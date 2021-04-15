Photo by Svetlana Vdovina/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) has lagged the broader U.S. market by about 2% since its inception in late 2006, but this article will demonstrate why this underperformance won't necessarily continue, nor should it be the focus. To provide readers an in-depth look into this well-rounded ETF, I will analyze VYM at the industry level and provide statistics on forward yields, earnings and dividend growth rates, payout ratios, and forward P/E ratios. I will also compare VYM with two other popular dividend ETFs, SCHD and DGRO, and discuss how an investment in VYM would complement quite well. With a long-term goal of being diversified across nearly all U.S. industries while earning an above-average yield, I hope to convince you that VYM deserves a spot in your dividend portfolio.

ETF Profile & Methodology

VYM tracks an Index that is derived from the U.S. component of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series. Sections 5 and 6 of its Ground Rules document sets out the general inclusion criteria, and the screens applied to eligible securities. Ineligible securities include LLPs, LPs, MLPs, LLCs, and BDCs, while eligible securities must pass liquidity and voting rights screens. Ultimately, the Index covers nearly all of the U.S. investable equity universe.

As shown in the Fact Sheet document below, the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index applies additional criteria to exclude REITs, but favors stocks forecasted to have above-average dividend yields. In my view, this is advantageous over other ETFs like Invesco's S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD), which ranks constituents by their trailing dividend yields instead.

Source: Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Fact Sheet

In addition, VYM has an expense ratio of just 0.06%, a trailing dividend yield of 2.95% that pays quarterly, and assets under management of nearly $35 billion.

Top Holdings, Sector Allocations, And Industry Statistics

The holdings information on Vanguard's website is outdated, but given that it is a fund with over 400 constituents, the day-to-day changes are immaterial. Still, I have forecasted the weights up to April 13, 2021, to give the most accurate picture of where the fund currently stands. The table below shows that the top 20 holdings account for 39.52% of the fund.

Source: Created By Author Using Holdings Data From Vanguard And Price Returns From Portfolio Visualizer

At the sector level, Financials comprise 22.72% of the ETF followed by Health Care and Consumer Staples at 13.44% and 13.23%, respectively. Together, these three sectors total about half the fund. I view these as reasonably good defensive allocations that will be necessary to offset the additional risks of investing in high-yield stocks.

Source: Created By Author Using Holdings Data From Vanguard And Price Returns From Portfolio Visualizer

At the industry level, we get more clarity. Although VYM invests in 94 industries, the top 15 make up roughly two-thirds of the fund. Below is a summary of these industries, including several weighted-average statistics that show the fund's industries vary by risk level relative to the market (i.e., beta), forward dividend yields, earnings and dividend growth rates, payout ratios, and forward P/E.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

Since VYM draws from nearly the entire U.S. equity market, it's not surprising to see a mix of large and mid-sized industries in the top positions. Diversified and Regional Banks, for example, comprise 13.69% of VYM compared to just 4.43% in the S&P 500. The Drug Manufacturer industry, currently popular among dividend ETFs, holds the top spot with an allocation of 12.47% compared to the S&P 500's 4.48%. The weighted-average market cap size of 153.58 billion is much smaller than the S&P 500's 516.94 billion because the allocations to high market cap industries such as Software Infrastructure, Internet Content & Information, Consumer Electronics, and Internet Retail are negligible in VYM. In this regard, investing in VYM will allow you to diversify your portfolio further, increase your yield, and keep your portfolio's risk level close to the market.

Performance Since Inception

Since its inception, VYM has trailed the market by roughly 2% per year, depending on its benchmark. Since December 2006, its CAGR was 8.29% compared to 10.27% for the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) and 10.01% for the Vanguard 500 Index ETF (VOO).

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

VYM investors have earned significantly higher portfolio income, as one would expect from a dividend fund. These additional dividends, serving as an effective return of capital, have helped keep risk in check over the years.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The additional portfolio income is the result of VYM's strong dividend growth rates, as shown below. The growth has slowed, though, and the forward dividend yield today of 2.91% suggests growth will remain slow over the next year. The yield equates to an annual dividend of $2.97, which, coincidentally, is the same 2.26% growth rate VYM had in 2020.

Source: Seeking Alpha

VYM Overlap With Selected Core Dividend ETFs

I've written favorably on the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) and the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), as I believe they will continue to match market returns while still delivering a much better yield. For holders of these ETFs, I've put together a comparison table to see how VYM would fit in your portfolio.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

Depending on your perspective, VYM complements both SCHD and DGRO quite nicely. Paired with SCHD, VYM will give investors the exposure to Diversified Banks and Regulated Electric Utilities stocks that they were otherwise missing. The dividend yield of 2.91% is similar, as is the number of consecutive dividend growth years.

On the other hand, VYM's top 20 industries account for 75.38% of the fund compared to 62.05% for DGRO. DGRO includes investments in different industries such as Software Infrastructure, Consumer Electronics, Home Improvement Retail, and Medical Devices. Also, even though VYM is a large-cap ETF, DGRO's weighted-average market cap is much higher.

I think pairing VYM with SCHD is the best option in the near term for dividend investors. SCHD is missing important exposure to Diversified Banks such as JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC), as well as in the renewable energy space via utilities like NextEra Energy (NEE). VYM best fills these gaps without sacrificing yield.

A Word On VYM's Market Underperformance

Finally, I'd like to caution against relying on historical performance too much when evaluating dividend ETFs. As shown in the table below, taken from the Kenneth R. French Data Library, zero-yielding stocks (represented by Decile 1) returned 14.31% per year on average between 2011 and 2020, compared to 12.47% for the highest-yielding stocks (Decile 10). Investors have indeed had to compromise a lot of return in exchange for higher yield.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From The Kenneth R. French Data Library: Portfolios Formed On Dividend Yield

This wasn't always the case, though. Since VYM's inception, high-yielding stocks performed better in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2016, and now in 2021. As expected, VYM outperformed the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) four out of these five years. The outperformance was significant, too, at 4.06% per year on average. I mention this to remind investors how often dividend stocks can fall in and out of favor and that there are signs that things may turn around after a disappointing 2020.

Investment Recommendation And Conclusion

Much of VYM's past underperformance can be attributed to how high-yielding stocks perform against zero-yielding stocks each year. As I showed in this article, though, this can change on a dime, so I don't think dividend investors necessarily have to accept a lower total return for increased dividends. For this reason, past performance can be deceiving and should not be relied on to predict future results.

Instead, I encourage investors to consider how VYM can fit into your overall dividend portfolio. To that end, I find it to be a nice complement to core dividend ETFs such as SCHD and DGRO, as it has a strong 2.91% forward yield with good metrics such as its 16.40 years of consecutive dividend growth. Dividend investors can have it all, and creating a growing stream of income that will follow you into retirement is an excellent way of ensuring long-term success. I think VYM can help you get there.