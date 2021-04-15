Photo by mofles/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Since my last piece on Seeking Alpha on Lockheed Martin (LMT) on the 3rd March 2021, the stock is up 13% versus the S&P 500 (SPY) return of 7%. More importantly, it provided us with portfolio defence during the volatile days in March, where on some days the stock resisted falling and even rose often. I continue to own the company.

As the US stock market reaches new all-time highs, I'm continuing to cast my net wide in the search for opportunistic investments in international markets, like my January Top Idea report on Kyushu Railway Company (OTC:KYYHF) (OTC:KYHHY) based in Japan. Similar to these two past ideas, I look for businesses with low downside risk with wide economic moats. Today's article focuses on a company traded on the Mexican Stock Exchange named Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V, also known as BMV Group (BMV:BOLSAA) (OTC:BOMXF).

Elevator Pitch

BMV Group is the oldest and most prestigious Stock Exchange operator in Mexico. The company had held a 43 year monopoly until only recently. While a small competitor has launched, the company is defending its moat by focusing on improving capital market efficiencies, as well as launching more products and services related to ESG and SPACs. The company is extremely under-followed, yet has EBITDA margins better than nearly all US companies. Management is business focused and shareholder friendly. They have grown returns on equity by 5% in the last five years, all while reducing debt and increasing cash levels. And they distribute excess cash annually via dividends. The company stands at the forefront of capital inflows into Mexico. If US companies restructure supply chains from Asia, Mexico could be a sweet spot logistically and economically. And if the after-effects of the pandemic result in global inflation, the spillover of excess dollars into Emerging Markets will be a massive tailwind for their business. At today's stock price, the risk-reward is favourable for long-term opportunistic investors.

History

BMV Group is a financial services company headquartered in Mexico City. The company isn't just traded on the Mexican Stock Exchange (also called the "Mexican Bolsa" or "BMV"); it is the owner and operator of it too. It was founded in 1894 and has been listed on the BMV since 2008. The company is also a constituent of the IPC, the main benchmark index of Mexican stocks.

The BMV is the oldest stock exchange in Mexico and it is the second largest exchange in Latin America, second only to Brazil's B3 S.A. (OTCPK:BOLSY) (OTCPK:BOLSF) stock exchange based in Sao Paulo. Mexico's second exchange, Bolsa Institucional de Valores (Institutional Stock Exchange) or "BIVA", only commenced operations on 25th July 2018 after five years of attempting to get a license. Evidently, this ended a 43 year monopoly for BMV and could concern investors - I will discuss this later - but BIVA is much smaller and currently a private company. To put this into perspective, BIVA has been set up with $54M, whereas the market capitalisation of BMV Group is $1.29Bn. I am sure BIVA will be an excellent investment for its backers given its small capitalisation and long runway ahead. But importantly, the prospects for them would also transpire for BMV, only BMV also has the prestige and brand recognition. I discuss this in my Bull Case section.

For those wondering why BMV Group is 127 years old but their stock exchange monopoly is only 43 years, it is because the BMV formed in a tri-merger of the three stock exchanges which formerly operated in Mexico: The Bolsa de Valores de México (The Stock Exchange of Mexico), which started in 1933 and operated in Mexico City, the Bolsa de Monterrey (Monterrey Stock Exchange), which started in 1960, and the Bolsa de Occidente (Occidental Stock Exchange) in Guadalajara, which started soon after. Poor performances of the latter two exchanges coupled with the passing by Congress of Securities Market Laws in 1975, prompted a change of its name to Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (Mexican Stock Exchange) and the merging of the other two exchange houses into it, therefore creating the single entity we know today. Once combined, the BMV Group kept modernising their operations until its introduction of a fully electronic system for trading, which was consolidated in 1999. Now let us look at the operations of the company today.

The Company

Outside of operating the main exchange, BMV Group has several business units:

Source: Investor Presentation

You can see their group of companies includes BMV (the stock exchange), the custody institution Indeval, the derivatives exchange MexDer, and finally, the market data provider ValMer.

