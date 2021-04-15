Photo by ASIFE/iStock via Getty Images

As many of you know, I’ve been having a very hard time identifying attractive value in today’s market. I’ve made it very clear that I am not interested in sacrificing quality, in terms of a company’s growth prospects, the width/depth of its competitive moat, the strength of its balance sheet, and most importantly, its dividend growth prospects, in pursuit of either deep value or high yield. As I’ve said many times, the key to maximizing success within a dividend growth portfolio is the marriage of disciplined value investing principles and a watch list of the highest quality DGI stocks. It’s certainly possible to generate a safe and reliably growing passive income stream if you ignore valuation; however, by taking that 100% income-oriented path, I believe that investors are doing themselves a disservice with regard to total returns, and probably more importantly, capital preservation.

The last several editions of my weekly Nick’s Picks articles at The Dividend Kings have been pretty barren. But that’s okay, because if I know anything about the markets, it’s that eventually, even the highest quality companies go on sale. Historically, due to the fact that there are well over 100 very high quality dividend growth stocks that I would love to own, I haven’t had to wait long to put cash to work. Yet, I know that articles about sitting on my hands, building cash, and waiting for better opportunities are boring to read. So, with that in mind, I wanted to delve into a potentially attractive Dividend Aristocrat (and soon to be Dividend King; KMB is currently on a 49-year dividend growth streak) that several Dividend Kings subscribers have asked me about recently: Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB).

When it comes to quality in the consumer staples space, KMB ranks near the top. This company, which specializes in paper tissue products, diapers, and products for adults with bladder leakage, has been generating very reliable bottom-line growth for decades.

The company maintains strong leadership positions with strong brand names and it appears that KMB maintains pricing power, with the company recently announcing that it is increasing its prices across the majority of its North American product lineup, due to increased input costs and commodity inflation. These price hikes will go into effect in “late June” according to the company’s announcement, so it’s too soon to tell if sales volumes will be negatively impacted. However, I assume that this long tenured and talented management team wouldn’t make the move if they didn’t think that they could successfully pass along the costs without damaging their brands/sales growth outlooks and therefore, I continue to have a bullish outlook on the company’s organic growth and EPS prospects, moving forward.

Speaking of EPS growth, I think it’s worth noting that during the last 20 years, KMB has produced negative EPS growth just 3 times. Obviously the past cannot predict the future, but in the case of a mature, cash cow business like KMB, I think investors can use trailing data like this to attempt to peer into the future (and at the very least, maintain a strong peace of mind when thinking about their long-term positions).

Since 2000, KMB’s EPS CAGR has been 4.4%. Over the last 10 years, KMB’s EPS CAGR improved a bit, to 5.6%. And, over the last 5 years, we see another slight improvement when it comes to KMB’s bottom-line CAGR, to 6.09%.

As you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph chart below, this reliable bottom-line growth has allowed KMB to provide similarly reliable, mid-high single digit dividend growth over the long term as well.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

These long-term results look great; however, in terms of averages, we see that they’re bolstered by strong double-digit growth that occurred roughly 15 years ago. KMB’s dividend growth has slowed down a bit over recent years. The company currently sports 3, 5 and 10-year dividend growth rates of 3.4%, 4.0%, and 5.5%, respectively. And, this is where the problem lies for me, personally, when it comes to potentially buying KMB at today’s levels.

Today, trading at the $137.50 level, KMB yields 3.33%.

This is a respectable yield and I believe the dividend is quite safe. On a forward basis, when looking at the current $7.80/share consensus estimate for earnings in 2021, we arrive at a forward dividend payout ratio of approximately 58.5%. Looking at the chart above, you’ll notice that this is towards the upper end of KMB’s historical payout ratio range; however, there is still a wide enough margin of safety available for the dividend to be considered sustainable and secure.

So no, my issue isn’t with dividend safety, but instead, dividend growth prospects relative to the current yield.

Generally speaking, when making dividend growth decisions, I’m looking to lock in a double-digit Chowder Number (current yield + 5-year DGR) and/or what I like to think of as a Nick Number (which is current yield + my forward 3-year dividend growth estimate).

10 is usually the minimum Nick Number that I accept - with 12% being an ideal baseline target.

In KMB’s case, we see the company trading with a 7.33% Chowder Number and a 7.33% Nick Number (right now, looking at the company’s EPS growth prospects and current payout ratio, I expect to see a ~4% dividend growth CAGR over the next 3 years).

(It's rare that these figures match up perfectly; but in this case, my forward looking dividend growth rates happen to be in line with the trailing 5-year DGR)

As you can see, at this yield threshold the company’s dividend growth is not high enough for the company to be identified as an attractive DGI opportunity, in my book, at least.

