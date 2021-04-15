Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images News via Getty Images

John Bogle, founder of Vanguard, was famous for advocating the index investment model. This model assumes that retail investors are not good at picking individual stocks, and are better off buying the market index. While this approach may be good for novice investors, I personally don’t like the idea of owning names that appear to be grossly overvalued in an index fund.

At present, the S&P 500 itself appears to be grossly overvalued at its current PE of 42. At this valuation, I think investors would be hard-pressed to see meaningful returns from it over the next 5 years. This brings me to Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK), which I see as trading at a far more reasonable valuation. In this article, I evaluate what makes SWK a good opportunity at present for conservative-minded investors, so let’s get started.

Why SWK Is A Buy

Stanley Black & Decker is a global provider of hand and power tools, engineered fastening systems and products, and services and equipment for infrastructure applications. It’s comprised of 3 segments, including Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security which provides convergent security and mechanical access solutions. In 2020, SWK generated $14.5B in total revenue.

SWK has bounced back rather aggressively since the start of the pandemic, with Q4’20 revenue landing at $4.4B, up 19% from the prior year. Its adjusted gross margin also saw an impressive gain of 390 bps YoY, to 35.6%. This was driven by favorable volume, price/mix, cost management and productivity gains across SWK’s business lines. This resulted in 2020 adjusted EPS growing by 8% YoY, just shy of SWK’s 5-year EPS CAGR of 9%.

SWK also continues to be a free cash flow generating machine, as full year 2020 FCF was a record $1.7B, a 55% increase over the prior year. I see this as being a big plus for existing shareholders. This is considering management’s communication in March that it intends to return half of its cash flow to shareholders, with the remainder being reinvested into growth initiatives, as seen below.

(Source: March Investor Presentation)

Looking forward, I see continued reasons to be optimistic, as management has guided for 2021 earnings of $10.00 at the midpoint, equating to 11% growth over 2020. This should be supported by continued robust demand for at home DIY projects, as consumers continue to make investments into their own homes, with the support of the latest round of government stimulus measures this year.

This could be a boon for home improvement projects, as we enter the late Spring and early Summer seasons, or what I would call the “holiday season” for home improvement. I also see Biden’s $2T infrastructure plan, if passed, as being a boon for SWK’s industrial segment. Management also noted its strength in e-commerce and the cyclical boom in new home construction as being growth tailwinds during the recent conference call:

“Benefiting from a series of exogenous factors including first a secular surge in global DIY driven by the consumers rediscovery of Home and Garden. Secondly, a massive acceleration of the global shift to e-commerce within our channels, which plays to our strength as the global tools leader in e-commerce. And third, a cyclical boom in North America Home Improvement driven by increasing new and pre-owned home sales associated largely with household formation and the Urban Exodus.”

Meanwhile, SWK maintains a strong balance sheet, with an impressive $1.4B in cash, and a net debt to EBITDA ratio of just 1.4x, sitting far below the 3.0x-level that I prefer to see. It has an A credit rating from S&P.

While the 1.4% dividend yield isn’t going to make a new investor rich anytime soon, it does come with a very safe payout ratio of just 27% and a 5-year CAGR of 5.2%. Looking forward, I see opportunity for more aggressive dividend bumps and share buybacks considering ample amount of retained earnings. This, combined with reinvestments into the business contribute to the total return story for SWK. Lastly, we mustn’t forget that SWK is a “Dividend King” with 52 years of consecutive annual raises.

Turning to valuation, SWK is admittedly not cheap at the current price of $201, with a forward PE of 19.7. I find this to be reasonable, however, considering SWK’s strong balance sheet, moat-worthy brands, and the 10-13% annual EPS growth rates that analysts expect over the next two years. Analysts have a consensus Buy rating on SWK with an average price target of $221, and CFRA has a $220 price target, citing growth catalysts from new product launches, customer demand trends, and COVID-19 recovery.

Risks to Consider

No investment is risk-free, and the following points are worth considering:

High demand, combined with lingering COVID infections around the world resulted in labor shortages for SWK last year, and this may again prove to be a challenge this year. Plus, wage inflation may cut into bottom-line profitability.

Weakness in SWK’s security solutions (namely automatic doors) may continue this year, as this segment saw a 3% drop in revenue last year, and the market may be seeing some near-term saturation.

Investor Takeaway

Stanley Black & Decker is a moat-worthy company that has proved its resilience with a strong rebound in the second half of last year. Looking forward, I see growth tailwinds stemming from the proliferation of DIY projects as consumers invest time and capital in their homes, SWK’s robust e-commerce channel, robust home sales spurred by low interest rates, and by the potential for massive infrastructure spending. I view SWK as being a solid Buy for those seeking safe and steady growth over the long term.