Collectively between these units, BMV Group has a staggering 59% EBITDA margin and a 21% ROE. To put that into perspective, consider the top software companies today - Facebook (FB), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Autodesk (ADSK), Adobe (ADBE) - and Exchanges - CBOE Global Markets (CBOE), Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), CME Group (CME):

You can see BMV Group has a greater EBITDA margin than them all, but CME Group.

What do they do with all the cash they generate? Well, management likes to return it to shareholders as the payout ratio is approximately 77-80% over the past 5 years.

Revenues for the year 2020 reach MXN$3.9Bn from the various business units, and it is diversely spread across various profit centres. This results in a business that has less risk to any one segment:

Source: Investor Presentation

Despite the monopolistic nature of the BMV Group, it is extremely under-followed in the Seeking Alpha community. The Company's US listing, BOMXF, has only 214 followers. Author and Marketplace contributor, Ian Bezek, who is known for his knowledge and experience having lived in Latin America wrote the last and only article on Seeking Alpha in March 2017. I'd note, The total return of the stock (including dividends) since then is 81% relative to the S&P 500's return of 74%. Separately, I interviewed Ian Bezek on 26th June 2020 to discuss the investment opportunity in Mexico, specifically in regional airports: Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC), Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte (OMAB) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR). I might add, all three entities are listed on the BMV and have given investors returns of 58.2%, 46% and 66.45% since then, and have handily beaten the S&P 500 return of 38.74% over the period.

If the business models and economic moats of airports interest you, the BMV Group is one better.

The Bull Case

Let me now discuss why I like the company today and why I think it will reward long-term owners of the business.

1) Capital Allocation

Management seems to allocate capital effectively, such that they balance between generating cash which they payout to shareholders and also reinvest for future growth.

The trailing dividend (2019) is MXN$1.81, which is shown on most financial sites like Yahoo Finance and Google Finance, resulting in a trailing dividend yield of 4.11% on today's stock price of MXN$44.00.

However, what the financial sites are yet to correct for is that management has increased the dividend to MXN$2.02 as of their Q4 2020 earnings release, giving investors today an initial dividend yield of 4.59%.

And this is not unusual. Over the past 5 years, they've aimed to return 75-80% of free cash flows to shareholders.

Source: Q4 2020 release

I would also note management has issued no shares in the last 5 years either.

If 80% of free cash flow is returned to investors, 20% of earnings are retained and re-invested for growth.

2) Solid Operations and Organic Growth

The company has two metrics that increase over time - the total volume transacted and the value of the transactions:

Source: Investor Presentation

Over the last 10 years, the number of transactions has grown 1125%, implying a compounded annual growth (CAGR) of 27%. Whereas, the value traded has increased 63%, implying a CAGR of 5%. With two levers to increase revenue, the company is well positioned to continue growing over the coming years, at least at a rate of 5%. We can cross check this with the recent past where in 2015, total revenues were MXN$2.612Bn and by 2020, they reached MXN$3.913Bn, implying a CAGR of 8.4%.

This modest organic growth occurred during a period where the main stock index for Mexico, the IPC, has been in a bear or sideways market:

Source: Investing.com

Recall, this performance excludes the dividends collected by shareholders along the way of 4-5% per annum.

What makes the timing of an investment in BMV Group interesting today, is that in the last 12 months, it's the first time in a decade, that the underlying index of companies has outperformed the company operating the index of companies! BMV Group stock is up 5.07% versus the Mexico IPC index of 37.7%:

Source: Investing.com

So the market is ignoring the growth in the business for the coming year. Whereas, Management guidance shows net income of MXN$1.4-1.6Bn: Source: Investor Presentation

With MXN$1.6Bn net income, and a current market capitalisation of MXN$26Bn, the forward earnings multiple is 16x, which is not excessive for a business of this quality (seen by margins and ROE) and its near-monopolistic market position.

