in one of the nation's largest pharmacy chains might be able to give SYMJEPI the launch it deserved. US WorldMeds took control of commercialization at the end of October, so we should have some initial numbers once the company reports their Q4/2020 numbers. If US WorldMeds is able to put better numbers than Sandoz's efforts, we could see a renewed optimism about SYMJEPI's long-term outlook, which should have a positive influence on the share price.

Downside Risk

All of these potential catalysts can be positive or possibly turn against the company and become negative for the company. It is possible that ZIMHI is not approved; Tempol fails to have a positive impact on COVID-19; US Compounding is never sold, or US WorldMeds is not better than Sandoz at pushing SYMJEPI. Keep in mind, most of these catalysts exist because of past failures, so another failure could have a catastrophic impact on the share price and decimate investor sentiment for an extended period of time.

My Plan

In my previous ADMP article, I discussed how I was going to wait for the FDA to make a decision about ZIMHI before making any transactions. I was anticipating restoring a conservative position following a potential approval. Admittedly, I have thrown that plan into the trash and have already started to accumulate a modest position during this recent sell-off.

I haven't been overly ambitious due to the extremely weak technicals on the daily chart (Figure 2).

Figure 2: ADMP Daily Chart (Source: Trendspider)

As a result, I am going to wait to see if the share price has enough bearish momentum to drop below the 200-day EMA and move into the oversold area on the RSI before getting aggressive. Undoubtedly, I am not looking to hold the majority of these shares for a long-term position, so I will be quick to unload once my target prices have been hit in order to bank some profits and limit my downside risk from the other catalysts.

Long term, I am still apprehensive about accumulating a hefty position again. The company has a strong history of disappointment, so I am not looking to handcuff a significant percentage of my capital to ADMP. However, all of these pending catalysts could be "the one" that could finally turn the company around. Consequently, I will continue to have some skin-in-the-game for at least 4 more years.