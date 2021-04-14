Photo by anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

S4 Capital plc (OTCPK:SCPPF) is the brainchild of Martin Sorrell, a former long-time head of the world’s largest advertising company WPP plc. Famous ad man, Sorrel established the new digital-only agency within a month of his noisy exit from WPP in April 2018 and closed its first deal within two.

Source: LSEG

Staying true to what has become its tagline — “faster, better, cheaper” — S4 Capital is snapping up businesses frantically to expand offerings in two service areas, content and data & digital media. Its roster of clients now includes such big names as Google, Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Procter Gamble, T Mobile, Bayer, HP, PayPal, Shopify and Verizon.

Alongside cleverly executed acquisitions, S4 Capital pursues an ambitious three-year plan to double in size organically. The immediate focus is on securing more business from top-tier customers (that bring in over $20m in annual revenues) and introducing “unitary branding” to tie together the company’s acquisitions in an attractive way.

Given the growing weight of digital in advertising, the future for S4 Capital looks bright. Although the stock is currently trading close to a mean analyst price target, growth estimates are overwhelmingly optimistic which implies a potential for a higher upside.

Full 2020 results

These are only the second annual results for S4 Capital, and they did not disappoint. Although the company did register a marginal slowdown from the first to third quarters, it came off a strong full year ending December 31, in stark comparison to larger ad peers that were dealt significant blows.

Pro-forma revenue was up 20% to £342.7m and gross profit added 24% to £295.2m. Note that reported growth rates were considerably higher on the back of heavy merger activity and related consolidations: revenue +59%; gross profit +72%. On that basis, gross margin is a high 86.1% (2019: 79.6%).

Gross profit is dominated by the Americas and Content; long-term focus is on growing Asia-Pacific business to a 40% share, data & digital media to 33%.

Geography Americas EMEA Asia-Pacific 73.3% (2019: 72.6%) +24.9% growth 17.7% (2019: 19.7%) +11.3% growth 9.0% (2019: 7.7%) +43.7% growth Service Content Data & digital media 71.7% (2019: 70.4%) +26.0% growth 28.3% (2019: 29.6%) +18.3% growth

Source: S4 Capital

Despite higher acquisition-related expenses (£10.8m compared to the previous year’s £4.7m), operating profit turned positive for the first time coming to £16.9m. Operating margin improved to 2.4% from negative 1.8%. The company still ended in the red with a £1.2m net loss, but that compared favorably to 2019’s negative £10m.

The company is expected to become profitable in the next year or two; the market implied forward 5-year earnings growth rate is 33%.

Source: Simply Wall Street

Balance sheet is strong, with plenty of cash (£51.6m) and high EBITDA conversion to cash flow from operations (99% to £61.7m). With free cash flow growing at 86%, there is sufficient cash runway for more than three years. In the last fiscal year, the company raised £113 million in net proceeds through an equity placement and drew £90.4m in debt to fund ongoing expansion (which brought debt-to-equity to 12.7%).

Twin drivers of growth

S4 Capital has started executing on its aggressive scaling strategy through mergers and acquisitions from the outset. The plan is to quickly widen the spectrum of offerings and the geographical reach. Six content and seven data & digital media companies joined the fold in 2020 and early 2021 to end-March, combining with workhorses MediaMonks and MightyHive. A big theme going forward will be “unitary branding”, or the integration of the group’s offerings to create a seamless single platform customer experience.

Management hopes that M&A driven growth will translate to organic expansion: the three-year target to 2023 is to double organic numbers. The top priority is to sign on clients with large advertising budgets whom the company refers to as “whoppers”. In 2019, the company secured deals with two “whoppers” and projects to add five more in 2021, each contributing over $20m to the top line per year. Another five that are currently generating between $5m and $15m annually are potential “whoppers”.

The grand goal is to acquire 20 clients each bringing at least $20m in revenues a year.

Source: S4 Capital

Market outlook

The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation trends across industries, and the media is changing too: the demand for digital marketing expertise is set to rise exponentially in the years ahead, particularly given the growing impact of data intelligence solutions and recent shifts in consumer privacy policies. S4 Capital is moving quickly to capitalize on these disruptive changes with differentiated offers for clients struggling to make sense of the new age marketing.

S4 Capital’s pure digital, data driven model has proved itself during a tumultuous 2020, as the company has moved beyond brand awareness into new revenue streams in up-and-coming areas such as robotic production, virtual events, data analytics and programmatic advertising.

Digital is the fastest growing segment of advertising, rising about 20% a year, which is projected to account for over two-thirds of the total market by 2024, up from over 50% (or $290b of $525b) in 2020.

Source: S4 Capital

By industry, the company’s portfolio is led overwhelmingly by clients from technology (53%), followed by sizable individual shares from fast-moving consumer goods (9%) and advertising agencies (8%). Other prominent segments include healthcare, media & entertainment and telecommunications.

Global economic recovery is going to bolster spending on digital marketing, first and foremost across developed nations where businesses are benefiting from large stimulus packages. For S4 Capital, the year started with a strong January performance which the company is determined to maintain into full 2021, looking to beef earnings and margins up through a focused client conversion strategy.

Valuation

With a market cap of £2.9b, S4 Capital is now the seventh biggest listed media company in the UK, with a value equal to a fourth of leader WPP (£11.4b). The stock has gone up 393.8% from the time of listing on 30 November 2018 to 13 April 2021. During the same period, WPP dropped by about 15.0%. SFOR.L returned 233.4% over the past year compared to the UK media industry’s 55.6% and WPP’s 66.4%.

Valuation multiples for the stock have been trending upward since the market crash of March 2020. The trailing 12-month Price/Sales of 8.01 and EV/Sales of 8.49 for SCPPF are near all-time highs.

Source: Seeking Alpha as of 13 April 2021

The current valuation is about fair. Based on a forward P/S of 4.9 and the consensus forward revenue growth rate of 47% (on a reported basis), the price target is £5.71 per share which is close to the last price of £5.53 but slightly below the Street target of £5.90.

Conclusion

The stock is recommended for growth oriented investors who are looking to diversify into Developed Europe. Digital advertising is displacing legacy models ruthlessly, and S4 Capital is a direct beneficiary of this systemic change. The company is in the process of carving a name for itself in the global media space with a single-minded focus on technology-powered digital marketing that has speed and value as central attributes. Not unimportantly, the business is in good hands, with Sir Martin Sorrel’s highly-regarded business acumen combined with that of younger leaders from a new generation of media companies.