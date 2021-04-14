Photo by onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Online retailing may be the future for many, if not most, major categories of retailing, but that doesn’t mean that it’s easy or a logical extension of existing capabilities. Established retail businesses built their infrastructure to serve a more traditional retail model, but the logistics and fulfilment needs of an online model are different, and poor execution here leads to high costs and unhappy customers.

Enter Ocado Group (OTCPK:OCDDY) and what I’d call an “online logistics as a service” model. In addition to operating and growing its own meaningful U.K. online grocery business joint venture, Ocado is offering an end-to-end solution for online grocery logistics and fulfillment that includes automated material handling equipment (robotics), software, and last mile services. This approach not only spares major grocery chain clients the growing pains of “learning by doing”, it also shifts the costs of online logistics and fulfillment away from capital to operating expense.

Ocado’s operating model creates some challenges. The grocery business (the bulk of revenue today) is a highly competitive business and long-term FCF margins are likely to be modest. While the Solutions business can offer significantly higher margins at scale, building that scale takes time and money and I believe the company will consume significant cash over the next five years, not to mention encounter meaningful competition down the line.

Valuation is likewise challenging. Investors can use a long-term FCF model that rewards the significant future potential profitability, but involves exceptional modeling uncertainty, or a model that values the stock on a multiple of near-term sales or EBITDA. This latter option does at least allow for comparability to other automation/e-commerce-enabling companies, but the “right” multiple is arbitrary, particularly given the small near-term contributions to revenue and EBITDA from the high-potential Solutions business.

Solutions – E-Commerce In A Box

The logistics and fulfilment side of online retailing creates meaningful challenges for retailers, and the perishability and fragility of grocery products doesn’t make that any easier. While large grocery chains have built sizable logistics and distribution infrastructures, those systems are designed to serve stores, not individual orders, and new demands (multiple small orders per week, with expectations of prompt delivery) require new solutions.

Ocado is offering its Ocado Smart Platform, an end-to-end solution for online grocery logistics and fulfilment, to major grocery chains. The value of the offering isn’t in the customer fulfilment centers (or CFC) that Ocado builds (grocery chains know how to do that), but in the internal solutions – automated material handling equipment, software, route planning, and the like – that allows a CFC to profitably service and fulfil the small, frequent orders from online shoppers.

The automated equipment and software are keys to the value proposition. In-store picking by hand by employees does not scale well, and labor is likewise a significant expense in most conventional logistics facilities. With Ocado’s hive-based robotics platform, robots move on a grid system throughout the facility, quickly and accurately handling most of the picking tasks, and the company continues to invest in robotic capabilities to further reduce the number of tasks that need literal hands-on human intervention.

On the software side, Ocado’s offerings handle the complex tasks involved in managing numerous constantly-moving robots, including significant planning and simulation capabilities. Ocado’s software also uses machine learning capabilities to refine operations within the CFC (optimal route planning, etc.) as well as predict and model consumer behaviors to optimize ordering and inventory. The software offerings also extend to route planning and optimization to minimize last mile costs and improve delivery service quality.

KION’s (OTCPK:KIGRY) Dematic, KUKA’s (OTCPK:KUKAY) Swisslog, Fabric, and Takeoff are some of the competitors currently in the market, with Takeoff really the only one currently attempting to compete with a complete end-to-end grocery solution. There is significant ongoing investment in automated material handling and software right now, though, so I expect Ocado to see more intense competition over time.

Growing Through Its Partners

Ocado is using a partnership model outside of the U.K., signing exclusive agreements with major grocery chains in specific countries to provide the Smart Platform at/through a network of CFCs. Ocado is paid through fees calculated as a percentage of the client’s revenue generated through the site, essentially creating a “logistics as a service” model that minimizes the capital commitments for the grocery client but also provides Ocado high-margin fee revenue at scale. With that model, Ocado can benefit as the client scales up their online grocery offerings, but it does mean investing meaningful capital upfront ahead of those fee revenue streams.

Ocado has partnered with Kroger (KR) in the U.S., Aeon (OTCPK:AONNY) in Japan, Sobeys in Canada, Coles (OTC:CLEGF) in Australia, Casino in France, ICA in Sweden, and Bon Preu in Spain, but is only just getting started, with 17 CFCs currently under construction. Specific to Kroger, the companies will be launching their first two CFCs in the first half of 2021, but still expect to launch 30 in the first phase of the agreement.

Online currently makes up around 7% of the $1.52T U.S. grocery market and around 6% of the $468B Japanese market, and Ocado’s addressable market opportunity is likely around $750B. With 20% penetration of online grocery shopping and 20% share of that market, Ocado’s fee revenue opportunity should exceed GBP 1.2 billion.

Longer term, Ocado’s core competencies have broad potential applications across logistic and fulfillment, particularly as the company improves its robotic sorting and picking and AI/VR software capabilities. Ocado’s technology is also relevant to emerging applications like vertical farming, but I expect that will take a while to develop.

The U.K. Offers A Different Model, With Different Risks

Ocado’s U.K. online grocery business is basically a real-world test lab for the company’s Smart Platform offering, but also a credible retail opportunity in its own right. Operating as a joint venture with Marks & Spencer (OTCQX:MAKSY), Ocado has around 7% share of the U.K. online grocery market (which is around 14% of the U.K. grocery market) and saw sales rise around 40% in the last quarter, with a 2.5% year-over-year increase in orders and a 33% increase in basket size.

A further discussion of this business is an article in its own right, but coupling the Marks and Spenser brand to Ocado’s established CFC infrastructure (and growing mini-CFC model Zoom) does offer good leverage to what is so far one of the leading markets for online grocery retail.

The Outlook

I’m expecting Ocado to generate better than 10% long-term annualized revenue growth, with considerably greater growth off a much smaller base for the Solutions business. I model mid-single-digit FCF margins for Ocado in 2030, largely because the company will still be investing considerable capex to grow its Solutions business. I don’t expect the U.K. retail business to ever offer outsized profitability, but the increasing size and scale of the Solutions business can drive more attractive long-term profitability.

With so many moving parts, including the growth of online grocery shopping, online grocery share for its clients, and the cost of ongoing hardware and software development, there is obviously a lot of guesswork in the long-term model, and a 25bp change in the 2030 FCF margin can drive a 5% change in the fair value estimate. While Ocado shares do look attractively-priced on the long-term potential I see in that DCF model, I don’t want to pretend that the model is anything like foolproof.

Valuation approaches based upon near-term revenue, EBITDA, or other financial numbers aren’t much better. Those approaches do make for easier benchmarking (comparing EV/revenue or EV/EBITDA to companies like KION or Daifuku), but deciding on the “right” multiple is an arbitrary process, particularly when I believe you’d need to use a separate multiple for the Retail and Solutions businesses and take a sum-of-the-parts approach.

The Bottom Line

If Ocado can generate 10% to 13% revenue growth over the next decade and exit 2030 with a mid-single-digit FCF margin, I do believe the shares offer good total return potential today. Moreover, if Ocado can transfer its core competencies in automated material handling equipment and software to other markets outside online grocery, the upside could be substantially higher.

Execution risk here is high and there are a lot of competitive factors that Ocado cannot control or influence, including the brand value or marketing support of partners like Kroger. Moreover, this is just a brief summation of Ocado’s offerings and opportunities. Still, I do think it is an interesting play on automated logistics, and a name worth a further look from more risk-tolerant investors.