Photo by Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Graphic Source: AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.

Introduction: What is AgeX Therapeutics?

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYSE:AGE) is a longevity-focused biotechnology company aiming to develop novel therapeutics for human aging and degenerative diseases. Their current pre-clinical programs focus on using vascular endothelial progenitor cells and brown adipocytes to treat diabetes, obesity, and heart disease. In addition to their pre-clinical pipeline, AgeX has put considerable effort into their technology platform and subsidiary services but in March 2021 sold their LifeMap Sciences subsidiary through a cash-out merger.

Founded in 2017, AgeX Therapeutics is a very speculative early-stage biotech with 9 employees and a market cap of ~62M (March 2021). AgeX is currently undergoing a potentially value-inducing merger with LyGenesis bringing in a new clinical-stage therapeutic, but no definitive information has been released other than that negotiations have begun. The following report will primarily provide an update on the financial situation which has deteriorated quickly and the potential of the merger which is quite high and offers some upside outside of AgeX's pre-clinical pipeline.

Pipeline

AgeX Therapeutics' current pipeline consists of three pre-clinical therapeutics. AGEX-VASC1 is a pre-clinical cell-based therapy made up of vascular endothelial progenitor cells (cells that participate in the regeneration of the endothelial blood vessel lining) aiming to treat cardiac ischemia. AgeX's second lead therapeutic from their PureStem platform is AGEX-BAT1, another pre-clinical cell-based therapy, but utilizing brown adipocytes (specialized thermogenic cells) for treating age-related metabolic disorders (e.g. Type II diabetes). Finally, AgeX's third, but more differentiated therapeutic is AGEX-iTR1547, a pre-clinical drug-based formulation aiming to restore regenerative potential in various aged tissues affected by degenerative diseases.

Management

AgeX Therapeutics is led by founder and CEO Michael D. West, Ph.D. Before AgeX, Dr. West founded and led Geron Corporation (GERN) from 1992 to 1998 in various positions, including CEO. After that, he held various positions at Advanced Cell Technology, Inc., including CEO and Chief Scientific Officer until it was acquired by Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF). Finally, Dr. West was CEO/Co-CEO from 2007-2018 of BioTime, Inc., a cell therapy-based biotech. His Ph.D. research was on the biology of cellular aging, making his career development quite understandable.

Other updates:

In May 2020, AgeX appointed Andrea Park, the previous VP of Finance to the role of CFO, replacing Russell Skibsted whose done a less-than-stellar job managing AgeX's financial position since its inception. Before joining AgeX in 2019, Park served as VP of Finance at Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) for 10 years and should do quite well as CFO of AgeX Therapeutics.

Financial position

AgeX is in quite a poor financial position with going-concern (ability to last 12 months) being questioned, even after incorporating the minimal $1.6M in 2020 revenues (to be much lower after LifeMap's sale). 1Q 2021 should present an updated financial standing following the March 2021 LifeMap Sciences cash-out merger netting $0.7M in cash and additional shares, but at FYE 2020, AgeX's cash was a minuscule $0.5M on top of a much larger FYE 2020 cash burn of -$8M. Additionally, total debt as of FYE 2020 reached $6M, but will mostly be rolled over until 2023. Further liquidity will be provided from a recent Jan. 2021 approval for up to $12.6M worth of dilutive shares being offered. This obviously is not a good picture for AgeX or its shareholders, but there may be some promise with the merger to be outlined below.

Risk discussion

AgeX is certainly one of the riskiest investments in the biotechnology sphere with a fraught history of complicated clinical aspirations and minimal financial support. After the sale of LifeMap Sciences, the most tangible proximity to revenues dissipated and netted the company minimal cash to cover expenditures. Investors will most likely see further common stock dilutions and a rocky next 12 months as the new merger comes to fruition, if successful in negotiations. AgeX Therapeutics is not recommended for new investors or those unfamiliar with AgeX's past.

Investment thesis

AgeX began as a very promising biotech in the longevity sphere, but has since struggled to stay in business. Their pre-clinical pipeline has yet to propose any promising data and their ESI line/stem cell activities are too small to provide substantial upside or growth potential in the near term. With a struggling cash basis and a high relative cash burn (<1 year of funding), AgeX has already begun to initiate another round of dilutive common stock issuance that isn't looking promising for investors. There is a potential merger with LyGenesis, but it is too early to tell whether the value potential is worth investing in such risky biotech. As for now, the author projects AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGE) as a risky "hold".

