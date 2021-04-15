Photo by janiecbros/E+ via Getty Images

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. It had a checkered past and was once the target of short sellers, but based on our research, it has since turned the corner and executed successfully on its growth strategies. The management has demonstrated strong capital allocation skills. Its future growth prospects, as a result of good execution on their scalable platform technologies (Captisol, OmniAb, Ion Channel Technology and Pelican Expression Technology) and strong pipeline, will generate catalysts for continued earnings growth and P/E re-ratings. We believe that the company is fairly valued at its current stock price of ~$150 and are bullish about their growth prospects.

Methodology

We developed a quantitative model to rank all US small-cap stocks with market capitalization of between $200M and $2B based on their 5-year average return on common equity (with a 30% weightage), 5-year average gross profit (30%), 5-year revenue CAGR (8%), along with other metrics such as levered free cash, EBITDA CAGR, quick ratio, interest coverage ratio, debt-to-equity, cash-to-total-capital ratio and non-free float shares. If you are interested to learn more about our methodology, quantitative model and approach, you can read more in our blog article on Search for Long Term Compounders - Our Methodology & Approach.

The motivation for this quantitative scoring model was to uncover the next wave of businesses that exhibit potential in growing exponentially to be the next mid- to large-cap stocks.

LGND was ranked highly at #2 in a universe of more than 1,400 small-cap stocks in the NYSE and NASDAQ.

Scalable platform technologies and strong pipeline of partners provide multiple pathways to growth

Ligand's revenue streams are derived from three areas: royalties from commercialised products, sale of Captisol material, and contract revenue from license, milestones and other service payment.

The royalties are generated from the successful commercialised products by pharmaceutical companies, using LGND's platform technologies such as OmniAb, Protein Expression technology or Ion Channel and Transporter technology. In particular, OmniAb is the most mature technology platform with the incorporation of artificial intelligence and biological intelligence, allowing its partners to access antibody repertoires and screening technology. In 2021, there would be 5 drug candidates from various partners that would be put up for final stage approval and commercialisation, presenting Ligand with potentially new streams of royalty payment.

Ligand's Captisol business is a cash cow. 2021 provided a boost to the company due to Gilead's (GILD) use of Captisol in Veklury, otherwise more popularly known as remdesivir, an anti-viral drug used in the treatment of Covid-19. This led to a jump in revenue and contributed additional cash flow to Ligand. In total, Captisol-enabled drugs are marketed in >70 countries with >50 partners having Captisol-enabled drugs in development. Ligand has recently completed manufacturing capacity increase, which positions it well to capture the growth in Captisol demand.

Finally, Ligand generates contract revenue from their partners for the use of their platform technologies at all stages of the drug development. They have built up an impressive portfolio with 130 partners, with a strong pipeline that positions them well for the future. The company further noted that they have more than 200 preclinical and discovery programme.

Collectively, Ligand has built up an impressive pipeline of projects with many leading biopharmaceutical partners, underpinned by highly scalable technology platforms. This has allowed them to maintain between 44% and as high as 84% over the past 5 years, with possibly further upside in revenue growth as the projects in the pipeline move towards approval. There are multiple pathways to grow.

Management has demonstrated good capital allocation skills and successfully executed on the M&A strategies

The management had wisely bought shares when they were undervalued previously, retiring approximately 23.6% of the share base.

In addition, they have demonstrated a good track record of M&A, since all the technology platforms were effectively acquired and bolted-on. Captisol was obtained from the acquisition of CyDex Pharmaceuticals in 2011. OmniAb was built up through a combination of acquisitions from OMT in 2016, Crystal in 2017, Ab Initio in 2019, xCella Biosciences and Taurus Biosciences in 2020). Its Protein Expression technology was acquired from Pfenex in 2020, while its Ion Channel and Transporter technology was acquired from Icagen in 2020.

The risk here is that they might overpay for the acquisition, including future M&A deals, but thus far, they have demonstrated substantial growth outcomes. This is akin to a software platform business building up its competitive advantages and new revenue streams with many bolt-on acquisitions.

Ligand was a target of short selling and most recently, a target of a short squeeze

In 2019, Ligand was a target of short seller, Citron Research, which questioned the legitimacy of Ligand's pipeline and suggested an 80% downside. This resulted in the stock price falling significantly between 2019 and 2020. The stock price bottomed during Mar 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

When the pandemic struck, Ligand's revenue ballooned due to the earnings from Captisol since Captisol was used in Gilead's Veklury (remdesivir).

During the short squeeze of GameStop (GME), Ligand was one of the other stocks that had high short interest (#2 at 62.1% after GameStop) and its stock price melted up to $215. Ligand's short interest has since fallen to 11.75% and its stock price had started trading sideways at ~$150.

When we study the action of the insider management, we would notice that the insiders bought heavily between $85 and $110. Insider sales occurred between $165 and $215. Although we would prefer management not to sell their stock holdings, one cannot help but congratulate them on their stock transaction timing during the short squeeze.

Risks

The key risk for Ligand is its dependence on its clients for success, as their clients are responsible for R&D, marketing and sales of commercialised products. Hence, a broad portfolio of partnerships is critical to diversifying concentration risks arising from its clients.

Ligand also has revenue concentration risks with Amgen (AMGN) and Gilead due to a substantial portion of revenue from these 2 clients.

Furthermore, Ligand faces supplier risk as it relies solely on Hovione FarmaCiencia SA, a major global supplier of API located in Portugal, for contract manufacturing of Captisol. Any interruption to Hovione with respect to Captisol production would have a substantial and direct impact on Ligand.

Valuation

Based on a comparison with its peer group, we believe that LGND is fairly valued at $150, given its growth pipeline and the actions of insider management. We are of the opinion that it would be prudent to take a small position at the current price range of $150, with larger entry positions in the price range of $120 to 140, i.e. buying on dips.

Conclusion

Ligand is a scalable platform business in the biopharmaceutical industry that is positioned for long-term growth. The management has demonstrated strong capital allocation skills. Its future growth prospects, as a result of good execution on their scalable platform technologies (Captisol, OmniAb, Ion Channel Technology and Pelican Expression Technology) and strong pipeline, will generate catalysts for continued earnings growth and P/E re-ratings. We believe that the company is fairly valued at its current stock price of ~$150 and are bullish on Ligand.