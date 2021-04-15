Modest Losses But Key Trend Breaks (Technically Speaking For 4/14)

Photo by primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

The Fed released the latest Beige Book, which contained the following summation of the US' economic picture:

National economic activity accelerated to a moderate pace from late February to early April. Consumer spending strengthened. Reports on tourism were more upbeat, bolstered by a pickup in demand for leisure activities and travel which contacts attributed to spring break, an easing of pandemic-related restrictions, increased vaccinations, and recent stimulus payments among other factors. Auto sales grew, even as new-vehicle inventories remained constrained by microchip shortages. The picture in nonfinancial services generally improved, partly supported by strengthening demand for transportation, professional and business, and leisure and hospitality services. Despite widespread supply chain disruptions, manufacturing activity expanded further with half the Districts citing robust growth. Bankers in most reporting Districts saw modest to moderate increases in overall loan volumes. Sustained high demand and tight supply of single-family homes further pushed up prices, and builders noted ongoing production challenges, including rising costs. Reports on commercial real estate and construction varied, with activity in the hotel, office, and retail segments generally remaining weak. Agricultural conditions were mostly stable over the reporting period. Activity in the energy sector was mixed; coal production fell, while oil and gas drilling was flat to up. Outlooks were more optimistic than in the previous report, boosted in part by an acceleration in COVID-19 vaccinations.

Overall, a positive picture.

Rising global economic activity is driving higher manufacturing orders which is stimulating global trade. Rising vaccinations are spurring economic activity. This is stimulating demand which is supporting a rise in manufacturing activity (emphasis added):

The J.P.Morgan Global Manufacturing PMI™ – a composite index produced by J.P.Morgan and IHS Markit in association with ISM and IFPSM – rose to 55.0 in March, a 121-month high and its best reading since February 2011. The level of the PMI was supported by stronger growth of output, new orders and employment. A slower decrease in stocks of purchases and lengthening of vendor lead times also had a positive impact.

This is helping global trade return to "normal" levels of activity: The circles in the above chart show where various trade indicators are relative to their normal readings. Most of the circles are in the "average" range, meaning activity is back to standard ranges.

Let's zero in on yesterday's inflation report:

The left chart shows total CPI which includes readings for food and energy. It spiked to more than 2.5% in yesterday's report. But core inflation (right) is still very much contained; it's below 2%.

Here's the primary culprit:

Energy prices were negative Y/Y until February. They jumped in the latest report due to the "base effect" - this time last year, energy demand dropped sharply, lowering energy prices. Now that the economy is opening back up, energy demand is increasing. We're seeing the exact same effect in overall transportation costs.

This is only one month of data that is heavily influenced by poor Y/Y comparisons. Finally, remember that the Fed is now using an "average" measure of inflation. That means that if inflation has run cold for a number of months (which it has) it now has to run hot for a number of months to balance out the negative impact of weak price activity.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables from stockcharts.com:

Today, the reflation trade returned, with small, micro, and mid-caps leading the markets higher. But the largest gain was .87%. Large-caps were down. The sector performance table shows why large-caps dropped: consumer discretionary, communication services, and tech were the three worst performers during the session. Financials benefited from solid earnings news.

Let's turn to today's charts: From the author's Quotetracker

The charts look much worse than the performance table data. The QQQ is the worst; it dropped after the open, attempted to rally in the late AM but started to trend lower after lunch, and then hit a second low point right before 1. It's like the QQQ pulled the other three indexes lower.

Also today, there were some key trend breaks in the SPY and QQQ: SPY 2-week

The SPY broke a 4 1/2 day trend today, as did... QQQ 2-week

... the QQQ.

Today is an odd day because the charts broke key levels on some pretty heavy volume. But the losses weren't that large. And refer to today's charts to note that prices mostly held support starting around 1 PM. We definitely need more data before drawing any conclusions.