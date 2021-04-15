Adam Wilk From Greystone Capital Discusses Liberated Syndication

Summary

  • Liberated Syndication is a GARP, a strategic target, and a special situation stock rolled into one.
  • On the GARP side, the company trades at a reasonable valuation with double digit growth and a sticky user base.
  • On the acquisition side, the podcast hosting space is hot, and Libsyn would make an interesting target for a number of acquirers.
  • On the special situation side, a pending lawsuit could result in almost a third of Libsyn's shares getting cancelled.

Adam Wilk, founder and portfolio manager at Greystone Capital, discusses his investment thesis in Liberated Syndication (OTCPK:LSYN). Key topics include why the company would make an attractive acquisition target, how Libsyn can grow in a competitive environment, and potential upside from a lawsuit that could cancel ~30% of LSYN's shares overnight.

Adam's LSYN thesis on seeking alpha: Liberated Syndication (LYSN): Update And Favorable Developments

Chapters

0:00 Intro

1:15 Libsyn Overview

11:10 Libsyn Valuation

12:55 Libsyn vs. Competitors

19:35 Is Libsyn losing market share?

23:10 Comping Libsyn to Dropbox

29:10 The hunt for a new CEO

37:30 Could Spotify dominate podcast hosting like YouTube for video?

44:35 Upside from Libsyn's lawsuit to cancel shares

Andrew Walker is a portfolio manager at Rangeley Capital LLC with a focus on small cap special situations investments. He's also the founder of https://yetanothervalueblog.substack.com/ and the Yet Another Value podcast
Disclosure: I am/we are long LSYN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