However, I recognize that others may not prioritize dividend growth as much as I do and if this is the case, KMB may appear to be quite attractive at these levels.

If a 3.33% yield meets your income requirements in retirement, then I suspect KMB’s relatively safe dividend and inflation beating dividend growth provide a lot of solace.

With that in mind, I will proceed with this analysis.

Now that we’ve established that KMB’s dividend is safe and likely to provide dividend growth above expected inflation rates (over the longer term, anyway), it’s time to look at valuation.

The reason that I’m taking a look at KMB in the first place is because this is a rare blue chip trading with what appears to be a reasonable valuation.

These days, many of the best consumer staples/defensive dividend growth stocks are trading with P/E ratios well above their long-term averages - usually in the 20-25x range. I understand investors piling into such companies due to the fact that their dividend yields remain attractive relative to bond yields; however, I simply can’t justify paying 20x+ earnings for a company that is only expected to post low-to-mid single digit earnings growth (which is the case for many of the well-known consumer staples stocks).

KMB’s blended price-to-earnings ratio is 17.7x. This is slightly above the company’s 20-year average P/E of 16.9x and slightly below the company’s 10-year average P/E of 18.1x. With this in mind, I’m not going to argue vehemently with anyone who thinks that we’re somewhere in the right ballpark in terms of fair value.

However, when looking at KMB’s future growth prospects, I’d say that shares deserve to take at a slight discount to the long-term average due to the stock’s sub-par (on a relative basis to its own history) growth outlook.

Looking at the F.A.S.T. Graph below, you’ll see that KMB is expected to post 1% EPS growth in 2021, 6% in 2022, and 3% in 2023. I’m happy to see the positive trajectory continue, but on a PEG basis, we’re talking about a 5x PEG ratio, which is entirely too high, in my opinion.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

I think it makes sense to place a premium on KMB’s defensive cash flows and reliable dividend yield, but due to the relative absence of growth (a low single digit EPS CAGR is not attractive to me), I think paying more than 15-16x earnings represents an outsized premium and no margin of safety.

With that in mind, if I were interested in a slow-growth, defensive stock, I’d start to think about buying KMB shares around the $125 area. This would represent a ~16x multiple on forward earnings. At $125, KMB would yield 3.65%. Shares would have to fall roughly 9% to reach this level, which is where I think investors would start to see a margin of safety appear.

My personal price target is ~$115, which corresponds with a 4% yield.

Once the yield on stocks rises above 4% I have lower dividend growth standards. We’d be talking about an 8% Chowder Number and an 8% Nick Number, both of which are attractive for higher yielding stocks.

For KMB to trade at $115, we’d have to see a ~16% sell-off. Do I believe that such a sell-off is likely in the short term? No, I do not. However, I’m happy to be patient and wait for attractive yields/margins of safety rather than hastily put money to work.

KMB traded in the $115 area during the depths of the March sell-off in 2020. And, prior to that, shares saw the $115 level in early 2019, prior to the big rally that they experienced throughout the second half of that year. With this in mind, I don’t think it’s impossible for such a price point to appear.

At $115, KMB would be trading for 14.7x forward earnings. On the F.A.S.T. Graph above, you’ll see that shares traded down to the 15x trailing level several times in recent years. Once again, this points towards the ~$115 level as a somewhat realistic possibility.

If that ~15x level doesn’t occur anytime soon, I’m okay with that. I don’t think the opportunity cost of sitting on the sidelines here is very high. Using one more F.A.S.T. Graph, you’ll see that if shares continue to trade in the ~18x area, using consensus EPS estimates and looking a few years down the road, we’re talking about a ~7% annualized rate of return. While there’s nothing wrong with compounding invested capital at a ~7% rate, I’m looking for higher returns.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Conclusion

In conclusion, an investment in KMB right now simply comes down to personal priorities.

If you’re looking for a safe 3.3% yield likely to post annual growth above inflation, well then KMB may be the perfect stock for you.

But, if you’re someone like me, who’s looking to generate double-digit dividend growth and above average total returns, well...you’re probably going to want to see a wide margin of safety attached to shares so that you have a better chance to bolster returns with multiple expansion via mean reversion over time.

So, while at the end of the day, I can’t give a ringing endorsement of KMB shares at these levels, I do think that this exercise proves (at least) one thing: the dividend growth strategy is incredibly efficient at compounding capital and generating wealth.

As I said above, I think it’s reasonable to expect a high single digit rate of return from KMB, moving forward from these levels. And, while that’s not exciting, or even overly intriguing to me, it is amazing that a relatively tepid baseline can result in one’s invested capital doubling every decade or so.

One could certainly do much worse in the markets, which is it’s so easy to be successful with the dividend growth strategy so long as you maintain a disciplined, long-term mindset.

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Kings.