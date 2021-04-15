Photo by Rainer Lesniewski/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) is the holding company of the Bar Harbor Bank & Trust in New England with a focus on Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire as its main center of operations. With a total balance sheet size of about $3.3B, this community bank is quite sizeable.

The damage in 2020 remained limited thanks to a strong net interest income

As Bar Harbor was able to reduce its interest expenses by in excess of 40% to just under $27M, the net interest income increased by about 10% as the total interest income only decreased by just over $9M. With a net interest income of almost $100M, Bar Harbor Bankshares has posted an exceptionally strong result.

In fact, Bar Harbor can be pretty proud of its 2020 achievement in general. Whereas the net non-interest expense came in at about $47.5M in 2018 and almost $61M in 2019, the higher mortgage banking income and the profitable sale of securities reduced the net non-interest expenses to just about $52M. A great result, but keep in mind there seem to be a few non-recurring elements that have an impact on the strong performance.

The combination of both resulted in a pre-tax and pre-provision income of in excess of $48M in 2020, compared to $29M in 2019. An exceptionally strong result which would have allowed Bar Harbor to err on the conservative side when deciding on its loan loss provisions, but unfortunately (or perhaps, fortunately, time will tell), the bank only added about $5.6M to its loan loss provisions. That’s rather low (and I will discuss this in the next section of this article) and this helped Bar Harbor Bankshares to report an impressive net income of $33.2M, representing an EPS of $2.18 for FY 2020. This obviously also means the current quarterly dividend of $0.22/share ($0.88 per year) appears to be safe as it represents a payout ratio of just over 40%.

There may be negative repercussions for the 2021 results

In January, Sheen Bay Research published an article on Bar Harbor claiming the existing loan loss allowance isn’t high enough to cover the future credit losses. Not only was the bank still using an older method to calculate expected loan losses and this resulted in Bar Harbor’s loan loss allowance making up just 0.66% of the total loans. According to Sheen Bay, this is substantially lower than before and with the bank having a high exposure to the hospitality business, additional loan loss provisions could be expected.

And Sheen Bay was/is right. Looking at the balance sheet as of the end of 2020, the bank had a total loan loss allowance of $19.1M on its balance sheet, compared to a loan book size of just over $2.56B. This represents a loss allowance ratio of about 0.74%. That already is an improvement but the improvement is mainly coming from a shrinking loan book rather than Bar Harbor taking swift action by adding to the loan loss provisions. In fact, in the final quarter of 2020, Bar Harbor only added just over $1M to the loan loss provisions and I think that’s a missed opportunity as the income statement clearly shows there was room to increase the loan loss provisions.

While Sheen Bay was focusing on the average loan loss provisions versus the total loans, I’d like to add an additional argument. As of the end of 2020, the bank had about $11.7M in loans past due in the business activities segment while an additional $7.6M in loans in the acquired loans segment were also past due. While you could argue the current loan loss allowance of $19.1M is almost sufficient to cover the $19.3M in loans past due, that would be an over-simplification of the matter.

Most banks tend to make sure their loan loss allowances are ahead of the total amount of loans past due as it’s easier to be proactive rather than reactive. Additionally, the economy clearly isn’t out of the woods yet and some of Bar Harbor’s loans that are still current at this point may turn sour. I do believe it’s in the bank’s best interest to boost the loan loss provisions and it’s a pity the bank didn’t do so in 2020.

Investment thesis

Just to be clear, I’m not bearish on Bar Harbor Bankshares. But the markets were very forgiving towards banks missing their earnings estimates in 2020 and as Bar Harbor reported a pre-tax income of almost $41.7M, the bank could easily have added an additional $10M to its loan loss provisions and still have reported an EPS north of $1.50/share. The additional loan loss provisions would hardly have shocked the market.

Of course, the Bar Harbor management obviously knows best and perhaps the LTV ratios of the loans past due is sufficiently low to ensure the bank gets through potential setbacks without losing its shirt.

I currently don’t have a position in Bar Harbor Bankshares, but I’ll keep an eye on the performance in the next few quarters, and on the evolution of the total amount of loans past due.