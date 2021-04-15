Photo by eyup zengin/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

I recently wrote about how Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) was missing opportunities and under-performing due to being inflexible. Crescent Point finally acted by buying Shell’s (RDS.A) (RDS.B) Duvernay assets, albeit late and at a high valuation. However, CPG’s share price still went up. Crescent Point outperformed relative indexes and peers after the deal announcement. Congratulations to management, but strategy and governance concerns remain.

Crescent Point Energy announced recently that they are buying Shell’s Kaybob Duvernay assets in Alberta for CAD $900 million (or USD $708.61 million, at the time of announcement), a consideration of $700 million in cash and 50 million common shares of CPG.

This is the first transaction by Crescent Point since their $500 million cash sale of their natural gas assets in Saskatchewan back in January 2020, which was the most recent of a long string of divestitures. Earlier this year, I called for management to adapt to the changing market by not divesting and instead capturing the opportunity provided by historically discounted assets for sale. And it seems that they have listened.

Source: Company presentation

On February 18th, 2021, Crescent Point Energy announced an accretive acquisition of Shell’s Duvernay assets that adds production of about 30,000 boe/d (57% condensate, 8% NGL and 35% shale gas), with 100% working interest. This is acquired at $30,000 per flowing boe and $12.87 per boe of 2P reserves at 107.4 MMboe.

Management cited this as free cash flow enhancing and that the pro-forma will have “less than 3.0 times net operating income based on an operating netback of approximately $30 per boe”. Additionally, this acquired production requires $180 million of annual capital to sustain. This is clearly a win for Crescent Point.

The market seems to agree, and CPG’s share price has responded positively to this news. The day before the announcement, CPG closed at $3.28, and then jumped to $3.70+ after the news of the acquisition. Today, the stock price is at $4.57, which is a 39.3% increase since the date of the Duvernay acquisition announcement. Crescent Point since has outperformed compared to the relevant oil and gas ETF benchmarks, such as the S&P oil and gas index (XLE), the mid cap oil and gas index (XOP) and the TSX oil and gas index (TSX: XEG).

Let's look at some comp transactions to see how this deal stacks up to other recent Canadian acquisitions. Specifically, two transactions from December 2020: Enerplus’s (ERF) acquisition of Bruin and Whitecap Resources’ (OTCPK:SPGYF) acquisition of TORC. Enerplus’s acquisition of Bruin E&P HoldCo for $465 million cash was good for 24,000 boe/d of production (72% oil) and 84,100 Mboe of 2P reserves, at $19,300 per flowing boe of production. Whitecap Resource’s accretive acquisition of TORC Oil for $900 million was good for 25,000 boe/d of highly oily (88% oil) production and 140,000 Mboe of 2P reserves, which is $36,000 per flowing boe of production.

At $30,000 per flowing barrel, Crescent Point Energy falls squarely in between as far as price paid for production in their Duvernay acquisition. This is at a 16.7% discount to what Whitecap paid per flowing barrel and a 50% premium to what Enerplus acquired their production for. But context is key: CPG acquired much less oily production, the price of commodities increased significantly in the 2 months between the CPG deal and its comps, and the narrative has changed too.

The fact that Crescent Point’s share price is reflecting positively on a relatively more expensive purchase than the other two, shows that markets are rewarding companies who can change course to act on accretive deals with shareholder’s best interests in mind. Below is a chart of CPG, ERF and SPGYF performance since the announcement of CPG’s acquisition for comparison.

Subsequent to the initial market reaction, Crescent Point has held in there versus peers:

Data by YCharts

Only Enerplus has outperformed in the past three months, and that is on the back of a pricey but heavily lauded acquisition of additional assets. Whitecap's recent deal hasn't helped propel its shares forward. And Crescent Point is still lagging its peers on a multi-year basis, indicative of some of the governance and other issues that pushed me out of the stock earlier this year.

Data by YCharts

Takeaways

Crescent Point still has a lot of ground to recover. While it didn't pay up as much as Whitecap or Enerplus on their most recent deals, it did miss the window that both of those competitors exploited in late 2020 and early 2021 to buy extremely cheap, strategic assets. With an unclear go-to-market strategy and still concerning governance, I am still not finding their shares compelling.