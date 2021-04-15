Healthpeak Properties Is A Unique REIT Company With Strong Potential
Summary
- Healthpeak Properties is a unique REIT company operating in the life sciences industry renting out valuable assets.
- The company has a massive land bank with more than $7 billion in value that it is continuously developing.
- The company's 6-7% yield is fairly low; however, it is a stable and growing yield from a REIT firm with significant potential.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: NYSE:PEAK) is a unique real estate trust with a diversified portfolio of investments that it targets in the healthcare industry. The company has had a tumultuous history where it was once HCP, a strong healthcare dividend REIT, before it ran into issues with its portfolio, leading to a spin-off of QCP and the company's current form and diversification.
Healthpeak Properties Recent Results
Healthpeak Properties has had an impressive results recently, worth paying close attention to.
Healthpeak Properties Recent Results - Healthpeak Properties Investor Presentation
Healthpeak Properties has continued to work on its Nexus on Grand Development, a 140K sq. ft. Class A lab with ~$160 million total spend. The location here is in a prominent location. The company's Callan Ridge diversification will allow it to nearly double its leasable area with a 170K lab and $135 million in spending.
This continued integration of assets will help Healthpeak Properties improve its base. The company, financially, managed to repay $1.45 billion in bonds maturing in 2023-2024, with net debt to EBITDA expected to remain strong in the 5.0x to 5.5x range. Its new average tenor is ~7.2 years; however, it has no bond maturities until 2025.
The company's outlook is "stable" and it has had impressive operational performance that'll likely continue.
Healthpeak Properties Transformation
Supporting Healthpeak Properties' recent results is its continued transformation.
Healthpeak Properties Transformation - Healthpeak Properties Investor Presentation
Healthpeak Properties has focused on transitioning its portfolio away from senior housing towards what it views as a more stable, exciting, and growing life cycle industry. The company had massive exposure to senior living concentrated among a few companies in a competitive industry. That concentration hurt the firm badly.
Healthpeak Properties has numerous additional opportunities with a better credit rating and more than $7 billion in identified diversification opportunities. That transformation has been significant for the company.
Healthpeak Properties Growth
Healthpeak Properties' growth has focused around both growth and development at impressive cap rates.
Healthpeak Properties Acquisitions - Healthpeak Properties Investor Presentation
Healthpeak Properties has made numerous acquisitions in the past few years. Its two largest here are the Cambridge Discovery Park and its CCRC portfolio, each at more than $600 million, at a 5% and 10% cap rate respectively. Across the board, the company has spent billions on valuable assets at a mid-to-high single-digit cap rate.
Healthpeak Properties has also participated in numerous strategic developments at an average higher weighted cap rate. Most of these were smaller, but the "Cove" in South San Francisco is a massive $800 million development at an 8.4% cap rate. The company sees significant additional growth opportunities here with >$1 billion in generated value.
Healthpeak Properties Financials
Healthpeak Properties' growth has dramatically improved its financials.
Healthpeak Properties Portfolio Income - Healthpeak Properties Investor Presentation
The company's 4Q 2020 portfolio income in thousands was significant, with almost $298 million in portfolio income. It lost almost $52 million in senior housing asset sales and transitions and other pro forma adjustments. The pro forma portfolio income has turned into $245.2 million after these changes.
That's almost $1 billion in annual portfolio income for a $17 billion company post adjustments. That's a ~6-7% yield enough for the company to steadily pay its 3.7% yield with significant room for growth. Counting the land bank and growth potential here, the company's asset base is incredibly impressive.
The company's yield of ~6-7% is fairly low from a long-term perspective; however, in relation to its ability to drive long-term shareholder rewards from real estate, it is a great yield.
Healthpeak Properties Risk
Healthpeak Properties' risk is two-fold. First, the company's impressive portfolio of assets has more client concentration risk than many other industries. The company faced this with nursing facilities with HCR ManorCare. It has divested some, but it still faces that as a risk versus many other REIT firms.
The second is that the company is trading at a relatively high valuation (6-7% annualized portfolio income yield) which will hurt its ability to generate long-term near-double-digit rewards, versus what the S&P 500 has managed. That's a risk worth paying close attention to.
Conclusion
Healthpeak Properties has an impressive portfolio of assets and has done a great job reorganizing its business. That impressive portfolio, along with the company's reorganization, means it is now much better positioned going forward, with a near 4% dividend yield it'll be able to continue growing for the long run.
The company's dividend growth will be fueled not only by its larger portfolio income, but by its significant portfolio of development opportunities. All of that is worth paying close attention to. The company faces some risk for its valuation versus the market's valuation and the generally higher concentration of its target industry, but, despite this, it has significant overall potential.