3) Strong Balance Sheet

One would normally assume with an ROE of 21% in 2020, having grown from 17% in 2016, the company could increase returns for shareholders by increasing debt. But with BMV Group, it is quite the opposite (see the Balance Sheet in Financials section). Here, the company has reduced Long Term Debt and Total Liabilities from MXN$816.3M and MXN$1437.9M respectively at year end 2015, to MXN$0 and MXN$847.8M at year end 2020. Keep in mind Total Liabilities includes all current liabilities and lease liabilities under IFRS16 (which was not the case in 2015). So over time, management has reduced debt considerably, all whilst paying the 4-5% dividend each year to shareholders.

By nature of capital allocation decisions, the expectation - if you're reading closely - is that if we are reducing debt and returning cash, then it will be at the expense of the asset side of the balance sheet. However, over the same five years Total Cash & Tradable Securities have increased from MXN$2,602M to MXN$3,679M.

To put this cash gain MXN$1,076M into perspective, at the current exchange rate of MXN$20.16 Pesos for each $USD, it is approximately USD$54M - the exact same dollar amount their new rival BIVA has had to raise to get set up. And their cash balance today is equal to USD$184M, close to 4x the entire capitalisation of BIVA.

As you can see, BMV Group is in a powerful position to defend their moat and grow their business products and service beyond what any competition can engage in.

To emphasize, Management has reduced Total Liabilities over the last five years by 41%, while increasing cash by the same 41%, at the same time while giving shareholders dividends of 4-5% per annum. And the business has grown ROE from 16% to 21% at the same time through margin expansion.

4) Restructuring the U.S. supply chain

One of the major fallouts from the pandemic has been its shed light on the fragility of the US supply chain, especially of products that are manufactured in Asia. The untangling of supply chains is expensive, but because of growing political tensions between China and the US as each strives for global dominance, it seems inevitable. The consequence of refitting supply and trade changes, because of the large capital expenditures involved, means that it's likely to be permanent.

It is not only about geography and having trade logistically close to serve demand; it is also necessary to consider economic integration. For some companies, provided the US government puts the right incentives in place, I think they will on-shore and bring back intellectual property and manufacturing back to the US's home soil. With the development of robotics and other forms of manufacturing technology, what was not economically viable before for companies could probably be.

For another set of companies that still require skilled labour or dexterity in production, but at a lower cost than the US offers, Mexico to me is a viable alternative. Consider the following:

Source: Ivemsa

If I'm right about Mexico being the closest US neighbour logistically and an economically attractive base for supply chains, it will do wonders BMV Group. First, it will be a boon for the domestic Mexico economy because capital inflows will support unemployment. This will cycle through the economy and capital markets; with entities increasing in value as GDP improves, and further, earnings of corporates grow as well. Second, the number of publicly traded equities and debt instruments could increase dramatically, which means BMV Group will reap massive rewards as the linchpin of capital flows.

5) Inflation Protection and Pricing Power

One of the major consequences of COVID-19 has been international monetary policy used as a stimulus for every major country. Specifically in the US, this has steepened the yield curve:

Source: Statista

The yield curve tells us that investors' expectations of inflation have risen (long-term Treasury yield were at much lower levels last year). In markets where inflation is rising, investors need to own assets that are inflation protected. There are several ways to achieve this, but a simple one is to own businesses that have pricing power, as they can raise prices, and pass on the inflation to consumers.

The Mexico economy is closely tied to the US economy, and the Mexico economy is experiencing inflation, partially because of rising costs of energy but also their central bank, Banxico, cutting rates. To me BMV Group, is a good inflation hedge as their products and services are not substitutable and the business has pricing power. So if inflation continues to rise in the US, an asset like the Stock Exchange is not going to be impaired.

