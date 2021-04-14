Photo by svedoliver/iStock via Getty Images

The Q1 Earnings Season for the Silver Miners Index (SIL) is just around the corner, and one of the first names to report its preliminary results is First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG). Unfortunately, the company had a much weaker quarter, with silver (SLV) production down 8% year-over-year and gold (GLD) production sliding by more than 25% to just ~23,900 ounces. While San Dimas had a solid quarter with higher silver production and flat throughput, La Encantada saw a material drop-off in output due to a severe winter storm in February. Given First Majestic's relative over-valuation and current valuation of more than $30.00 per reserve ounce, I see no way to justify paying above $17.00 for the stock. I would view rallies above $18.20 before summer as selling opportunities.

First Majestic Silver released its Q1 production results this week and reported silver production of ~2.91 million ounces and gold production of ~23,900 ones. These figures were down massively from Q1 2020, with higher throughput being offset by much lower grades at Santa Elena and La Encantada. On a silver-equivalent ounce [SEO] basis, output fell by more than 20% to ~4.54 million ounces, down from ~6.20 million SEOs in the year-ago period. This should translate to significantly higher costs in Q1, with all-in sustaining costs likely to come in above $16.25/oz. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

As shown in the chart above, First Majestic reported its weakest quarter in the past two years (excluding the COVID-19 affected Q2 2020), with Q1 production of just ~4.54 million SEOs, which translated to a 26% drop year-over-year. The culprit for the lower production was much lower grades across the board at all of the company's operating mines, with San Dimas being the one exception, given that silver grades were up 2% year-over-year (285 grams per tonne vs. 280 grams per tonne), though gold grades fell sharply. The worst performer by far in the period was last year's star performer, La Encantada, which saw a 20% decrease in silver production in Q1, with just ~738,400 ounces produced (Q1 2020: ~924,500 ounces). Unfortunately, even though total throughput was up in the period despite headwinds, grades were considerably lower at 131 grams per tonne silver.

If we look at First Majestic's results from a mine-by-mine standpoint, we can see that it wasn't a great quarter for any of First Majestic's assets. This is because San Dimas had its second-weakest quarter in the past two years, and Santa Elena has remained below the ~1 million SEO level for the second consecutive quarter. These weaker production results should weigh on Q1 revenue, with revenue growth likely to be lower than its peers on a sequential basis, given that lower production offset much of the strength in the silver price. Fortunately, there was some good news in the quarter, even if operations have started the year on a sluggish note.

At First Majestic's Santa Elena Mine, the LNG Power Plant is now fully commissioned, with all seven generators achieved their design power capacity. As of quarter-end, the power plant provided ~85% of power requirements for Santa Elena, and the plant is expected to ramp up to full capacity later this quarter. In addition, First Majestic completed over ~1,400 meters of underground development at the high-grade Ermitano deposit, and the company plans to start test stope mining later this quarter. The goal is to extract 50,000 to 60,000 tonnes of material by early Q4. Finally, Santa Elena throughput rates have improved considerably year-over-year even if grades were softer in Q1, with throughput of 2,060 tonnes per day, up from 1,954 tonnes per day in the year-ago period and 1,829 tonnes per day in Q4.

The other pieces of good news in the quarter were that La Encantada's mill modernization project is advancing steadily, and two thicker mechanisms will likely be ready for installation by the end of June. Finally, the Jerritt Canyon Mine acquisition has closed, which should significantly boost production in H2 2021 and FY2022. This acquisition should help First Majestic head towards the ~30 million SEO mark for annual production, with the mine producing over ~110,000 ounces last under its previous owner.

So, why not buy First Majestic if the year's weakest quarter is out of the way and the company has 30% plus organic growth potential with Jerritt Canyon?

Unfortunately, while First Majestic is a solid organic growth story, the company is sitting one of the smallest reserve bases among its peers and is overvalued on nearly every single metric. At a market cap of ~$3.8 billion at $17.00 per share with ~223 million shares outstanding, First Majestic is valued at over $30.00 per reserve ounce, based on ~104.9 million ounces of silver-equivalent reserves. This calculation is based on ~62.2 million ounces of silver reserves and an additional ~42.4 million ounces of silver reserves when converting the company's ~606,000 ounces of gold reserves to silver. At a market cap of ~$3.8 billion, this translates to a valuation per reserve ounce of $36.22/oz, a figure that is well above the spot price for silver. Generally, we see precious metals miners trading well below the spot price, given that it costs at least 55% of spot price to get the metal out of the ground on an all-in cost basis.

Some might argue that First Majestic is much cheaper when we factor in the Jerritt Canyon Mine acquisition, which is certainly true. However, if we assume a ~60% conversion rate of last-reported resources to reserve at Jerritt Canyon, we would come up with a gold reserve base of roughly ~1.2 million ounces. If we convert this at a 70 to 1 gold to silver ratio, First Majestic's reserve base would grow to ~188.6 million silver-equivalent ounces. However, post-acquisition, First Majestic has roughly ~250 million outstanding shares, increasing the current market cap to ~$4.25 billion. If we divide this figure by ~188.6 million SEOs, we come up with a $22.53/oz valuation, which is just below the current silver spot price. To put this figure in perspective, Pan American Silver which is a higher-margin producer, is trading at a valuation of below $8.00/oz.

On a revenue basis, First Majestic continues to be the most expensive name in the sector, with a market cap of ~$4.25 billion and revenue that's likely to come in below ~$675 million even when including Jerritt Canyon. If we assume ~$650 million in revenue, which is based on ~25 million SEOs sold at an average price of $26.00/oz, First Majestic is trading at more than 6.5x revenue, which is an insane valuation for a cyclical business. Currently, there are names in the sector trading at barely ~4x trailing revenue like Newmont, which are also paying investors a nearly 4% dividend yield to wait for higher metals prices.

While Q2 should be a much better quarter for First Majestic, I don't see any way to justify paying up for the stock here. On a valuation per silver-equivalent reserve ounce basis, First Majestic is trading just shy of spot prices, and that includes a reserve that isn't in writing at Jerritt Canyon. From a revenue multiple standpoint, the stock is arguably the most expensive name in the sector among producers, trading at more than 6.5x forward sales. Therefore, I see no reason to chase the stock above $17.00, and I would view any rallies above $18.20 before July as selling opportunities.