Photo by Ivan Boryshchak/iStock via Getty Images

The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) is just around the corner, and Jaguar Mining (OTCQX:JAGGF) is one of the first companies to release its preliminary Q1 results. Unfortunately, Jaguar had a very sluggish quarter, with production down ~13% year-over-year due to COVID-19 related headwinds. Elevated COVID-19 case counts in Brazil have caused this, and we still haven't seen any material drop in cases yet. Unfortunately, this could make adding reserves this year more difficult and also translate to a decline in production vs. FY2020 levels if we don't see an improvement soon. Given Jaguar's relatively small reserve base and increased COVID-19 risks relative to peers, I continue to see better opportunities elsewhere.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Jaguar Mining released its preliminary Q1 results this week and reported quarterly production of ~18,200 ounces, which was down considerably from the ~21,000 ounces produced in the year-ago period. This has set the company up for a much lower revenue growth rate than its peers on a year-over-year basis, given that the higher gold (GLD) price (Q1 2020: $1,492/oz) is likely to be offset by considerably lower output. Unfortunately, cases have not dropped materially as the company begins its second quarter, so we could see the weakness spill over into much of Q2 as well, likely capping H1 gold production at ~39,000 ounces. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, it was a very disappointing quarter for Jaguar, especially considering the company's exceptional performance in the most recent three quarters. While Jaguar managed to process more ore in the period (~207,000 tonnes), it was gold grades that suffered at both operations in Q1. This was evidenced by grades sliding by 35% at Turmalina to 2.84 grams per tonne gold, while Pilar grades fell by 15% to 3.37 grams per tonne gold. Given the lower grades, we also saw gold recovery rates come in a little, dropping by 170 basis points and 220 basis points, respectively, at Turmalina and Pilar.

(Source: WorldoMeters.Info)

As noted in the press release, 447 of the company's 1,570 employees either contracted COVID-19, were quarantined, or were sidelined for health risks. This weighed on operations significantly, with a loss of skilled drillers and mechanics putting a material dent in productivity. Judging by COVID-19 cases in Brazil, things haven't improved much heading into April, even if the country is making significant progress on the vaccination front. As of April 14th, more than 7 million citizens of Brazil were fully vaccinated, which represents just over ~3% of the population of ~210 million. This is up from ~2 million citizens fully vaccinated at the beginning of March and is clearly trending in the right direction.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While a more rapid rate of administering vaccinations should allow COVID-19 cases to ease in the second half of the year if this rate is maintained, it's possible that Jaguar could have a very tough Q2, given that things won't be back to normal until infection rates are down considerably. This should lead to a soft Q2 performance as well, with a high likelihood that gold production comes in below ~20,800 ounces. Assuming this is the case, it would cap H1 2021 production at ~39,000 ounces. This is not great news for the company because it will be challenging even to meet FY2020 production levels (~91,200 ounces), let alone approach the ~100,000-ounce per annum goal in FY2020. In a year where we've seen some softness in the gold price, the best performers should be those growing production to offset a flat average realized gold price and not the ones with production down year-over-year.

(Source: Company Website)

The other minor issue is that Jaguar has relatively low reserves compared to its production rates, with its Pilar Mine having just ~240,000 ounces of reserves as of May 2020. With more difficulty drilling and ramping up exploration, it could be more challenging to add to these reserves this year, which currently translate to a sub-5-year mine life at a ~55,000-ounce per year production rate for Pilar. This isn't a huge deal because things should hopefully improve by the second half of the year, but the last thing a company with a low reserve life needs is additional drilling constraints, which is what we've seen short-term.

(Source: Company News Release)

From a revenue standpoint, Jaguar will likely see a much weaker revenue growth rate relative to peers, given that it sold just ~17,700 ounces in Q1 vs. ~20,600 ounces in the year-ago period. While the gold price should be much higher vs. the $1,492/oz in Q1, the ~18% higher average realized gold price will be mostly offset by the high double-digit drop in gold sales in the period. Also, these lower gold sales will weigh on free-cash-flow, with Jaguar reporting that its cash position actually dropped in the period from $39 million to $38 million. This was related to paying over ~$4 million in dividends and ~$2.25million in a Profit Sharing payment to Brazilian employees. This strong balance sheet should allow Jaguar to aggressively drill to upgrade resources to reserves, but as noted earlier, productivity is constrained until we see a material dip in COVID-19 cases.

While Jaguar is likely to have a very rough first half to 2021, this is not a deal-breaker for the investment thesis by any means over the long term. This is because the company is starting to get more reasonably valued and has significant excess mill capacity if Jaguar can make new near-mine discoveries. However, with a relatively small reserve base, reliance on a Tier-3 operating jurisdiction that's been hit very hard by the global pandemic, and the potential for lower production year-over-year, I think there are more attractive junior producers out there. Two names that I prefer with organic growth profiles that are likely to grow production year-over-year at higher margins are Roxgold (OTCQX:ROGFF) and Karora Resources (OTCQX:KRRGF).