6) Possible FX boost & Emerging Markets Boom over the next 5 years

Related to inflation, I think that if the US stimulates too much, there could be spill-over effects that will benefit Mexico. With the monetary easing by the Federal Reserve, and now the passing of President Joe Biden's $1.9Tn fiscal infrastructure bill, there is a lot of capital searching for a home. The US Dollar is reflecting these effects, and the DXY (US Dollar index) has fallen -8% from 100 to approximately 92 today. The Mexican Peso has in turn strengthened over this period:

Source: www.xe.com

Over the long-term however, since the financial crisis, inflation in Mexico has ran faster than the US causing the Peso to lose value against the USD.

Source:www.xe.com

This situation is the same in other emerging markets and also developed countries like the UK and Europe. The last decade has been one of low growth and low inflation in the US, and even more so in the rest of the world. This meant that the USD offered a relative attractiveness than other currencies.

However, there is a possibility that this will change. It is not something I would bet solely on, but it is something I'd like to have exposure to and have it as a tailwind to my interest in the company. So if the US over-stimulates and the USD continues to weaken, it is likely those excess dollars spill over into Emerging Markets like Mexico and not only reprice assets higher but the Mexican Peso would strengthen too, so investors could reap additional reward through FX benefiting them over the next 10 years, especially if you consider how strong the Peso has been at the start of the last decade relative to the USD in the chart above.

7) Future Growth Opportunities

I'd like to point to the growth initiatives within the business units I described earlier:

Source: Investor Presentation

Some of these initiatives may seem obvious to experienced investors in US markets such as short sale optimization and block trading. But in nascent emerging markets, improving service offerings and driving efficiencies here lead to more activity amongst traders. Further, they result in deeper and richer markets, and therefore attract more capital inflows into the domestic capital market from international investors. They also increase price efficiency and liquidity, which not only protects and widens the moat of BMV but again enables greater strength of a capital market as a whole. In essence, BMV is a lynchpin for Mexico's capital market success, and will also reap the rewards in the next economic cycle for operating in the centrepiece of capital flows.

Green, Sustainable, and Social Bond offerings also piqued my interest. As do SPACs and CO2 certificates. These are all topical market offerings currently in the US and while lots of products in Wall Street come in and out of fashion; my opinion is that these stay and grow over the next decade((s)) as they - ESG issues - transcend simple financial engineering. BMV Group could be at the forefront in these products and services not only for domestic companies in Mexico but for major enterprises across Latin America, both public and private, if they are looking to raise capital tied to ESG.

Where BIVA looks to play catch up to BMV on traditional listings, management is ahead of the curve on future revenue opportunities. Considering the early innings of sustainability and ESG in Latin America, they are at the forefront of this new market:

Source: Investor Presentation

8) Mexico has a long runway

Even with the "green" shoots described above, we should not forget how much runway there is for Mexico and its capital markets. There are currently 146 listed companies in Mexico with a combined market capitalization of US $466.1 billion. That's approximately one Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) (BRK.A) or one quarter of an Apple Inc. (AAPL) or Microsoft Inc. (MSFT)... for the entire country! BIVA is set to increase this to 200 companies over the next 3-5 years. I think it won't hurt BMV Group, but likely grow the pie for everyone.

Mexico is the 15th largest economy in the world but ranks eight places lower in terms of market capitalization, according to the World Federation of Exchanges. All 14 countries with larger economies than Mexico have at least two stock exchanges. So I think having two exchanges actually gives stability and choice to companies. New investors to BIVA may then look to BMV Group too, given its size compared to its new smaller rival.

Financials & Valuation

Having laid out my framework on why makes the company attractive today, let's consider the valuation:

I will share my financials as they are hard to collate. The Income Statement is below:

Source: Author

And the Balance Sheet:

Source: Author

In terms of valuation of the company today, I like to maintain a level of prudence. For my base case mode, my assumptions are:

Growth - Revenue has grown by 50% since 2015, which is 8.4% CAGR. For the next five years I will assume because of the BIVA exchange and near term competition, growth is only 5% p.a. After which it then becomes 0% in terminal value (no future growth). Margins - The current FCF margin of the business is 41.58%, which I moderate downwards from now on to 35%. Cost of Capital - I assume a cost of capital of 5% for the terminal value of the business, assuming 0% growth. As over time, as an emerging market develops, their cost of capital falls. As of today, the equity risk premium of Mexico is 6.27%. For reference, the US equity risk premium is 4.72%. This is imprecise and subjective, but taken from NYU Stern. We can use a larger cost of capital in the near term, and so I have provided a range to consider the intrinsic value per share.

