Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Is Ford A Good Stock To Buy?

Since the start of 2020, Ford's (NYSE:F) stock has gone from pure panic to a surprising amount of enthusiasm. If you were able to buy Ford in the dark days of the lockdowns last March and April, you'd have roughly tripled your money. Now, with a wave of enthusiasm over electric vehicles, Ford is trading at roughly the same price as it was in 2017 and 2018. With this in mind, a good exercise is to go through the good, the bad, and the ugly with Ford to think through whether the valuation makes sense, and the best way to profit.

Data by YCharts

F has spun up to a little over $12 in recent trading. For shareholders, there's a lot to be hopeful about, but also plenty of long-term stuff to be concerned about.

The Good

Ford plans to launch an all-electric F-150, which is supposed to go on sale later in 2021. The model has all indications of being a big seller.

More so than any other model in Ford's lineup, the success of the electric F-150 is going to come down to engineering. The longer the range is on the electric F-150, the more appeal it's going to have to Ford's buyers. There's a fairly well-known study that MIT did a few years back that argued that range anxiety is irrational and 80-90 percent of drivers could switch to an electric vehicle without having to change any of their driving behavior. Still, range anxiety is a huge barrier to adoption for electric car buyers.

The higher the range is for the electric F-150, the more people will be interested in buying one. If they bring their A-game on the technology, Ford can sell a ton of these to affluent suburban buyers just as they have with the F-150 Raptor and King Ranch models. And with an electric Bronco in the works as well, Ford could be selling a significant amount of electric trucks and SUVs. The Mustang doesn't sell many cars anymore with ICEs, so I wouldn't have super high expectations in electric.

The Bad

Ford wants to compete in the electric car business. I'm optimistic about their chances of broadening the market for electric vehicles and grabbing a piece of the rapidly growing EV market. The trouble with this is that it costs a lot of money to compete in the EV space. Capital is expensive for Ford, and the company no longer has an investment-grade credit rating. Ford issued bonds last year paying from 8 percent in interest to 9.7 percent interest, and recently issued convertible bonds, which dilute common shareholders. Ford's debt is rated below investment grade, which is even worse than it sounds because rating agencies get political pressure not to downgrade companies that are attached to a high number of good jobs.

A common theme you'll see if you read my articles is the divergence between what bond investors think of a company and what equity investors think of a company. In general, the bond market has to deal with economic reality, while equity markets can operate more on upside potential. Think of it this way. If you're a bond investor, the best thing that can happen is that you get your principal back plus interest. The worst thing that can happen is that you get stiffed and get nothing. This asymmetric downside forces bond investors to be coldly rational, even pessimistic. Equity is the opposite, the worst you can do is lose all your money, but if your investment is successful you can sometimes make many times your investment. This asymmetric upside means that you're a lot more likely to find a "greater fool" in the interim for an equity investment than you are for a bond investment. To this point, the bond market is generally more efficient than the stock market. The counterpoint to this that makes our economic system work is that bonds are always paid in full before equity, so their risk-adjusted returns are usually higher, especially on companies that are speculative or cyclical in nature.

I question whether Ford's debt load will make it hard for them to keep up with their better-capitalized peers, especially Tesla (TSLA). Elon Musk can borrow money basically for free at this point and do whatever he pleases, while Ford is stuck paying double-digit rates for equity and high-single-digits for debt. The car business is brutal with required capital expenditures, union wages, and other soft costs like research & development and marketing. Ford is going to have to run the table to get ahead of the competition. Ford's level of financial and operating leverage (fixed expenses) also concerns me when the next recession hits. I would expect Ford to be among the hardest-hit stocks in the next recession, that's just how automakers are.

Also bad for Ford is the semiconductor shortage, which is affecting F-150 production. F-150 production is the last thing Ford would prioritize for shutdown so this is a clear indicator that their ability to manufacture and sell a ton of cars is going to be severely restrained by the chip shortage. This really hasn't been priced into the stock yet.

The Ugly

Automakers in general have well-documented accounting issues. In Ford's case, you have two issues that every shareholder should be aware of.

1. The first is Ford's underfunded pension liabilities. This has absolutely crushed Ford over the years, and they take "one-time" charges related to their pension every year. The "one-time," charges are, of course, not "one-time" if they happen every year. I would be out of my mind if I were an equity shareholder in F over the way they've handled their pension over the years. They almost went bankrupt over their pension in the 2008 crisis, then after the crisis was over, de-risked the assets into bonds rather than kept it aggressively allocated, the problem would have solved itself if they had left the damn thing alone. The demographics of pensions, in general, are brutal, and Ford has one of the largest pension plans in the world. If you want to learn more about Ford's pension, go to their most recent 10-K and use the Control + F function (Command + F on Mac), and simply type in "pension." Ford says they're only about $6.7 billion behind on their liabilities right now, but I believe this number is understated since they constantly take these one-time charges to recognize more and more of a deficit.

2. The second issue is product liability. If things break, Ford has to fix them, and if these things hurt people, then Ford not only has to fix them but also faces lawsuits. Ford recently had to eat about $600 million in recall costs related to Takata airbags. The long-term nature of pension and product liability claims means that Ford can appear flush with cash but can be broke, actuarially speaking. I don't believe this is the case, but the bond market is certainly cautious about lending Ford money. You can find the SEC filing for the most recent charge they took as well as their pension charges here.

Ford Stock Forecast

On a pure price-to-earnings basis, Ford stock is perpetually cheap. However, if you're like me and don't really trust their accounting to be representative of what the company actually is worth, then Ford is a potential value trap. I'd forecast Ford stock to roughly tread water. On the upside, I think Ford could spin up another 20 percent, but the downside is pretty rough when the economy turns down again. Your upside is somewhat capped by the convertible bonds, if the stock rises, then bondholders can convert their bonds to stock and pocket the cash. I could be wrong about this, but convertible arbitrage pressure should mean that there will be somewhat of a lid on the stock even if it stays below the conversion price.

For Ford, however, shareholders' pain is bondholders' gain. The original 2020 issue bond prices have risen above par so that you can't go out and buy them and make the same money (Ford still is on the hook for the original amount of interest, but the market is much more optimistic about their ability to pay), but the convertible bonds are the most interesting to me. Tesla issued a lot of convertible bonds that allowed bondholders to get basically the same upside as equity shareholders with far less risk. If the company goes bust, convertible bonds are paid out in full before equity shareholders get anything.

With the ongoing chip shortage, well-documented accounting issues, and cash needs related to the EV rollout, I think convertible bonds are the best way to play Ford. Ford also has preferred stock which is worth a look. I think Ford can compete in the electric vehicle market but being in the right place in their capital stack is helpful for reducing the amount of drama and risk involved. If you're a long-time reader of mine and feel like I'm throwing water on a lot of popular stocks–it's because I have been. Remember that over 100 percent of stock market gains come from 20 percent of the stocks and that most stocks return less than 5 percent annually. I look around at a lot of M&A deals and the valuations of popular stocks and scratch my head–a lot of the valuations make no sense to me. At least with Ford, there are many ways to play the same company on their capital structure if you're interested in the company. I'd stay away from the common stock and look elsewhere in their capital stack if you like the company.