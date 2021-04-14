Photo by everythingpossible/iStock via Getty Images

There's no doubt that over the past few months, the deep rout in tech stocks has torched many phantom rallies that were trading primarily on hype alone and not fundamentals. One of the stocks I put in that bucket is Appian (NASDAQ:APPN), a platform-as-a-service company that bills itself as a "low code" business transformation provider. The idea is that line-of-business users with low technical savvy can create systems and applications that automate pieces of their workflow.

Enthusiasm for Appian picked up toward the tail end of 2020 and in early January of this year, after Appian announced a new slew of federal sector deals (this momentum continued in Q4, when Appian won a contract from a federal health agency to automate its contract-writing process). Yet, over the past few months, Appian has fallen more than 40% from highs:

The question for investors now is: is Appian a buy after this deep fall, or is this a true correction with no path to immediate recovery? In my view, it's the latter scenario for Appian.

There are several main concerns I continue to have with this company. The first is the fact that, for a stock trading so richly (more on valuation shortly), its growth is actually slowing. For the following year, the company expects cloud subscription revenue growth to drop off by roughly six points to 30-31% y/y (from 36% y/y in FY20), and for total revenue growth to fall in the mid-teens. The large disparity between total and cloud revenue growth is the fact that Appian has been attempting to shrink down the size of its professional services segment (which at one point closer to the IPO brought in as much revenue as subscriptions), in an attempt to boost profitability.

Figure 1. Appian FY21 guidance

Second, in spite of Appian's relatively larger size, the company is still quite a way off from profitability. The company is guiding to a -10% adjusted EBITDA margin for next year, versus a -5% loss margin in FY20 - indicating that on top of rather unimpressive growth, Appian isn't planning to make any strides on profitability this year.

Another risk I continue to cite for Appian is the abundance of competition. As great as "low code automation" platform sounds, there are also plenty of contenders for this growing space. Salesforce (CRM), Pegasystems (PEGA), and particularly ServiceNow (NOW) are the major large-cap competitors.

Lastly, even after Appian's fall from peaks, the stock is still very expensive. At current share prices near $135, Appian has a market cap of $9.60 billion. After netting off the $258.4 million of cash on Appian's balance sheet, its enterprise value is $9.35 billion. This represents a 26.4x EV/FY21 revenue multiple versus the $354 million midpoint (+16% y/y) of its revenue guidance. Bear in mind as well that Appian's professional services revenue mix (31% of its Q4 revenue), with a much lower gross margin profile, is still heavier compared to most other software companies with a ~10% professional services mix. To me, it makes very little sense for this company to trade at nearly 30x revenues when its growth is relatively average, its product is heavily shadowed by competitors, and profitability is still a distant ambition.

Despite the speed of Appian's recent crash, I think the stock has further to fall. Steer clear here.

Q4 download

Let's now discuss Appian's most recent results exiting 2020 in greater detail. While there can be no doubt that the company continues to show strong cloud subscription revenue growth while also improving its gross margin profile by pushing off professional services to third-party providers, I hardly think the quality of Appian's results truly justify its heavy valuation.

Take a look at the earnings summary below:

Figure 1. Appian Q4 results Source: Appian Q4 earnings release

Appian's revenue grew at 19% y/y on a total level to $81.6 million, beating Wall Street's revenue projections of $74.1 million (+8% y/y).

Total revenue growth, of course, is a bit of a misleading metric for Appian. The company continues to drive a reduction in professional services (-4% y/y in Q4), while subscription revenue growth clocked in at 33% y/y (declining one point versus 34% y/y in Q3). The cloud subscription piece of this, meanwhile ($36.9 million of the $56.1 million in total subscription revenue), grew 40% y/y, driven in part by an increased net revenue retention rate within the current installed base to 119%, up four points both sequentially versus Q3 and y/y versus the prior Q4.

Here's some additional context on go-to-market momentum from CEO Matt Calkins' prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call. He calls out both strong Europe performance as well as increased deals brought in by reseller partners (also helping to reduce professional services burden) as drivers for Q4 growth:

I'd like to spotlight two areas that are performing particularly well. First our EMEA region had a strong year doubling its new logo contribution in Q4, 2020 compared to the prior year period. It also won twice as many seven figure deal in 2020 as it did in 2019. One noteworthy new logo example in Q4 is a top five bank in the UK. It purchased over $1 million of Appian licenses to replace its inflexible and overly manual internal audit solution. Our low-code automation platform fully digitize the audit lifecycle and provide a comprehensive view of the bank's risk profile. The bank selected Appian after an existing banking customer reported that it saves over $6 million annually in audit costs with their Appian application. Another highlight in 2020 was our partner ecosystem which was again a leading growth driver. Partners delivered more than 70% of our new logos for the year. It's worth mentioning that partners alone contributed more new logos in 2020 than our entire company in 2019."

The revenue mix tilting toward subscriptions continues to be the most positive piece of the Appian story. As seen in the chart below, at IPO Appian drove a roughly equal split between professional services revenue (which at the time was actually at a negative gross margin, versus the ~30s gross margin that it's at today); over the past few years that has improved dramatically to a 69/31 subscription-to-professional services ratio in Q4. This has helped Appian boost its pro forma gross margins to 74%, up seven points from 67% in the year-ago quarter.

Figure 3. Appian revenue mix Source: Appian Q4 earnings deck

This improved margin did help Appian bring down its adjusted EBITDA loss to -$3.7 million (a -4.5% margin), versus -$8.2 million (-12.0%) in the year-ago quarter.

Recall, however, that Appian's guidance for 2021 still calls for adjusted EBITDA margins to return to the -10% level. The company cites that many of the margin gain drivers in 2020 were one-time COVID benefits due to reductions in travel, entertainment, and office expenses.

Key takeaways

In my view, a company growing total revenue in the mid-teens with an EBITDA loss margin of -10% isn't one that merits a 26x forward revenue multiple. Appian is a perfect example of the excess in the tech sector that carried market gains in 2020, but in 2021's more value-conscious market, it's a very risky play. Continue to avoid this name.