Photo by Hello my names is james,I'm photographer./iStock via Getty Images

Data by YCharts

KORE Mining (OTCQX:KOREF) may be underperforming its gold mining peers (GDX) since the start of the year, but I believe its shares are undervalued here and primed for a breakout.

KORE is a pure play gold developer with two economical gold projects in California following the spin-out of its Canadian exploration assets. The stock price may start advancing as KORE achieves certain permitting milestones, and as new exploration results are released.

I named KORE Mining a top gold developer pick for 2021 because the company owns not one, but two gold projects in the U.S. which I believe have a good shot at becoming producing gold mines in the future, in addition to the Cariboo assets, which have since been spun-out into a new company called Karus Gold (to IPO later this year. KORE shareholders received one-half of a share for each full share of KORE owned).

The combined output from its two projects is estimated at 248,000ozAu per year at low AISC (~$800/ozAu), based on separate PEA studies. The post-tax net present value of both projects is estimated at US$723 million, and that's also estimated using a conservative long-term gold price of US$1,600/oz.

With a market cap of US$75 million (as of writing), the stock is trading close to .10X NAV, which is a very low valuation, especially when factoring in the low upfront capex estimates for both projects - a combined $304 million, according to PEA studies. KORE has one of the highest NPV/CAPEX ratios I've seen in the sector, which means it should get a lot of value for each dollar invested.

While California does not profile as a favorable mining jurisdiction compared to other parts of the U.S., I think its permitting risk is already well factored into KORE's valuation, and I believe its shares are attractively priced, as I argue below.

Imperial Projects Offers Upside

(KORE owns 21,000 acres of underexplored property in the Mesquite-Imperial-Picacho district. Credit: KORE presentation)

In particular, I'm bullish on KORE's Imperial project. It's located just nine miles from Equinox Gold's (EQX) producing Mesquite mine (highlighted in blue above), which has produced 6.4 million ounces of gold since 1985. Mesquite has a two-year mine life remaining and Equinox has guided for 135,000ozAu at $1,300/oz AISC for 2021.

Imperial carries a 2.2 million ounce measured and indicated resource. This profiles as a simple open pit, heap leach project (just like Mesquite), and it will cost approximately $143 million to build (based on the PEA study estimate), and given its proximity to Equinox Gold's Mesquite mine, KORE should have a pretty clear permitting track.

Imperial's estimated annual production of 146,000/oz gold at $852/oz all-in sustaining costs leaves healthy margins at spot gold prices, based on the PEA study. The project carries a net present value of $450 million, using a conservative gold price of $1,600/oz, and that figure rises to $590 million at $1,800/oz gold and $729 million at $2,000/oz gold (see the below table.)

The IRR figures are very strong with a minimum 34% using $1,300/oz gold, rising to 75% at $2,000/oz.

The project works at various gold price estimates but profiles as a particularly strong investment with gold prices above $1,600/oz, as that's when the IRR rises above 50%.

At Imperial, management feels the 19 kilometers of target strike hosts the potential for multiple multi-million ounce gold discoveries (which would mean a 6+ million ounce resource.) That sounds overly optimistic, but at a minimum, I think there's potential to extend the mine life a few more years, thus boosting the project's value from the PEA estimates (without impacting upfront capex figures).

On April 13, KORE reported the discovery of gold in dry steam beds on exploration ground between the Imperial deposit and Picacho, which it says it further evidence that its 28-kilometer land package could host multiple gold discoveries similar in scale to Imperial and the producing Mesquite mine. The company also staked an additional 4,600 acres of claims (highlighted above) bringing KORE’s total to approximately 31,000 acres in the District.

KORE has launched multiple new field programs to systematically explore its land package and refine drill targets, and drill permitting is in progress with drilling expected to begin in H2 2021.

Long Valley Brings Optionality

I would invest in KORE simply for its Imperial project, but Long Valley is a strong project in its own right.

