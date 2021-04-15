Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was in the news recently for Carl Icahn selling $180 million in stock. He still has a near 8% ownership in the company, after an activist battle recently where Occidental Petroleum utilized a poison pill to stop him from increasing his stake. As we'll see throughout this article, despite the potential for further stock sales, Occidental Petroleum has significant potential.

Occidental Petroleum and Carl Icahn

Occidental Petroleum and Carl Icahn have a storied history. Carl Icahn first got involved with the Anadarko Petroleum acquisition, which most would agree at this point was a poor decision, although hindsight with COVID-19 is 20/20. Regardless, all shareholder advocates would agree borrowing money from Warren Buffett at 8% to avoid a shareholder vote on the issue was bad.

Carl Icahn steadily increased his position until Occidental Petroleum adopted a poison pill to limit his stake. At this point, he's benefited some with the recovery in prices, and his recent stake sale might represent capturing profits.

Occidental Petroleum has seen significant price volatility around this shareholder activism. This pushed the company's share price down by several %. We expect, if Carl Icahn is planning to vary his stake, that Occidental Petroleum will see additional price volatility. That volatility can represent a unique investment opportunity.

Occidental Petroleum Asset Base

Occidental Petroleum has an impressive asset base to drive future returns.

Occidental Petroleum's impressive asset base has allowed the company to stabilize FY production at ~1.14 million barrels / day with $2.9 billion in annualized capital. That means ~$7 / barrel in capital expenditures. That capital expenditure means the potential for continued strong cash flow in a variety of oil prices.

The company is working to improve its base decline. The company's 2021 base decline rate has improved from 25% to 22%, with onshore unconventional decline rate improving from 37% to 33%. This will improve capital spending going forward. The company's downtime and operating expenditure reductions also highlight the strength of its asset base.

Occidental Petroleum Shareholder Returns

The company's asset base and low overall costs show the potential for strong shareholder returns.

Occidental Petroleum's guidance for FY' 21 production, as we already discussed, would be ~1.14 million barrels / day. The company's domestic operating costs would be ~$6.7 / barrel with transportation at ~$3.8 / barrel. Combining capital expenditures, that means ~$18.5 / barrel in total costs here. That will enable the company to generate strong cash flow at current prices.

OxyChem should see some pretax income, most of which would be eaten up by midstream and marketing struggles. Still, however, breaking even from these businesses should be exciting at the same time. Overhead and interest expenditures for the company total ~$3 billion or ~$7.5 / barrel implying ~$25 / barrel in total costs counting interest expenditures.

That means, with current crude prices of more than $60 / barrel, the company should be able to generate strong shareholder rewards, paying down debt, which is its main target.

Occidental Petroleum Options Investment

For those looking to invest in Occidental Petroleum, we recommend taking advantage of the volatility with an options-based investment strategy.

Occidental Petroleum's option chain with current prices is visible above. The company's current share price is just over $25.5 / share. Investors can sell cash-secured puts with a Jan. 2023 (1.75 year expiration) with a $20 strike price and a midpoint price of ~$3.8 / share. That represents a more than 20% discount below current prices.

There's two scenarios here. The first is that prices drop more than 20% over the next 1.75 years. That means, at less than $20 / share, you'll invest with a cost basis of ~$16.2 / share. That's a strong improvement from investing today at $25.5 / share. Alternatively, if prices stay at $20 / share, you get a 18% return on your cash over 1.75 years. That represents double-digit returns.

The option prices are based on volatility in the markets and makes Occidental Petroleum a strong investment.

Occidental Petroleum Risk

Occidental Petroleum's risk is the same as the company's current source of potential, oil prices. Oil prices, just over a year ago, bottomed out at negative $40 / barrel. No company could be profitable at those prices. Occidental Petroleum is very profitable at current prices, but there's no guarantee that'll continue.

Conclusion

Occidental Petroleum has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company has had to deal with volatility from Carl Icahn selling shares, driving up options prices. That increase in options prices makes selling cash-secured puts a unique investment strategy for Occidental Petroleum, and one that we expect to drive strong shareholder rewards.

Driving Occidental Petroleum forward is its impressive low-cost asset base. It has strong FCF potential; however, if prices drop significantly, it still faces a risk. However, if they don't, we expect the company to generate billions in FCF annually, making it a valuable investment at this time.