Photo by mikulas1/E+ via Getty Images

The Q1 Earnings Season is just around the corner for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and the Australian producers have just finished reporting their fiscal H12021 results. Silver Lake Resources (OTCPK:SVLKF) was one of the first companies to report its results. The company reported a solid first half, with gold sales up 4% year-over-year despite a softer fiscal Q2 2021 performance out of Deflector. Fortunately, higher metals prices drove significant cash flow growth, and Silver Lake has entered CY2021 with an industry-leading balance sheet among mid-tier peers. Given Silver Lake's ~$240 million in cash, which should allow the company to grow organically or through M&A without dilution, I would view any dips below A$1.55 as low-risk buying opportunities.

Silver Lake Resources trades significant volume each day on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX: SLR) but trades minimal volume on the OTC Market. Therefore, the best way to trade the stock is on the Australian Stock Exchange. There is a significant risk to buying on the OTC Market due to wide bid/ask spreads, low liquidity, and no guarantee of future liquidity. All figures in this article are converted to US Dollars at an exchange rate of 0.76 Australian Dollars to 1.00 US Dollars.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Silver Lake Resources released its fiscal H12021 results in late February, reporting H1 sales of ~130,400 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs], a 4% increase from the year-ago period. While this single-digit growth might not be all that exciting to some investors, it's incredible that the company managed to grow sales at all, given that it was lapping a quarter of 82% growth in GEO sales in the previous period. This solid performance combined with a much higher average realized gold price (US$1,824/oz) helped Silver Lake to report significant growth in operating cash flow, with operating cash flow up more than 60% year-over-year to US$122 million. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Silver Lake had a slower start to FY2021 from a production standpoint, with production dipping below ~60,000 GEOs for the first time since fiscal Q3 2019. However, this has little to do with its operating performance and more to do with its development plans, with Silver Lake currently focused on growth projects at Deflector and waste stripping at Mount Monger's open-pit operations. This translated to significantly lower grades at the company's flagship Mount Monger operation, with mined grades coming in at 1.3 grams per tonne gold, down from an average grade of 2.2 grams per tonne gold in FY2020, while the company was mining the Harry's Hill & French Kiss pits.

(Source: Company Report)

Given the much higher material movement, Mount Monger had a much higher cost H12021, with all-in sustaining costs coming in at ~$1,322/oz. These higher costs offset Deflector's much lower costs of ~$914/oz, pushing Silver Lake's all-in sustaining costs for H12021 up to ~$1,142/oz. The good news is that this is not indicative of the company's operations on a long-term basis, and this is instead due to much higher capital spend as the company prepares for a much stronger FY2022 ahead (FY2022 begins on July 1st, 2021 for Australian producers).

Moving over to Deflector, Silver Lake has is planning to have its new carbon-in-pulp [CIP] circuit added to the gravity and flotation circuits in time to enter the new fiscal year, and the company hopes that this will increase gold recovery rates by 4% or more. Currently, gold recovery rates at Deflector are sitting at ~89% as of FY2020, and an improvement to 93% would drive significant production growth. This growth project is occurring ahead of the company's plan to access much higher-grade ore at Deflector Southwest [DSW], where Silver Lake has a resource of 14.9 grams per tonne gold and 0.60% copper. This is a materially higher grade resource than mined grades over the past year, with mined grade coming in just below ~6.0 grams per tonne gold.

(Source: Company Report)

Over the past quarter, Silver Lake has established a portal to access these higher-grade resources at DSW, and the CIP circuit should allow the company to make sure it's extracting as much gold as possible from this higher-grade ore with improved recovery rates. This should drive significant production growth for the company and allow the company to get closer to the ~280,000-GEO per year sales mark, assuming Mount Monger can pull its weight. This should translate to more than 10% growth relative vs. FY2021 sales estimates of ~255,000 GEOs.

So, what makes Silver Lake special relative to its peers?

While Silver Lake might look expensive at first glance at a market cap of ~$1.2 billion, it's important to note that Silver Lake has roughly 20% of its market cap in cash and no debt, which gives the company an industry-leading position among its Australian peers. Given that we should see a stronger H2 2021, Silver Lake could finish the year with closer to $290 million in cash with no debt, and this gives Silver Lake ample room financial flexibility to not only complete its growth projects but also explore potential M&A. While every miner has the same option to explore M&A, Silver Lake's position is superior given that it could acquire another near-term producer or small producer without any share dilution given its strong balance sheet. To date, Silver Lake has shown it has a track record of success when growing through M&A, evidenced by the Deflector acquisition. Let's take a look at the valuation:

(Source: Company Presentation)

After the recent 40% rally we've seen, Silver Lake might appear expensive at first glance. However, the company is trading at an enterprise value of just ~$994 million at US$1.40 per share, which is a very reasonable valuation for a company sitting on ~5.31 million ounces of gold resources. It's worth noting that this resource base is very high grade and comes in at above 4.0 grams per tonne gold, which typically would command a premium. As shown in the below image, Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF), Saracen Mineral (OTCPK:SCEXF), and the Jerritt Canyon Mine were recently acquired for an average of $245.00/oz, and Silver Lake is valued at just $187.00, even after its recent rally. While this doesn't suggest that Silver Lake is going to be taken over, it suggests that if the stock re-tests its lows, we could see a suitor potentially look at acquiring Silver Lake for its growing production profile in a safe jurisdiction (Western Australia).

(Source: Author's Notes)Based on the current valuation, I don't see a low-risk buying opportunity for Silver Lake Resources, even if it is reasonably valued. This is because I prefer to buy with a minimum of 30% upside to what I deem to be fair value, and I see fair value for Silver Lake closer to $215.00/oz given its high-grade resource. However, if we were to see Silver Lake dip back to the A$1.55 level, I believe this would present a low-risk buying opportunity. This is because Silver Lake would be valued at closer to $160.00/oz and trade with more than 30% upside to fair value. In summary, I believe Silver Lake is a name to keep a close eye on going forward if we additional selling pressure, but I would not rush in and chase the stock up here near A$1.80.