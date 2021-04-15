Photo by Andrii Dodonov/iStock via Getty Images

Earnings of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will likely recover this year due to vaccine-driven loan growth, a decline in provision expense, maturity of costly certificates of deposits, and cost savings from branch closures. On the other hand, a decline in mortgage banking income will constrain earnings growth. Further, the average portfolio yield will likely come under pressure because of the reinvestment of cash flows at low rates. Overall, I'm expecting Sandy Spring to report earnings of $3.51 per share in 2021, up 61% from last year. The year-end target price suggests a limited upside from the current market price; hence, I'm adopting a neutral rating on Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Macroeconomic Factors, New Branch to Drive Loan Growth

The loan portfolio of Sandy Spring Bancorp will likely continue to expand this year on the back of vaccine-driven recovery. Further, Sandy Spring has opened a new full-service community office in Washington D.C. that will take the total number of branches to 61, as mentioned in a press release.

On the other hand, the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans will likely constrain the loan growth. As mentioned in the fourth quarter’s investor presentation, Sandy Spring had $1,073 million worth of PPP loans outstanding at the end of last year, representing 10.4% of total loans. The management mentioned in the fourth quarter’s conference call that it plans to invite PPP borrowers to submit forgiveness applications in the “next few weeks”, i.e. February.

Sandy Spring plans to close three redundant branches this year. I’m not expecting these branch closures to have any impact on loan growth because these branches are redundant.

Overall, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 2% by the end of 2021 from the end of 2020. The average loan balance in 2021 will likely be 18% higher than the average balance in 2020 because of the Revere Bank acquisition in the second quarter of last year. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Sizable Balance of Certificates of Deposits Scheduled to Mature This Year

Sandy Spring has a significant balance of certificates of deposits (“CD”) maturing this year, which will reduce the funding cost. As mentioned in the 10-K filing for 2020, around $1,208.9 million worth of CDs will mature this year, representing 12% of total deposits. As mentioned in the fourth quarter's earnings release, the time deposit book carried a weighted average rate of 0.94% in the last quarter of 2020. The management mentioned in the conference call that the highest deposit pricing in the market is currently 30 basis points. Assuming the management can replace the maturing CDs with deposits carrying rates of around 30 basis points, the maturity will reduce the total deposit cost by around 8 basis points.

There is also a chance that Sandy Spring will not replace the maturing deposits because so far it has let high-cost CDs runoff, as mentioned in the conference call. Further, Sandy Spring has excess liquidity; therefore, it makes sense to not replace the maturing CDs. In the case of a runoff, the maturity will reduce the deposit cost by 11 basis points.

Provision Expense to Decline After Sizable Reserve Built Last Year

After building up a large level of reserves for loan losses in the first part of 2020, the company released some of its reserves in the fourth quarter of last year. I'm not expecting another significant release of reserves because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Further, loans requiring payment modifications made up 2% of total loans at the end of last year, which is a material level. Further, loans to hotels made up 4% of total loans, and loans to restaurants made up 1.5% of total loans, as mentioned in the investor presentation.

However, the provision expense this year will likely be much lower this year compared to 2020 because the vaccine rollout has considerably reduced the systemic risk. Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting the provision expense to decline to $20 million in 2021, down from $86 million in 2020.

Expecting Earnings of $3.51 Per Share

The growth in loan balance, the maturity of costly certificates of deposits, and the dip in provisions expense will likely drive earnings in 2021. Further, the management mentioned in the conference call that it expects to close three branches later in the year that will result in savings of $300,000 to $400,000 per quarter.

On the other hand, the average portfolio yield will likely come under pressure, which will constrain bottom-line growth. As mentioned in the 10-K filing, around $356.4 million worth of fixed-rate loans will mature this year, representing 3.4% of total loans. The cash flows from these maturing loans will get reinvested at lower rates, which will reduce the average portfolio yield. Additionally, the mortgage banking income will likely decline in the year ahead because stable to rising interest rates will disincentivize refinancing activity. Sandy Spring’s mortgage banking income surged to $40 million in 2020 from $14.7 million in 2019.

Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $3.51 per share in 2021, up 61% from last year. Sandy Spring is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings on April 22, as mentioned in a press release. I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $0.95 per share in the first quarter. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and new variants.

Limited Price Upside Justifies a Neutral Rating

Sandy Spring Bancorp is offering a dividend yield of 3.0%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.32 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 36.5% for 2021, which is close to the payout ratio for 2019. Hence, I’m not expecting another hike in the dividend level this year.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and the price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Sandy Spring Bancorp. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.67 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $24.8 gives a target price of $41.5 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 4.4% downside from the April 14 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

Sandy Spring has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 14.0x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $3.51 gives a target price of $49.1 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 13.2% upside from the April 14 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $45.3, which implies a 4.4% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 7.4%. Based on the small total expected return, I’m adopting a neutral rating on Sandy Spring Bancorp.

The company’s earnings are set to recover this year on the back of a lower provision expense, maturity of costly deposits, and loan growth. However, the earnings outlook appears to be mostly priced-in as the current market price is quite close to the December 2021 target price.