This is another open-pit, heap leachable gold mine project in California. The upfront capex of $161 million is a reasonable price tag, as Long Valley profiles as a 102,000/oz per year operation (for 7 year mine life) at competitive AISC of $773/oz, based on its current resource and PEA study.

The net present value is $273 million, using $1,600/oz gold and a 5% discount rate, based on the technical report.

(KORE has multiple expansion targets at Long Valley, where it needs to increase the gold resource. Credit: KORE Mining presentation.)

The PEA numbers displayed a decent starting point. These numbers are not as strong as Imperial - the NPV figure at $1,600/oz gold is much lower, while capex is slightly higher and the mine life is shorter - but KORE is planning to aggressively explore Long Valley this year with the goal of growing the resource and boosting the PEA-study results.

Exploration success at Long Valley is key. KORE says it is on track to start drilling at Long Valley by mid-2021, and it could drill as much as 15,000 meters from 14 drill pads. It will test both gold oxide resource expansion targets, in addition to testing for higher-grade feeder zone targets. You'll see above that it has several high-priority targets to the west, south, east, and north of its main deposit.

Strong Insider Support

KORE has a strong management team, headed by its CEO Scott Trebilcock, who was previously with Nevsun Resources, which ended up selling at a 57% premium to Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF) in a $1.41 billion deal.

I love it when insiders have skin in the game, and KORE has among the strongest insider support of any gold developer that I cover. Management owns 38% and Eric Sprott owns 26% of KORE.

Sprott invested heavily in the June 2020 financing round, buying 6 million shares at C$1 and commenting:

"I believe KORE is extremely under-valued and have positioned myself as their largest shareholder with over $12 million invested over the last ten months."

(Insider trading activity at KORE Mining dating back to October 2020. Credit: Canadian Insider)

I have not noticed any insider selling during the recent downturn. To the contrary, insiders have been buying shares as recent as Feb. 2, when its chief financial officer added 10,000 shares at C$1.06; its CEO also bought shares back in Oct. 2020, purchasing 15,000 shares at C$1.15, according to filings.

While KORE started the year with $5 million in cash and likely has $2-3 million as of writing, I believe it will have little trouble raising new funds this year and I think it's possible, if not likely, that insiders will participate in new funding rounds.

What are the risks?

The knock on KORE is that its two gold projects are located in California, which has a more difficult permitting track compared to other mining jurisdictions like Nevada, Arizona, or Utah.

(California ranked low for investment attractiveness and other categories on the 2020 Fraser Institute Survey.)

In the latest 2020 edition of the Fraser Institute Survey of Mining Companies, California did not fare particularly well:

"California continues to be the least attractive jurisdiction in the US based on policy alone, decreasing its position in the rankings from 52nd (of 76) in 2019 to 62nd (of 77) in 2020. This year, all respondents for California expressed concerns over the administration, interpretation, and enforcement of existing regulations and over environmental regulations." - Page 27 of Mining Survey.

I would argue that Equinox Gold's success at both the nearby Mesquite mine and the Castle Mountain mine is a sign that you can successfully build and operate gold mines in the state.

Readers also should remember that KORE Mining's COO is Marc Leduc, the former CEO of NewCastle Gold (which owned the Castle Mountain mine before Equinox acquired it). I cannot think of a better person for this position than Leduc, who has direct experience permitting and building gold mines in California.

Another risk is the fact that KORE is not a producer, and therefore, has no cash flow from operations. This means the company will likely need to raise money at some point in 2021, diluting existing shareholders.

Finally, KORE's stock also has low trading volume on the U.S. OTC, which makes its shares harder to trade (shares have more volume on its TSX listing, KORE.V).

Bottom Line: KORE Is a Strong Gold Developer

KORE owns two promising gold projects in California that profile as simple, open pit gold mines, and while California has ranked low as a mining jurisdiction, I believe KORE has a good chance of permitting both projects.

The stock is deeply undervalued here, likely due to the higher jurisdiction risk of California, but I believe this has been fully reflected in its shares, which trade at approximately .10X NAV. Investors might be smart to follow Eric Sprott into the stock and hold for a potential turnaround in shares.