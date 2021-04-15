Photo by D-Keine/E+ via Getty Images

Notice the titles. The emphasis was on double-digit yields. I don't put this out there as the nostalgic reminiscences of an old man. I do it to make the point of why I liked STK so much.

Here's a quote from my Jan 2015 article, more than six years ago:

"STK is an unleveraged, technology, closed-end fund with an inception date of 25 November 2009. Its investment objective is to produce income and capital appreciation using a covered-call options strategy in the technology sector, a sector that lends itself especially well to that strategy. The fund maintains a managed distribution policy based on returning a 9.25% rate for IPO investors. In accord with that policy, it has paid $0.4625 quarterly since its inception."

Distribution Consistency

Every word of that description is still true. Look at the distribution history of the fund from CEFConnect:

Except for those two year-end special distributions, the fund is still paying that 9.25% of its initial NAV. But those double-digit distribution rates are long gone.

Market and NAV Returns

Look at this chart comparing STK to SPY since the CEF's inception.

Let's start with NAV. I'll be coming back to the other metrics later. NAV has grown 71%. Not bad considering the fund started out paying 9.5% a year from NAV and continued to pay that over the eleven plus years of its existence. But 71% growth means the distribution rate on NAV has come down 41.5% to 5.56% on NAV. Over the decade plus of STK's life it has gone from one of the highest-yielding equity CEFs to midpack levels. That left me wondering if I should consider moving out of the fund.

Distribution rate is down but until the period of the pandemic recovery STK has kept slightly ahead of SPY for total return. Not many equity CEFs can say that. Except STK is a tech fund. Of course a tech fund should be a step ahead of SPY over the last dozen years, right? So, maybe QQQ should be considered a more appropriate benchmark for a tech fund than SPY. Here's STK charted with QQQ and the technology sector ETF (XLK).

But STK is not just a technology fund; it's an option-income fund. It earns its distributions by selling covered calls on its portfolio. The nature of covered calls is that they sacrifice some upside gains for current income. And the fact remains that STK has, until the last few months, done extremely well against SPY, the standard domestic market benchmark. So I'm not faulting the fund for not keeping up with the NASDAQ 100 for total return.

My point here is that one doesn't hold STK as a total return fund. My attraction to the fund has always been its high yield coupled with reliable growth of capital. Back in the day when it was paying double-digit or high single-digit yields that was something I wanted in my income portfolio. Today it's paying 5.6% and has not kept pace with the market benchmark for the past year. So, I asked myself, should I keep it. Or, more to the point, can I do better?

Before I leave the topic of total return compared to market benchmarks, take a look at STK's recovery over the last year.

For the first six months it moved slowly. Then it hit its stride in autumn and has now moved ahead of QQQ and XLK for the year. Will it maintain that pace? Unlikely, but this is not the chart of a fund that's struggling.

Distribution Rates and Market Total Returns

Let's compare like to like. How does STK stack up against other technology CEFs, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST), BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ), AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund (AIO), and Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite (QQQX)?

First, distribution rates.

And total return at market.

BSTZ and AIO do not have a long enough tenure to have generated a three-year record.

As those charts show, STK stacks up pretty well. That 5.6% distribution rate that seemed a bit paltry by the fund's historical standards is second best in the category, lagging only QQQX. Turning to returns, we see that QQQX's high payout comes at a big cost to total return. It comes in last for all time periods. STK lags the other three for one-year returns and is behind the only other fund with a three-year record, BST. Of course, the one-year returns here are less useful than they might otherwise be as they reflect the recovery from the depths of their pandemic downdraws. Regardless, BST's and BSTZ's one-year record is clearly the class of the category.

Recently, I examined covered-call CEFs from BlackRock and Eaton-Vance, and selected three funds as standouts in that category: BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income (CII), Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income II (EOS) and Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Divrs Equity In (ETY). While not strictly technology funds, the three I picked out all have portfolios dominated by the tech giants that top the cap-weighted indexes. As such they can legitimately serve as comps for STK.

ETY tops the distribution rate chart by a large margin, two percentage points ahead of STK's second place showing.

Among this group, STK's total market return record looks much stronger. It leads for every time frame, 3 months, 1 year and 3 years.

On the basis of these comps, STK looks solid. For the whole set of comps, tech funds and the top-performing equity option-income funds it occupies a respectable middle ground for income and market returns. The funds that beat it on one metric, say, distribution rate, lag on the other, total return.

Portfolio and Holdings

While all of these funds are either straight technology funds or are, at present, overweight to the technology sector, their tech portfolios differ. STK looks to put a greater emphasis on hardware engineering than software solutions.

For as long as I've been following STK, Lam Research (LRCX) (semiconductor engineering, design and production) has been its top holding. The list also includes Teradyne (TER) (test equipment), Applied Materials (AMAT) (materials engineering for the semiconductor, flat panel display and solar photovoltaic industries), Synaptics (SYNA) (human-interface engineering) and Broadcom (AVGO) (semiconductor and infrastructure software products). The full top ten holdings are:

Notice that last position, a short call on the NASDAQ index.

Distributions

STK pays quarterly in Feb, May, Aug, Nov, perhaps the most common quarterly cycle among funds that still pay quarterly. That tends to concentrate income and is something a lot of CEF investors dislike. It shouldn't matter but it does, and it is a negative for the fund in the marketplace.

As I noted, the distribution has been constant since inception. For the first four years distributions carried varying amounts of return of capital, a boon to those holding the fund in a taxable account. But there has been no return of capital since 2015 with the exception of the May 2020 payment for the COVID quarter. There were substantial (greater than a quarter's distribution) special distributions in 2017, a year in which STK crushed the competition, and 2018 which, oddly enough, was a poor year for technology and STK registered negative market and NAV returns. 2019 was STK's best year but there was no special distribution for that year.

Valuation

I'll touch briefly on STK's valuation. It presently has a 2.26% premium having only recently crossed from a discount to a premium. Z-scores are in the mid-twos for 3 and 6 months telling us it has been gaining at a rapid pace.

Like much of the CEF marketplace, valuation seems stretched. However, that has to be seen in the light of pre-COVID valuations when STK was running regular premiums. For most of the last five years STK only dipped occasionally into discount pricing levels.

Given that history, today's valuation does not seem as risky as the Z-scores might suggest.

Summary

Once again I went into researching a fund or a category with a bias that I expected to be confirmed. I felt STK was faltering of late, was no longer meeting my expectations, and was ripe for replacement. I based this primarily on the greatly decreased distribution return rate from what I remembered. And, once again, the data refuted my biases.

STK is as solid an investment as anything in its categories be that technology or option-income equity. One can find higher distribution rates, but they come at the expense of capital return. There is a place for those higher yields in many portfolios. Or, one can find higher rates of capital growth coming, as we've seen, at the cost of current income. That may be more appropriate for other investor's objectives. STK really hits a sweet spot in between.

If I had the choice, I would like to see STK's management rethink their twelve-year commitment to paying 9.5% on the fund's NAV at inception. STK has fulfilled that commitment without fail for just short of a dozen years. But NAV growth has led to a reduction of that income stream from what was once low double-digits to half that level.

I've concluded that I'll stay with my STK holdings. While I was looking to move out of the fund, it's a bit of an old friend so I'm glad to keep it around.