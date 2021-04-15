The Share Of Those In Unemployment Over 27 Weeks Is Rising

Constantin Gurdgiev profile picture
Constantin Gurdgiev
1.05K Followers

Summary

  • One of the strongest indicators of longer term changes in the structure of the real economy is the fate of the longer term unemployed.
  • We are witnessing a dramatic increase in the duration of unemployment spells.
  • Irrespective of the causes, the problem is obvious: the longer the person remains unemployed, the sharper is the depreciation of skills and their employability.

Close up of a mobile phone with Coronavirus covid-19 news update.
Photo by courtneyk/iStock via Getty Images

One way to look at the state of the real (as opposed to financialized and corporate-value focused) economy is to look at unemployment. And one of the strongest indicators of longer term changes in the structure of the real economy is the fate of the longer term unemployed. Here is an interesting snapshot of data: the percentage of those unemployed for 27 weeks or longer in the total pool of the unemployed. The higher the number, the more structural is the unemployment problem.

If the above is not clear enough, here is the same data expressed in the form of the range for each 12-month period (rolling) between maximum share of the longer term unemployed in the overall pool of unemployment and the minimum share:

All of the above suggests we are in deep trouble. And this trouble has been persistent since the Great Recession: we are witnessing a dramatic increase in the duration of unemployment spells. Part of this is due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic concentrated in specific sectors. Part of this is down to the generosity of unemployment benefit supplements and direct subsidies during the pandemic. Part of it is also down to the longer term changes in the U.S. labor markets and changes in households' composition and investment/consumption patterns.

Irrespective of the causes, the problem is obvious: the longer the person remains unemployed, the sharper is the depreciation of skills and their employability. If this (post-2008) experience is the 'new normal', America is developing a massive class of disillusioned and human capital poor workers.

I lecture in Finance in Trinity College, Dublin and at Monterey Institute for International Studies (California) and hold a number of non-Executive and advisory positions. I am research-active in macroeconomics and finance, as well as economic policy analysis and my academic record can be found on the designated section of my blog http://trueeconomics.blogspot.com/. In the past, I served as the Head of Research and Partner with St Columbanus AG, Head of Macroeconomics (Institute for Business Value, IBM), Director of Research (NCB Stockbrokers), Group Editor and Director (Business and Finance Publications). All opinions expressed are my own and do not reflect the views or positions of any of my past, present or future employers. Potential conflicts of interest are highlighted in the posts wherever I can reasonably foresee such arising.