Proposed merger (expanded)

Typically, the focus on biotechnology companies should be their therapeutic potential, but for AgeX's preclinical pipeline and severely strained financial position, the merger marks one of the few upside possibilities for investors.

Merger overview

Announced March 2021, AgeX and LyGenesis, Inc stated their intention to proceed with negotiations on a merger of the two companies. LyGenesis is a privately held biotech developing complementary cell therapies for organ regeneration and the value of merging seems to be LyGenesis' clinical-stage therapeutic. LyGenesis recently got FDA clearance to run a 2021 Phase 2a trial for their lead therapeutic, LYG-LIV0001, targeting end-stage liver diseases.

Value and expectations

The merger should play out as LyGenesis becoming a subsidiary of the already-public firm AgeX providing LyGenesis an undisclosed number of shares of AgeX common stock on a fully diluted basis. It may be accompanied by a capital raise just before providing the liquidity necessary. It seems the iTR technology is a key-value point for the merger on AgeX's side which tentatively would remain 80% with AgeX shareholders covering induced tissue regeneration. Additionally, LyGenesis would bring its own funding ($11M in convertible debt) from Juvenescence and gain access to the public markets for their new Phase 2a trial both potentially resuscitating AgeX and rewarding both companies' largest shareholder, Juvenescence. It has not been finalized yet, but the majority shareholder Juvenescence is heavily involved in both companies and is leading the push.

Juvenescence as of FYE 2020 owned approximately 52.7% of AgeX's common stock and 48% of LyGenesis assuming convertible debt is acted on. AgeX's Chairman is the CEO of Juvenescence and two LyGenesis directors hold the positions of Chairman and CFO of Juevenescene. This all seems well aligned for approval. Further information is still required to fully determine if this will be value-enhancing, but tentatively it seems so.

Key Asset: LyGenesis' Lead Therapeutic

It appears the primary purpose of this transaction is to get the privately-held LyGenesis therapeutic, LYG-LIV0001, in front of the public markets, primarily rewarding both companies' lead investor Juvenescence. LYG-LIV0001, LyGenesis' lead Phase 2a (Trial: NCT04496479) asset, is allogenic hepatocyte transplantation into the periduodenal lymph nodes via an endoscopic ultrasound for end-stage liver disease patients who aren't eligible for standard liver transplantation. Hepatocyte transplantation has many years of scientific backing and should be quite promising. LyGenesis expects to enroll 12 participants in an open-label dose-escalation study in 2021.

For more information on updates regarding the merger or the therapeutic lines, please see AgeX's 10K: Note 9 - Subsequent Events.

Financial position (expanded)

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - AGE

Revenue/costs

AgeX is currently in the pre-clinical phases. therefore, substantial revenues are not expected anytime soon and the revenues currently ($1.6M) in 2020 will most likely be absent moving forward after the recent 1Q 2021 sale of LifeMap Sciences, AgeX's subsidiary. Cash burn has reached -$8M, a substantial sum for such a small cash basis, and is primarily funded by common stock issuances which have averaged $5M per annum over the past 3 years. This will most likely rise, given the Jan. 2021 approval of up to $12.5M more.

Balance sheet composition

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - AGE

AgeX's financial liquidity is also very weak with only $0.5M in cash at FYE 2020 and potentially $1.2M after the LifeMap Sciences March cash-out merger netting $0.7M. This is a serious cause for concern as the most recent annual cash burn was -$8M in 2020. Additionally, total debt as of FYE 2020 reached $6M, but will mostly be rolled over until 2023. Further funding is expected to arise from either the merger with LyGenesis following their balance sheet announcement or from further stock issuances which are approved for up to $12.5M. AgeX is in a complicated situation and investors would be wise to follow liquidity closely.

Upcoming Catalysts (1-12 months)

1Q 2021: Announcement of further M&A negotiations with LyGenesis

1H 2021: Licensing applications of UniverCyte technology announcements

Conclusion

In conclusion, AgeX is a very risky investment and is not recommended until further announcements regarding the merger and dilutive equity financing are presented. The management has not been able to substantially develop a sufficient therapeutic and the recent cash-out merger of their subsidiary, LifeMap Sciences, hurts the short-term prospects of any upside from diversification. The merger with LyGenesis may unlock substantial value, particularly after assuming ownership of their clinical-stage therapeutic, but it is still too early to make a definitive statement.

In summary, the author projects AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGE) as a risky "hold".