Photo by Jasmin Pawlowicz/iStock via Getty Images

Back in March 2020, I listed Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) as one of the high-quality stocks to load up. From the reentry in late April 2020 to date, Earthstone as a component of my portfolio has been up >400%. Don't get me wrong: I am not touting Earthstone for its 'torque on the oil price'. I was attracted to the stock by its low-cost properties and the exceptional safety resultant from its outsized hedge book; honestly speaking, even at the worst moments during the industry downturn, I never felt my money invested in the stock was under threat (see here).

I am pleased to see Earthstone promptly resumes the roll-up strategy that it is known for, now that oil appears to be on an upswing again, especially when growth has been back-burnered by numerous larger-cap companies. In the last few months, Earthstone has made back-to-back acquisitions:

On December 18, 2020, Earthstone acquired Independence Resources Management, LLC (or IRM), a Warburg Pincus-backed private producer in the Midland Basin.

On April 1, 2021, Eart hstone acquired privately-held operated assets in the Midland Basin from Tracker Resourc

The market loves the transaction, bidding Earthstone shares up by 25.32% on the day of the announcement.

Below, let's take an under-the-hood look at the Tracker acquisition to update the investment thesis. (The data in the article are as of April 4, 2021.)

What did Earthstone actually buy?

Tracker Resource Development III, LLC, was backed by $400 million private equity capital from EnCap Investments, 1901 Partners Management, and the management. Tracker assembled a contiguous block of >26,000 acres (see here) or ~20,300 net acres in Irion County in the Midland Basin, 100% operated and held by production (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. The landholdings of Tracker Resource Development III, LLC and of Earthstone Energy after the acquisition pro forma, modified from this source.

The acreage is estimated to contain 19.8 MMboe of proved developed producing (or PDP) reserves. It currently produces ~7,800 boe/d (21% oil, 38% NGL, and 41% gas) net to Tracker from 71 wells including 30 horizontal and 41 vertical wells. Production is expected to be 5,800-6,000 boe/d (19% oil, 40% NGL, and 41% gas) by the 2H2021.

Earthstone has identified 49 horizontal Wolfcamp locations that have a >25% IRR at a $50 /barrel WTI flat price deck, assuming 4 wells per section (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. Key attributes of the assets acquired from Tracker Resource Development III, LLC, from the same source as Fig. 1. Note (1) estimated March 2021 three-stream sales volumes; (2) Earthstone management estimate using NYMEX strip prices as of March 29, 2021; (3) Earthstone estimated upside locations and IRRs assuming 4 wells per section and costs based on current management estimates at a $50 WTI flat price deck; (4) Earthstone estimates as of March 1, 2021, based on NYMEX strip pricing as of March 29, 2021.

Price-wise

Earthstone paid $126.5 million, consisting of $81.6 million in cash (subject to customary closing adjustments), and 6.2 million shares of Earthstone Class A common stock valued at $44.9 million based on a closing share price of $7.24 on March 30, 2021.

The cash portion of the consideration will be funded with cash on hand and borrowings under the company’s revolving credit facility. As of March 1, 2021, Earthstone had $10.1 million in cash and $132.5 million of undrawn borrowing base capacity out of a total borrowing base of $360 million (see here). With the impact of the Tracker acquisition incorporated, Earthstone is supposed to have a larger borrowing base under its credit facility in the upcoming redetermination. The IRM acquisition was followed by a redetermination that led to a $120 million increase in the borrowing base (see here).

Earthstone could have funded the entire $126.5 million with liquidity at hand (~$142.6 million). However, it decided to pay 6.2 million shares, which represent a 7.9% equity dilution for existing Class A and Class B common shareholders on a pro forma, fully-diluted basis. Those newly issued shares will be shared roughly equally between Sequel and Tracker, from which Encap gets an additional 2.3 million shares of Class A common stock offsetting the equity dilution. After the transaction, Encap's stake in Earthstone will drop from 49.4% to 48.5%.

Earthstone paid $6.39/boe for the PDP reserves of Tracker, and $16,218 per flowing boe/d of production. The P/NAV multiple for the PDP reserves comes to 0.83X, which indicates Earthstone did not pay a penny for the undeveloped proven reserves or the 49 drilling locations. Tracker is clearly a good deal for Earthstone (Table 1).

Table 1. The metrics of the IRM and Tracker acquisitions, compiled by Laurentian Research based on Earthstone released information. Note *, the consolidated 1P reserves and 1P PV-10 are estimated using PDP reserves for IRM and Tracker due to lack of information.

Impact of the Tracker acquisition

For 7.9% equity dilution, the existing shareholders get a 44.0% increase in PDP reserves, 27.9% rise of PV-10 value of the PDP reserves, 28.5% expansion in Permian net acreage, 35.2% increment in production, and 7.2% addition in Permian gross dilling locations. According to the company, the purchase price of $126.5 million implies the PDP reserves are being discounted at 16%. Therefore, the deal is advantageous for existing shareholders.

The contiguous Tracker acreage is 100% held by production. Although the acreage does add 49 gross horizontal Wolfcamp locations, Earthstone is not committed to drill any wells, which allows the company to allocate capital to where the highest returns can be had, which is important for capital efficiency.

The transaction will guarantee an 89.8% year-over-year growth of quarterly average production (Fig. 3). Adding the substantial oil price improvement in 1Q2021 over the same quarter one year ago, there is sufficient reason to expect Earthstone to report revenue growth in the neighborhood of 150%.

Fig. 3. The quarterly average production profile of Earthstone, historical and projected, shown with average realized prices without and with realized derivatives settlements. Source: Laurentian Research based on financial releases by the company.

The economies of scale resulting from the acquisitions will help Earthstone further drive down unit cash costs and improve margins. Consequently, profit and cash flow are anticipated to improve massively over one year ago. Meanwhile, the impact of the transaction on pro forma year-end 2021 leverage will be minimal, with Earthstone targeting a below-1.25x debt/adjusted EBITDAX ratio.

The drilling locations - the asset foundation that supports future growth - are mainly found in the legacy acreage of Earthstone. However, it is always nice to add an additional 49 drilling locations.

No wonder, President and CEO Robert J. Anderson said of the acquisition,

“This acquisition, on the heels of closing the IRM acquisition in early January, is a complementary next step in what we view as continued progress of our consolidation strategy. We paid an attractive price for this producing asset, and while the inventory may not fit into our capital plans this year, the 49 drilling locations represent low-risk and repeatable upside value not included in our purchase price valuation. These low-cost assets will continue our efforts to reduce overall per unit cash costs and deliver high operating margins.”

Investor takeaways

The Tracker acquisition is advantageous to the existing shareholders. For 7.9% of equity dilution and with little strain to the balance sheet, these shareholders get a substantial increase in reserves, production, and drilling locations. I commend Earthstone management for timely switching to the aggressive roll-up strategy that originally attracted me to the stock.

I am confident Earthstone will continue to deliver impressive growth through acquisitions and organically, and enhance the operational and corporate cost efficiencies while maintaining financial discipline, as stated by Anderson. Earthstone is still undervalued in terms of P/NAV for 1P reserves (0.7X). I remain bullish on the stock in the medium term.

However, in view of how the stock traded with regard to the PDP reserves, I did take 1/3 of the chips off the table on a so-far five-bagger gain and let the "house money" run, which I plan to buy back in the near future.