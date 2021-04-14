Photo by af_istocker/iStock via Getty Images

I have to admit, I didn’t know very much about Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) when it first popped up on my radar a few months ago. The company got on my radar because of the earnings and revenue growth it has experienced in recent quarters.

If you’re not familiar with Cognex, the company provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. Cognex is based in Natick, Massachusetts and was founded in 1981.

So what was it that put Cognex on my radar? In October 2020, the company reported earnings per share of $0.47 and that was almost double the $0.24 EPS the company reported in the previous year. In February 2021, Cognex reported EPS of $0.32 for the fourth quarter and that was nearly triple the $0.11 the company reported in February 2020.

Those growth rates are much better than what the company has seen over the last few years. Cognex has seen earnings decline by an average of 7% per year over the last three years while revenue has declined by 3%. Revenue jumped by 32% in the fourth quarter.

Looking ahead, Cognex is set to report first quarter results on May 6 and the consensus estimate is for EPS of $0.35. In the first quarter of 2020, the EPS was $0.12, so once again earnings are expected to almost triple the previous year’s results. Revenue is expected to jump by 42.6%.

For 2021 as a whole, earnings are expected to grow by 31.2% and revenue is expected to jump by 18.4%. Moving out to 2022, earnings are expected to grow by 17.5% and revenue is expected to grow by 12.1%.

As impressive as the earnings and revenue growth has been in recent quarters, the company’s profitability measurements are just as impressive. The profit margin is at 26.1% and the return on equity is at 13.2%.

One of the things I learned about Cognex over the last few months was the company’s cultural theme of “Work hard, play hard, move fast.” Many corporate mottos aren’t really embraced by workers, but it seems like Cognex employees have embraced the culture.

The “move fast” part seems to suit how the company has performed in recent quarters and I look for the growth rates to continue in the future. Automation and machine vision products are a big part of increased productivity and efficiency. I don’t see the demand for such products declining any time soon.

Despite a Great Report, Cognex Pulled Back after Q4 Earnings Release

Looking at the weekly chart for Cognex, we see that the stock spiked to over $100 a share back in February. That spike came on February 12, the day after the company reported fourth quarter results. Unfortunately, the stock would slip back down to the $75 area by early March.

It’s hard to say what caused the pullback, but one possible reason was the resignation of Dr. Robert Shillman, company founder and chairman. The announcement came the same day as the earnings report. Dr. Shillman will remain associated with Cognex as an advisor.

Regardless of why the stock pulled back, I personally see the decline as an opportunity. After the three-week decline, the stock appears to have resumed its upward trend. The lows in March were closely aligned with the lows from 2020 and appear to form the lower rail of a trend channel. The upper rail connects the highs from last May and from early January.

I like the potential support from the lower rail of the channel, and I think the overbought/oversold indicators point to another move higher for the stock. The 10-week RSI was extremely high in February and dropped down close to the 50 level. The indicator hasn’t been below 50 since last April.

The weekly stochastic indicators dropped down in the 20s for the first time in the last year and have now turned higher. The indicators didn’t quite reach oversold territory, but the bullish crossover in the last few weeks is a positive sign from my point of view.

Analysts Appear to be Skeptical on Cognex

Despite the impressive earnings and revenue growth in the most recent quarters, analysts seem to be more skeptical toward Cognex than they are toward the average stock. There are 18 analysts covering the stock at this time with five “buy” ratings, nine “hold” ratings, and four “sell” ratings. Looking at the number of buy ratings as a percentage of the total number of ratings, the buy percentage is only 27.8%. The average buy percentage falls in the 65% to 75% range.

The short interest ratio for Cognex is at 2.37 currently and that is slightly below average. This reading is the lowest over the past year and it was as high as 11.2 back in July of last year. The number of shares sold short has dropped to just over 2 million. There were over 8 million shares sold short last April. What this suggests is that short sellers have become more bullish on Cognex, or at least they aren’t confident enough to short the stock.

Options traders are extremely bullish on Cognex. The put/call ratio comes in at 0.368 with 2,111 puts open and 5,735 calls open at this time. That is an extremely low ratio considering the average put/call ratio falls in the 0.9 to 1.1 range. Looking back to February when the company last reported earnings, the ratio was at 0.54 and that is the highest it has been in the last three months. The ratio dropped all the way down to 0.21 in late February.

Overall, I would give the sentiment a neutral reading. Analysts are skeptical, option traders are optimistic, and short-sellers have become less bearish. The put/call ratio loses a little of its weighting because the total open interest only represents 785K shares—less than one day of average trading volume.

My Overall Take on Cognex

When I weigh all three analysis styles, I arrive at a bullish posture on Cognex. The fundamentals are good and getting better with the phenomenal growth in the last few quarters. I see double-digit earnings and revenue growth well into the future. The company also has high profitability measurements.

On the technical side, the drop in February brought the stock down out of overbought territory and helped form the trend channel. The OB/OS indicators dropped down to what has proven to be low levels for Cognex and now they are turning higher. Seeing the stochastic indicators make a bullish crossover is a great sign in my opinion.

The sentiment isn’t as bearish as I would like (contrarian viewpoint), but it is far from overly optimistic. Analysts are far less optimistic about Cognex than they are the average stock. Short sellers have backed off of the stock over the past year and that is likely due to the trend and the improving fundamentals. Option traders seem to be pretty bullish, but there isn’t enough activity in the options pit to make a huge difference should the company issue a big earnings surprise.

Based on the current trajectory of the trend channel and the earnings growth that is expected, I can see Cognex moving up to the $110 area by the end of the year.