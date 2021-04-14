Photo by Fertnig/E+ via Getty Images

The Q4 Earnings Season for the Silver Miners Index has finally come to an end, which means that many companies are busy reporting their year-end Reserve & Resource estimates. One of the first companies to report its FY2020 reserves was Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS), which just came off a tough year due to COVID-19 restrictions. This could lead to a decline in Pan American's FY2021 reserves due to less drilling than planned. Still, the FY2020 report was quite impressive, solidifying Pan American as the industry leader for silver reserves in the ground. Given Pan American's more reasonable valuation relative to peers and massive reserve base, I continue to believe that any dips below $29.50 will provide low-risk buying opportunities.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Pan American Silver reported its FY2020 Reserve & Resource statement ahead of most of the sector, so we have not seen the complete effects of COVID-19 on exploration & resource conversion in the FY2020 Report. However, the FY2020 was partially affected by four months of COVID-19 with its June 30th, 2020 cut-off for reserves, and the company still managed to post outstanding results, leading the sector with ~550 million ounces of silver reserves, as well as a 2nd place finish with an additional ~5.2 million ounces of gold reserves. This translated to a 1% drop in silver reserves and a 1% increase in gold reserves, with notable additions at Manantian Espejo, La Colorada, and Huaron. Let's take a closer look at the report below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

The chart above looks at Pan American's silver reserves from a mine by mine standpoint in FY2020, and we can see that Pan American managed to add reserves at four of its eleven mines net of depletion. The most significant addition came at Shahuindo, a gold operation, where reserves increased by 19% to ~26.5 million ounces of silver. Meanwhile, Huaron and La Colorada each added roughly ~3 million ounces of reserves, increasing their reserve bases to ~56.1 million ounces and ~103.3 million ounces, respectively. Finally, on a percentage basis, Manantial Espejo saw a more than 30% increase in reserves, from ~5.5 million ounces to ~7.3 million ounces.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The only asset with a short mine life is Manantial Espejo, considering that FY2021 production guidance is for over ~3.3 million ounces, and the mine life sits at just above ~7 million ounces. However, the plant is processing ore from COSE and Joaquin, which hold a combined 8.9 million ounces of reserves, which pushes the total reserve base at this operation to more than 16 million ounces. In addition, Manantial Espejo and Joaquin have a combined measured & indicated resource base of ~6 million ounces that could convert into reserves if resource conversion is successful. So, while the FY2021 production relative to reserve ratio does look a little low at a ratio of ~0.20, I wouldn't count it out just yet.

(Source: Company Presentation)

If we look at the larger operations like La Colorada and Huaron, both assets have mine lives well above a decade based on FY2021 guidance levels. Even if we assume these guidance levels are light as the company has guided conservatively, La Colorada's mine life is still well over 12 years, even at an 8-million ounce per year run rate. Meanwhile, assuming a higher production rate of ~4.5 million ounces for Huaron (guidance: ~3.7 million ounces), the mine life stands at over 12 years based on ~56.1 million ounces of reserves.

So, what were the negatives?

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown above, San Vicente saw reserves drop by more than 15% to ~20.4 million ounces, and Dolores saw reserves fall by more than 20% to ~27.6 million ounces. However, even after these declines, both mines still have significant mine lives of six years and nine years, respectively, which assumes no addition to reserves. Therefore, these assets remain very healthy, and there are no real concerns for mine life across the reserve base.

(Source: Company Presentation)

On the gold side, Pan American actually managed to increase its gold reserves from ~5.1 million ounces to ~5.2 million ounces, with La Arena's gold reserves growing to ~447,000 ounces from ~410,000 ounces in FY2019. Meanwhile, Shahuindo saw reserves flat year-over-year, while Pan American's Timmins operation saw a small increase in reserves to ~962,000 ounces from ~922,000 ounces in FY2019. Based on guidance, these assets have healthy mine lives as well, with Shahuindo's ~1.95 million-ounce reserve base translating to a more than 12-year mine life relative to the high end of FY2021 guidance (~165,000 ounces).

Finally, it's worth noting that Pan American made significant progress on a resource basis, with measured & indicated resources up 1% to ~806 million ounces and completely separate from the reserve base. Meanwhile, inferred resources soared to ~458 million ounces of silver, up 50% from ~302 million ounces in FY2019. The major catalyst for the increase in resources was La Colorada Skarn in Mexico, where Pan American added over 100 million tonnes of ore containing ~141 million ounces of silver. This pushed La Colorada's inferred resource from ~34.5 million ounces to ~187.2 million ounces.

(Source: Company News Release)

So, how does Pan American's reserve base stack up against peers?

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown below, we saw a dramatic decrease in reserves for most silver miners, but Pan American saw the smallest decline on a percentage basis of companies that did see declining reserves (1%). The two companies that did manage to increase reserves were Coeur Mining (CDE) and Endeavour Silver (EXK), though their reserve bases are quite small relative to Pan American at ~259 million ounces and ~49 million ounces, respectively. If we look at the silver price used to calculate reserves, Pan American used an $18.00/oz silver price which is relatively conservative and just above the industry average, which is good to see. Elsewhere, Fortuna (FSM) and First Majestic (AG) both used relatively high silver prices and still saw a significant decline in reserves.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

If we look at the group from a silver-equivalent ounce basis, Fresnillo (OTCPK:FNLPF) is the leader currently with just below ~1 billion silver-equivalent ounces [SEOs]. However, Pan American comes in a close second with ~912 million SEOs using a 70 to 1 gold to silver ratio. Given that Pan American is one of the sector leaders in terms of silver-equivalent reserves and the leader for silver reserves, it's trading at a very reasonable valuation at ~7.56/oz. This compares very favorably to First Majestic, which trades at ~$35.84/oz with a $3.8 billion valuation and just ~104.9 million SEOs. Even if we include an additional 1 million ounces of reserves from its recent acquisition, it's still trading at above ~$21.80/oz.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

So, is Pan American Silver a Buy?

While Pan American trades at a very reasonable valuation below $8.00 per reserve ounce and barely 15x FY2021 earnings estimates ($2.11), I still don't see enough of a margin of safety to buy the stock here. This doesn't mean the stock can't go higher, but I prefer to buy cyclical companies at less than 14x earnings, even if they are sector leaders. To meet this requirement, Pan American Silver would need to drop below $29.50, where it would trade at a much more reasonable valuation. For now, I see the stock as a Hold if long from below $29.00, but I have no plans to start a position at these levels.