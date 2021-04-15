Photo by strelov/iStock via Getty Images

Two of the cannabis ancillary leading public companies, KushCo (OTCQX:KSHB) and Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN), announced a merger on the 31st of March 2021.

Brief background to the merger

Both companies suffered deeply in the past two years, while most cannabis companies that do touch the plant enjoyed the prosperity around the sector and gained massively from the permissive regulation in the US cannabis space. KSHB and GNLN rely deeply on sales of vaporizers, and during the vape crisis, sales of those products went significantly down. It was very unfortunate for these two, as they struggled in a crisis, which originated in the black market that distributed flawed products. And even though KSHB and GNLN and other vape companies were selling safe products, they were still suffering from the panic that the vape crisis caused and their sales went dramatically down. For the longer term, it was good evidence for the cannabis industry that cannabis products should be bought through the legal market only, as the black market lacks regulation and quality assurance of the products. However, in the short term it was a painful hit for those companies - one that is very hard to overcome. In the graph below you can see the big drop of more than 70% in share price of both stocks, from which they haven't recovered yet.

Source - www.TradingView.com

KushCo endeavors to overcome crisis

KSHB prior to the crisis had a growing business; they were recruiting more staff, expanded with a facility in China, their customer base was growing, and their revenue was growing sequentially. It seemed like they were on the right path. The vape crisis changed this positive direction and they had to implement reorganization in the company, let go many of their employees, think through their business model and dilute their shareholders to keep their heads above the water. Among the different decisions of KSHB management to overcome the tough times and increase cost efficiency, there were two important ones:

Work mostly with top MSOs and remove customers that are not worthwhile to work with financially. Reduce SG&A expenses to a right-size level of the business.

I think management has done a tremendous job in both areas. For the first part, you can see the gradual increase in "Top 25 Customer" portion in the yellow bubble in the graph below, while also the revenue is heating up, already exceeding their revenue prior to the crisis.

Source - KushCo Q4 presentation

For the second part, they have mentioned in their last report the expenses change in the latest period compared to the prior year:

SG&A expenses were approximately $10.9 million, compared to $27.2 million in the prior year period. The decrease was driven by reductions in headcount, bad debt expense, consulting spend, and travel and entertainment expenses, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company's implementation of a comprehensive strategic plan to right-size the organization and align it with the industry's leading operators.

Looking at the execution from KSHB's management trying to find their way out of a very unpleasant situation that the company got into made me optimistic about its chances to get out of the crisis stronger and finally get the stock back on its track. I believe that KSHB could have stuck to its plan for a few more quarters to show shareholders that they are able to execute their plan, complete it and get back on track to exploit the big opportunity in the cannabis industry and get their shareholders a better deal. But hey, at least now they are finally getting listed in NASDAQ after years of playing with the idea, but without much success.

The consolidated company

I believe the merger makes sense, both companies were competing on the same customers, selling mostly the same products. As you can see below, vape sales are approximately 2/3 of their entire revenues.

Source - Merger presentation

With the merger, the companies will be able to leverage their ability to reduce costs and increase scale, cross-sell their products between the two companies, combine facilities, and according to their announcement, they will be able to save around $15M-$20M in the following 2 years after the merger.

Taking under consideration the low margins that those companies can produce due to their nature, I think that with bigger scale and cost saving, they have better chances to survive and thrive along with the growing cannabis industry.

Source - Merger presentation

The merged company will be managed by Nick Kovacevich, current CEO of KSHB. I think he is the right guy for the job with vast experience in the cannabis industry and understanding the environment. Yes, he was the CEO of KSHB when the company had to undergo restructuring due to growing pains and bad cost management, but as I see it, it was more bad luck and timing than mismanagement. I like how he reacted to the crisis with some harsh decisions, and their impressive execution.

Merger Arbitrage

After the merger's completion, KSHB shareholders will hold 49.9% of the merged company and GNLN will hold 50.1% of the merged company. The deal should be signed-off by the end of the second quarter or beginning of third, when each share of KSHB will receive 0.2546 shares of GNLN.

As of April 14th, 2021, GNLN share price stands at $5.51 and KSHB stands at $1.19. If the merger had happened today, each KSHB shareholder would have gotten GNLN shares as if KSHB share price is $1.44 which represents a 20% difference; taking under consideration that the deal will close successfully, this gap should be narrowed as we get closer to the date of closing the deal.

Conclusion

The KSHB and GNLN merger is a rational consolidation in the cannabis ancillary industry between two stocks that suffered harshly and seemed to find a bottom. The consolidated company will have better financials and, with its scale, I believe a better opportunity to become the ancillary leader in the exploding cannabis industry. I currently see an opportunity to buy KSHB over GNLN to get the arbitrage gap between the two stocks.