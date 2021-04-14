Photo by anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

Quick Take

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) has filed to raise $201 million from the sale of its Class A common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides cybersecurity education, behavioral change and related technology capabilities to enterprises.

KNBE is growing quickly, nearing operating breakeven and is in a growing industry, so the IPO is worth consideration.

Company and Technology

Clearwater, Florida-based KnowBe4 was founded to develop a SaaS system to increase employee awareness of social engineering cyber attacks, change behavior to minimize these threats and improve security culture at customer firms.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Stu Sjouwerman, who has been with the firm since and is also currently Editor-in-Chief of Cyberheist News, an electronic publication devoted to the topic of IT security.

Below is a brief overview video of the company:

Source: KnowBe4

The company’s primary offerings include:

Security awareness

Security orchestration, automation and response

Governance, risk and compliance

KnowBe4 has received at least $158 million from investors including Elephant Partners, KKR, Goldman Sachs, Tiger Global, Vista Equity Partners and Kevin Mitnick.

Customer Acquisition

The company pursues new client relationships through a direct sales force as well as channel partners and managed service providers.

Channel partners and managed service providers "were involved in generating 37.4%" of the company's 2020 revenue.

Management also grew its international revenue from 6.0% of total revenue in 2018 to 11.9% in 2020.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2020 47.0% 2019 57.3%

Source: Company registration statement

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, was 0.7x in the most recent reporting period.

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth trajectory.

KNBE’s most recent calculation was 44% as of Dec. 31, 2020, so the firm has performed well in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 45% EBITDA % -1% Total 44%

Source: Company registration statement

Average Revenue per Customer rose substantially in 2020, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per Customer Period ARPC Variance 2020 $4,726.65 17.6% 2019 $4,019.17

Source: Company registration statement

Market and Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by IndustryARC, the global spear phishing attack cyber defense market was an estimated $922 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.94 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 11.3% from 2020 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing number and sophistication of attacks, growing organization use of 'bring your own device' policies, and increased cloud adoption in the enterprise.

Also, both email phishing and now SMS phishing have grown in attempts. The solutions segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the period, followed by the critical infrastructure segment.

North America will likely account for 37% of the total market demand from 2020 to 2025.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Proofpoint

Mimecast

Cofense

Votiro

Cisco

IronScales

Microsoft

Symantec

PhishLabs

Trend Micro

Barracuda Networks

Financial Performance

KnowBe4’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong topline revenue growth

Increased gross profit and gross margin

Nearing operating breakeven

Increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2020 $ 174,886,000 45.0% 2019 $ 120,575,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2020 $ 148,156,000 48.2% 2019 $ 99,996,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2020 84.72% 2019 82.93% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2020 $ (1,542,000) -0.9% 2019 $ (125,532,000) -104.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2020 $ (2,430,000) 2019 $ (124,323,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2020 $ 44,864,000 2019 $ 29,718,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of Dec. 31, 2020, KnowBe4 had $86 million in cash and $221 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2020, was $36.8 million.

IPO Details

KNBE intends to sell 11.8 million shares of Class A common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $17.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $201 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Class A common stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class shareholders will have ten votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

The firm has early lock-up expiration provisions for employees and other stockholders for up to 15% of their holdings if the closing price of the firm’s Class A stock is more than 133% of the IPO price, assuming other conditions are met:

Source: Company prospectus

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex- underwriter options) would approximate $2.6 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 7.07%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to create a public market for our Class A common stock and to facilitate our future access to the public equity markets, as well as to obtain additional capital. In addition, we intend to use a portion of the net proceeds we receive from this offering to satisfy our anticipated tax withholding and remittance obligations of $7.1 million related to the RSU Settlement.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, KKR, Citigroup, UBS Investment Bank, Baird, Canaccord Genuity, Cowen, Needham & Company, Piper Sandler and Truist Securities.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $2,842,974,889 Enterprise Value $2,614,204,889 Price / Sales 16.26 EV / Revenue 14.95 EV / EBITDA -1695.33 Earnings Per Share -$0.01 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 7.07% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $17.00 Net Free Cash Flow $36,756,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 1.29% Revenue Growth Rate 45.04% (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company Prospectus

As a reference, a potential public comparable would be Proofpoint (PFPT). Shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Proofpoint (PFPT) KnowBe4 (KNBE) Variance Price / Sales 7.36 16.26 120.9% EV / Revenue 7.44 14.95 100.9% Earnings Per Share -$2.86 -$0.01 -99.5% Revenue Growth Rate 18.2% 45.0% 147.2% (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company Prospectus and Seeking Alpha

Commentary

KNBE wants to go public to access additional expansion capital and provide an exit for its existing investor base.

The firm’s financials show strong topline revenue and gross profit growth, essentially breakeven operating results and increasing cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for calendar year 2020 was an impressive $36.8 million.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased and its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate was 0.7x.

The company’s Rule of 40 metric was 44%, a solid result for a combination of revenue growth and low operating losses.

The market opportunity for providing anti-phishing software and services to enterprises is reasonably large and expected to grow in the double digits over the coming years.

Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 36.4% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As for valuation, compared to Proofpoint, the proposed KNBE IPO is valued at more than double that of PFPT’s current valuation.

However, KNBE is producing a much higher revenue growth rate and is essentially operating at breakeven, both of which lead me to believe the IPO is reasonably valued.

I’m impressed with KNBE’s growth and operating results as well as its future outlook; the IPO is worth consideration.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: April 21, 2021.