Using these inputs, my valuation is below:

Source: Author

And on a per share basis:

Source: AuthorAs you can see - Using an 8% discount rate (2% more than the Mexico equity risk premium), along with reducing FCF margins from 41.58% to 35%, and assuming growth slows from 8.4% to just 5% in the near term to 0% thereafter, we still have a stock with 4.33% upside!

Some of you may remark, this is overly cautious. And I'm purposely highlighting how BMV Group today has a low downside at MXN$44.00 using these prudent assumptions.

If you are curious, what the stock would be valued at if we maintain 40% FCF margins in the near term but the same 5% discount rate in Terminal Value; then we get a range of $43 (at 12% discount rate) to $61 (at 5% discount rate). This implies potential upside up to 37%. Again, this is with 0% growth - quite the contradiction to what I suggested in my Bull Case.

So now let us take into consideration growth in the business which affects our Terminal Value:

Source: Author

You can observe in my analysis above that to remove the prediction of two variables, I have increased the cost of capital from 5% back to the 6% Mexico equity risk premium. Free cash flow margins are once again 35% throughout the period and beyond 2024 to reflect two Stock Exchanges in operation in the country. As is 5% growth in revenues in the immediate term.

Here with a modest growth of 2% the downside case of -13.77% is now a positive +4%. This moves to a minimum expected return of 33% at 4% growth. But this as you can see is assuming a 12% discount rate. Realistically, if we maintain the 6% equity risk premium in the near term and far out, the stock has 40% to 80% upside with 2% to 4% growth expectations.

The last column is my bullish case, where the ideas and optionality presented in the previous section transpire. If capital flows into Mexico and/or the USD devalues and/or BMV Group launches new products/services 6% growth is not unreasonable. Lest I remind you they grew revenues 8% over the past 5 years in a sideway/bear market in Emerging Markets. Here, I see upside of 90% to 174%.

Overall, the company is a case of low downside with an under-appreciated upside potential.

Risks

While I am optimistic about the future of the business, there are a few risks that need to be weighed up:

1) COVID-19

The handling of the pandemic has been variable throughout the world. In my opinion, snapshots at certain points in time can look positive, and then within a few months the same picture can look bleak. As such, point estimates are futile. However, for the sake of completeness, we do need to consider the extent of the effect of the pandemic in Mexico because how the government handles the situation affects the economy and unemployment.

As of today, the number of Daily New Cases is falling:

Source: Worldometers.info

We see a similar trend in the Daily New Deaths:

Source:Worldometers.info

This is quite promising, as it could indicate the worst of the pandemic is behind the country now. However, Mexico unlike the US has been sluggish with the vaccine rollout. NPR reported only two weeks ago some Mexicans are travelling to the US to get vaccinated with <5% of Mexicans having received the vaccines. The US, on the other hand, is aiming for 200M vaccinations by the end of April - more than 50% of the population.

The effect of a slow vaccine rollout is that the return to social normalcy and economic growth in Mexico could take longer than in developed markets like the US. There are few ways to reduce this risk, however investors could consider shorting the iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW). As I showed earlier, BMV Group has lagged the performance of the main index over the past several months. Just bear in mind, the reason the index has pushed higher is investors look forward, and perhaps COVID-19 is already in the rear-view mirror.

2) Competition

I have already brought up that the monopoly once held by the company has ended, given the launch of BIVA in 2018. So far, growth of BMV Group hasn't been affected. Nor has margins. However, the future may not look like the recent past and BIVA could underprice and better deliver a suite of products and services that challenges BMV Group.

While this may not happen, I have already taken it into consideration by reducing the company's free cash flow margin to 35% in both my base case no growth model and the subsequent growth model. Overall, as I hinted in my Bull case thesis, all major developed economies have more than one exchange as it correlates with strong capital markets. So, I think the presence of BIVA - as a duopoly - may also grow the pie for BMV Group over time.

3) Recession

The full consequences of the pandemic globally are unknown. One could argue the global stimulus efforts by central banks (and now fiscal stimulus plans) could spark a coordinated moment of global GDP Growth. On the other hand, probabilistically speaking, we could see developed markets like the US take off as they handled the vaccination deployment better and have the fiscal capacity to stimulate aggressively. This is a luxury Mexico and other Emerging Market countries do not have. This could mean Mexico falls into a prolonged recession. The easiest way to take into consideration this risk is to use a higher discount rate in the near term up to 2024. Therefore, I have modelled for 6% to 12% cost of capital and still the company looks undervalued.

4) Exodus of Emerging Markets continues

For the past decade Emerging Markets have been out of favour with investors. But for stock price and intrinsic value to converge, it still requires capital inflows. If investors are not looking to put capital into international markets because of perceived risk - economic or political - it will be hard for a company like BMV Group to re-rate. This diminishes the chance of my bull case showing 90%+ returns based upon a 6% growth.

Fortunately, history of the company shows us even in a sideways market, total returns from the Company are attractive given a 4-5% dividend and 8% growth in revenues per annum. And I'm confident the potential upside is underpriced right now as I showed in my 0% growth model. As Warren Buffett once said, "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." - and it is my belief, even if Mexico remains out of favour in the near future, BMV Group is a wonderful company.

5) FX

The Peso has strengthened against the USD in the past year (mostly because of the latter weakening). But there is no way of knowing if the counter trend is real or if it will revert. I do not base my thesis upon betting on FX, however, if the Peso weakens then over time, then there is some embedded FX risk, should you denominate your investments in USD solely. Personally, I enjoy a multi-currency investment portfolio and don't assume a single currency risk. For experienced investors, one can hedge currency risk through futures.

Note: We could factor most of these issues by raising the discount rate in the near-term, which is why I have presented a valuation range even using a 12% discount rate. Coupling this with a consideration of future FCF margins, I think we have conservatively underwritten risk here at the current stock price.

Conclusion

To summarize, BMV Group is the most prestigious Stock Exchange operator in Mexico today. While BIVA has launched - turning a monopoly into a duopoly - the company is defending its moat by improving capital market efficiencies, as well as launching more products and services related to ESG and SPACs.

The company is extremely under-followed, yet has 59% EBITDA margins better than Apple, Adobe, and Google. Management of the company is focussed and shareholder friendly. They have grown returns on equity from 16% to 21% in the last five years, all while reducing long-term debt to zero and simultaneously increasing cash levels 41%. The company's capital allocation policy is attractive with a recently increased dividend which yields 4.59% on today's stock price of MXN$44.00.

In my view, the company is the linchpin in the Mexico capital markets. Their business will be at the forefront of capital inflows into Mexico if the effects of COVID-19 result in global inflation, or excess dollars spill over into Emerging Markets. At today's stock price, the risk-reward is favourable for long-term opportunistic investors.

For the observant readers who recognised the title of this piece as a reference to the classic book Reminiscences of a Stock Operator, I'll leave you with a quote by the author which I find very fitting for investors considering ownership of BMV Group.

It never was my thinking that made the big money for me. It always was my sitting. Got that? My sitting tight! It is no trick at all to be right on the market. You always find lots of early bulls in bull markets and early bears in bear markets. I've known many men who were right at exactly the right time, and began buying or selling stocks when prices were at the very level which should show the greatest profit. And their experience invariably matched mine--that is, they made no real money out of it. Men who can both be right and sit tight are uncommon. ― Edwin Lefèvre

Good investing to all.